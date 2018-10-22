Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 22, 2018 | 7:45am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

People walk in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Afghan women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Workers walk around derailed train as they prepare to clear the accident site, in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Lee Kun Han

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, Spain. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
A boy who was was injured after a commuter train traveling at high speed ran through a crowd of people on the rail tracks on Friday, sits in a hospital bed in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A disabled Palestinian is helped as he uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Protesters participating in an anti-Brexit demonstration march sit at the base of Nelson's Column, in Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
An evening view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge and its entrances to a cross sea tunnel, off Lantau island in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S, is pictured as he waits to open the gate on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
A woman cries next to the burning pyre of a family member who died after a commuter train traveling at high speed ran through a crowd of people on the rail tracks on Friday, at a cremation ground in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Jockeys fall off their horse during the Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, rest along the sidewalks of Tapachula city center, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Military cadets take part in the Trafalgar Day parade at Trafalgar Square, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
Central American migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., use a provisional ladder to climb down from the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Riders in action during the Moto2 race during the Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump tours Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez during practice at the Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A man cries next to the burning pyre of a family member who died after a commuter train traveling at high speed ran through a crowd of people on the rail tracks on Friday, at a cremation ground in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian attend the opening of the enhanced ANZAC memorial in Hyde Park, Sydney, Australia. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., reacts as he waits to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey and team mates react during their match against Brighton and Hove Albion. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Activists from the group code Pink dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman participate in a demonstration calling for sanctions against Saudi Arabia and against the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in front of the U.S. State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A Honduran migrant child, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., looks though the gate on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
