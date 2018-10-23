Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 23, 2018 | 8:40am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional Raisin Weekend in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Shoppers pass by as Eleana Ramos, a 2-year-old girl from Honduras, lies on her mother as they take rest with a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, in the Tapachula city center, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
People rally to protest the Trump administration's reported transgender proposal to narrow the definition of gender to male or female at birth, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Turkish police forensic experts arrive at a car park where a vehicle belonging to Saudi Arabia's consulate was found, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Central American migrants, who are part of a caravan of migrants trying to reach the United States, hitchhike on a truck along the highway as they continue their journey in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Girls squat in the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry takes a photo with Butchulla People during a dedication ceremony of the forests of K'gari to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
President Donald Trump greets Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) upon arriving at the Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
A police officer works at the site of a road traffic accident after a mobile crane crashed into passenger vehicles in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
An archaeologist cleans a wooden mask of the Mochica culture at Chan Chan archeological complex in Trujillo, Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
People walk in a field of fireweed, or kochia scoparia, at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red color in autumn. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
A man takes a picture with his smartphone mounted on a selfie stick during sunny autumn weather near the peak of Mount Rigi, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
A woman exits a taxi during rush hour in central Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Models present creations from the Patricia Viera collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
An evening view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge and its entrances to a cross sea tunnel, off Lantau Island in Hong Kong, before its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S, is pictured as he waits to open the gate on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Two women stand near a deer head and the American flag during the 98th running of the Far Hills Race Meeting at Mooreland Farm in Far Hills, New Jersey. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Men work on cables connecting power transmission towers in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
A woman works in a plastic bottle recycling factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
A farmer cultivates pomegranates at a farm in Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Workers walk around derailed train as they prepare to clear the accident site, in Yilan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Lee Kun Han

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Surfers are seen during a sunset on Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
A still image taken from CCTV video and obtained by TRT World claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, highlighted in a red circle by the source, as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Courtesy TRT World/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Lightning bolts are seen during a storm over Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Firefighters try to douse fire as smoke billows from the burning garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
