Pictures | Wed Oct 24, 2018 | 10:15am EDT

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
A street light is seen over the moon in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Eduardo Nunez (middle) celebrates with outfielder Mookie Betts (50) and outfielder Andrew Benintendi (16) after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning in game one of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
A boy flies a kite with friends along the dry bed of Lyari River in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Rescue personnel is seen at the scene of a scaffolding collapse in Antwerp, Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river into Mexico on a raft as they try to reach a migrant caravan heading to U.S., in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
A part of the underground escalator damaged where some of CSKA Moscow supporters were injured in Rome, Italy. The escalator in a Rome metro station packed with CSKA Moscow soccer fans broke on Tuesday, injuring at least 20 people as they were flung down the stairs, Italian police said. Vigili del Fuoco /Handout/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with members of Jamal Khashoggi's family in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Royal Court/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
A house covered with Virginia creeper is pictured on an autumn day in Chateau-Thebaud, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
People who were evacuated from their homes are seen in a big room at the Convention Center being used as a shelter while Hurricane Willa approaches the Pacific beach resort, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
President Donald Trump leans in to hear something from U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis after speaking to the news media as Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sits at right, during a gathering for a briefing from the president's senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
People work during a forest fire that threatened the animals at Zoologico de San Martin in Banos de Agua Santa, Ecuador. Jackson Zamora/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Men work on cables connecting power transmission towers in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
People walk inside a house which according to local media was damaged in a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants in Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A water buffalo, owned by Anan Chalermlarb, has a shower before a practice session ahead of Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Central American migrants, who are part of a caravan of migrants trying to reach the United States, hitchhike on a truck along the highway as they continue their journey in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Canadian soldiers of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group look on during the Iron Tomahawk exercise in Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
People rally to protest the Trump administration's reported transgender proposal to narrow the definition of gender to male or female at birth, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Queen Elizabeth II makes a toast with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, next to Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during a state banquet at the Buckingham Palace, in London. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Shoppers pass by as Eleana Ramos, a 2-year-old girl from Honduras, lies on her mother as they take rest with a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, in the Tapachula city center, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
A cricket match official is seen in the rain as the match featuring Sri Lanka versus England was stopped due to rain in Colombo. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
People gather on Arcos da Lapa (Lapa Arches) to attend a rally of presidential candidate Fernando Haddad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
