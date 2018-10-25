Edition:
A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad is pictured outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN Headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A protester hurls rocks at the police during clashes outside the Congress, where the budget bill is being debated, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, make their way at dawn to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Orangutan Theodora and her newborn daughter Java are seen at the zoo of the Jardin des Plantes in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A girl traveling with a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States holds her belongings while making her way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico at sunrise. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Fallen electricity poles are seen along a highway outside the town of Escuinapa near the southern tip of Sinaloa state after Hurricane Willa hit, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Buddhist pilgrims light candles around the Golden Rock or Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda to celebrate the full moon festival in Kyaikto, Mon state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A package containing a 'live explosive device' according to police, received at the Time Warner Center which houses the CNN New York bureau, in New York. Courtesy CNN/via REUTERS

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Medics take Angelena Sawyer to the ambulance for her untreated acute appendicitis during a wellbeing check by a 50 Star Search and Rescue team following Hurricane Michael in Fountain, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian youth Muntaser al-Baz, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, react during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Royal Court/via REUTERS

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A street artist performs during a warm and sunny autumn day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda (C), who was held hostage by Islamist militants for 40 months, arrives at the airport in Narita, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, October 25, 2018
Rescue personnel is seen at the scene of a scaffolding collapse in Antwerp, Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Pastor Crenilton Ferreira (R), 34, and his wife Claudia Adriana, 37, who plan to vote for far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's presidential election, cut fish on the river outside their house in Palmeira Dos Reis, Barreirinha Municipality in Maranhao state, Brazil. "My vote is for Bolsonaro because he defends the value of family, Christian values," said Ferreira. "He doesn't defend a party, he defends a nation: Brazil." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A boy with friends, flies a kite along the dry bed of Lyari River in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Japan's Emperor Akihito declares the opening of an extraordinary session of parliament in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
The tail of a stranded whale is pictured on the beach of De Haan, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Thursday, October 25, 2018
A blacksmith demonstrates hammering an iron piece at a workshop for handmade woks in Datian village, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Law enforcement stands outside the gatehouse of Bill and Hillary Clinton's house in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, October 25, 2018
Plastic waste piled outside an illegal recycling factory in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Thursday, October 25, 2018
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., rests while waiting on a bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala before crossing into Mexico to continue the trip, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A street light is seen over the moon in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Police outside the Time Warner Center in the Manhattan borough of New York after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN Headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
