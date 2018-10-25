Editors Choice Pictures
A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad is pictured outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN Headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A protester hurls rocks at the police during clashes outside the Congress, where the budget bill is being debated, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, make their way at dawn to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Orangutan Theodora and her newborn daughter Java are seen at the zoo of the Jardin des Plantes in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A girl traveling with a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States holds her belongings while making her way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico at sunrise. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Fallen electricity poles are seen along a highway outside the town of Escuinapa near the southern tip of Sinaloa state after Hurricane Willa hit, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Buddhist pilgrims light candles around the Golden Rock or Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda to celebrate the full moon festival in Kyaikto, Mon state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A package containing a 'live explosive device' according to police, received at the Time Warner Center which houses the CNN New York bureau, in New York. Courtesy CNN/via REUTERS
Medics take Angelena Sawyer to the ambulance for her untreated acute appendicitis during a wellbeing check by a 50 Star Search and Rescue team following Hurricane Michael in Fountain, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Relatives of Palestinian youth Muntaser al-Baz, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, react during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Royal Court/via REUTERS
A street artist performs during a warm and sunny autumn day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda (C), who was held hostage by Islamist militants for 40 months, arrives at the airport in Narita, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue personnel is seen at the scene of a scaffolding collapse in Antwerp, Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Pastor Crenilton Ferreira (R), 34, and his wife Claudia Adriana, 37, who plan to vote for far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's presidential election, cut fish on the river outside their house in Palmeira Dos Reis, Barreirinha Municipality...more
A boy with friends, flies a kite along the dry bed of Lyari River in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Japan's Emperor Akihito declares the opening of an extraordinary session of parliament in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The tail of a stranded whale is pictured on the beach of De Haan, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A blacksmith demonstrates hammering an iron piece at a workshop for handmade woks in Datian village, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
Law enforcement stands outside the gatehouse of Bill and Hillary Clinton's house in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Plastic waste piled outside an illegal recycling factory in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., rests while waiting on a bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala before crossing into Mexico to continue the trip, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A street light is seen over the moon in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Police outside the Time Warner Center in the Manhattan borough of New York after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN Headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
