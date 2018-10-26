Edition:
A full moon rises past a palm tree in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
French free-climber Alain Robert, known as 'Spiderman', celebrates as he nears completing his attempt to climb up the outside of the Heron Tower in the financial district of London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Raul, 22, a Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., holds a chicken before cooking it as he waits to cross into Mexico to continue his trip, in Tecun Uman, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
Cynthia LaPrise, 52, the co-owner of EMMA Acres dairy farm, discusses the state of dairy farms with her brother Paul Bailey in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. Cynthia is also a nurse at the Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Oliver Doyle

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Ballerinas perform during an ice-cream factory promotional event at an observation floor of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda (C), who was held hostage by Islamist militants for 40 months, arrives at the airport in Narita, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Fua'amotu airport on the main island Tongatapu in Tonga. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Plastic waste piled outside an illegal recycling factory in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
A blacksmith demonstrates hammering an iron piece at a workshop for handmade woks in Datian village, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Larches are pictured in front of the Mont Gond on a warm autumn day near a lake in Derborence, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
A South Korean soldier carries a casket containing a piece of bone believed to be the remains of an unidentified South Korean soldier killed in the Korean War in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, South Korea. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Real Betis fans with flares during their match against AC Milan. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
The tail of a stranded whale is pictured on the beach of De Haan, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Maria da Luz, 54, who plans to vote for leftist candidate Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party (PT) in Brazil's presidential election, cooks chicken inside her house, in Morro Do Veridiano, Belagua Municipality in Maranhao state, Brazil. "I'll probably vote for Papa Lula, for his candidate. The boss has always helped us," said Maria da Luz. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A pair of giraffes cast a shadow at London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
A Nihang or Sikh warrior uses a hammer to break bricks on the head of another Sikh as they perform Gatkha, a traditional form of martial arts, during a religious procession to mark the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Ram Das, the fourth Guru of the Sikhs, in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Jensi, a 14 year old migrant girl from Honduras, baths in a fresh water stream as she and others, part of caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, take rest in Pijijiapan, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look on before departing from Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress are detained by police as they protest near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) building in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
The wedding outfits of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, are on display ahead of the exhibition A Royal Wedding, soon to open at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
A general view during the cycling race at the Six Day London. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Eintracht Frankfurt fans during their match against Apollon Limassol. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Congolese migrants expelled from Angola who crossed the border wash their clothes in a river near Kamako, Kasai province near the border with Angola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
