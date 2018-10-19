Edition:
Lightning streaks are seen during a storm over the Auberge de Castille, the office of the Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Faithful attend the procession of Senor de Los Milagros (Lord of Miracles), Peru's most revered Catholic religious icon, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex join in a group hug organized by surfers to raise awareness of mental health issues on Bondi Beach, during their visit to Sydney on the fourth day of the royal couple's visit to Australia. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Damage caused by Hurricane Michael is seen on Katherine Shimonis' house in Port Saint Joe, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
A man from Guatemala sits in the back of a U.S. border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is welcomed as he arrives to attend a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
A couple shares a kiss as Russian conscripts depart from a recruiting station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at the 73rd Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., board a bus after a police check during a new leg of their travel in Rio Bravo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after dunking against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
A view on the Hong Kong side of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, days before its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Keno Machado of Brazil wins against Farid Douibi of Algeria during the men's boxing middle (up to 75kg) event at The Oceania Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joe Toth for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of far-left opposition France Insoumise (France Unbowed) political party, talks to journalists as he arrives at a police headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Brine pools from a lithium mine, that belongs U.S.-based Albemarle Corp, is seen on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi sit inside an Aurus limousine of the presidential motorcade in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Bhanu, an Asiatic lion, rolls in leaves scented with cardamom, cinnamon and clove in his enclosure at London Zoo, London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A recruit marches toward breakfast meal after morning exercises during 16-day basic training for Poland's Territorial Defence Forces, at a military unit in Siedlce, Poland. Nearly 15,000 Poles have joined the country's volunteer forces since the territorial army's inception in 2017. A volunteer formation requires recruits to spend four months over three years in training. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Breeder Siegfried Marth rounds up a gaggle of geese in a pasture in Hagensdorf, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A monument light and sound show, named "Dame de Coeur" by stage director Bruno Seillier, is projected on the facade of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Crew work to repair power lines downed by Hurricane Michael in Junction Heights, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
A girl cries as she watches the body of Mehraj-ud-Din Bangroo, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral procession in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry hugs a member of the public as he arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
