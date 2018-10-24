Editors Choice Pictures
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin
A street light is seen over the moon in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Eduardo Nunez (middle) celebrates with outfielder Mookie Betts (50) and outfielder Andrew Benintendi (16) after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning in game one of the 2018 World...more
A boy flies a kite with friends along the dry bed of Lyari River in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Rescue personnel is seen at the scene of a scaffolding collapse in Antwerp, Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river into Mexico on a raft as they try to reach a migrant caravan heading to U.S., in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A part of the underground escalator damaged where some of CSKA Moscow supporters were injured in Rome, Italy. The escalator in a Rome metro station packed with CSKA Moscow soccer fans broke on Tuesday, injuring at least 20 people as they were flung...more
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with members of Jamal Khashoggi's family in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Royal Court/via REUTERS
A house covered with Virginia creeper is pictured on an autumn day in Chateau-Thebaud, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People who were evacuated from their homes are seen in a big room at the Convention Center being used as a shelter while Hurricane Willa approaches the Pacific beach resort, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
President Donald Trump leans in to hear something from U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis after speaking to the news media as Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sits at right, during a gathering for a briefing from...more
People work during a forest fire that threatened the animals at Zoologico de San Martin in Banos de Agua Santa, Ecuador. Jackson Zamora/via REUTERS
Men work on cables connecting power transmission towers in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk inside a house which according to local media was damaged in a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants in Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A water buffalo, owned by Anan Chalermlarb, has a shower before a practice session ahead of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Central American migrants, who are part of a caravan of migrants trying to reach the United States, hitchhike on a truck along the highway as they continue their journey in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Canadian soldiers of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group look on during the Iron Tomahawk exercise in Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People rally to protest the Trump administration's reported transgender proposal to narrow the definition of gender to male or female at birth, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Queen Elizabeth II makes a toast with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, next to Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during a state banquet at the Buckingham Palace, in London. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Shoppers pass by as Eleana Ramos, a 2-year-old girl from Honduras, lies on her mother as they take rest with a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, in the Tapachula city center, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees...more
A cricket match official is seen in the rain as the match featuring Sri Lanka versus England was stopped due to rain in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People gather on Arcos da Lapa (Lapa Arches) to attend a rally of presidential candidate Fernando Haddad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in southern Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
Banksy's Walled Off Hotel
The Walled Off Hotel in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem showcases the works of British street artist Banksy and every room has a view of Israel's separation barrier.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
China opens world's longest sea bridge
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has opened one of the world's longest bridges, linking Hong Kong and Macau to the Chinese mainland.
Thai buffalo racing
Muddy water buffalo races mark the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the rice harvest, in a tradition that dates back more than 140 years.
Running the Palio di Siena
Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child.
Tailgating at a New Jersey horse race
Scenes from the 98th running of the Far Hills Race Meeting at Mooreland Farm in New Jersey.
Afghanistan votes
Afghans braved chaotic delays outside polling stations and the threat of militant attacks to vote in parliamentary elections that were seen as a major test of the Western-backed government's credibility.