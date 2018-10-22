Editors Choice Pictures
People walk in a field of fireweed, or Kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Afghan women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Workers walk around derailed train as they prepare to clear the accident site, in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Lee Kun Han
Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, Spain. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from...more
A boy who was was injured after a commuter train traveling at high speed ran through a crowd of people on the rail tracks on Friday, sits in a hospital bed in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A disabled Palestinian is helped as he uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. ...more
Protesters participating in an anti-Brexit demonstration march sit at the base of Nelson's Column, in Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An evening view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge and its entrances to a cross sea tunnel, off Lantau island in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S, is pictured as he waits to open the gate on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman cries next to the burning pyre of a family member who died after a commuter train traveling at high speed ran through a crowd of people on the rail tracks on Friday, at a cremation ground in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Jockeys fall off their horse during the Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, rest along the sidewalks of Tapachula city center, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Military cadets take part in the Trafalgar Day parade at Trafalgar Square, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Central American migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., use a provisional ladder to climb down from the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riders in action during the Moto2 race during the Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. President Donald Trump tours Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez during practice at the Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man cries next to the burning pyre of a family member who died after a commuter train traveling at high speed ran through a crowd of people on the rail tracks on Friday, at a cremation ground in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian attend the opening of the enhanced ANZAC memorial in Hyde Park, Sydney, Australia. Ian Vogler/Pool via...more
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., reacts as he waits to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey and team mates react during their match against Brighton and Hove Albion. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Activists from the group code Pink dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman participate in a demonstration calling for sanctions against Saudi Arabia and against the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal...more
A Honduran migrant child, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., looks though the gate on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Week in sports
Our top sports photos from the past week.
'March of the Migrant' heads north
Several thousand migrants, including families and women carrying babies, have joined a caravan heading to the United States from Honduras.
'Baby Trump' balloon flies over Los Angeles
The "Baby Trump" balloon that first debuted in London this summer is sent aloft in Los Angeles.
Commuter train runs over crowd in India
A commuter train travelling at high speed struck a crowd of people seated on tracks in northern India on Friday.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Renewed clashes on Israel-Gaza border
Palestinians continue their protests demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States.
Blanket of spider webs
Spiders spin webs that cover trees, shrubs and every other surface at the banks of Lake Vistonida in Greece.