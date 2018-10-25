Pastor Crenilton Ferreira (R), 34, and his wife Claudia Adriana, 37, who plan to vote for far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's presidential election, cut fish on the river outside their house in Palmeira Dos Reis, Barreirinha Municipality...more

Pastor Crenilton Ferreira (R), 34, and his wife Claudia Adriana, 37, who plan to vote for far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's presidential election, cut fish on the river outside their house in Palmeira Dos Reis, Barreirinha Municipality in Maranhao state, Brazil. "My vote is for Bolsonaro because he defends the value of family, Christian values," said Ferreira. "He doesn't defend a party, he defends a nation: Brazil." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

