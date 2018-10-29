Editors Choice Pictures
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale celebrates with teammates including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the World Series. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro wins the presidential race, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
People have fun on a beach during sunset at Ko Kut island in Trat Province, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Mourners react during a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh, a day after 11 worshippers were shot dead at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America, en route to the United States, makes its way to San Pedro Tapanatepec from Arriaga, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exchanges a hongi during a welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. REUTERS/Phil Noble
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a kiss on the cheek from Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow alongside Pastor Thom O'Leary after they both led prayers at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo, in Indianapolis. REUTERS/Al Drago
A man holds a child as he votes at a polling station during presidential election in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Israel and Estelle, both from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, kiss while bathing in Rio Novillero in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A view of the wreckage of the helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha that crashed outside the King Power Stadium following their Premier League match against West Ham. Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai tycoon, was killed along...more
Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), gestures at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to trick or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal with Federico Bernardeschi and team mates against Empoli. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., waits on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala as he waits to regroup with more migrants, in Tecun Uman, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A participant takes part in a Zombie Walk parade in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Travellers look out of the windows of a Kenyan Airways Boeing Dreamliner during a ceremony marking the first non-stop flight, direct to New York City from Nairobi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A devotee dances at the shrine of Muslim Sufi saint Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, during a festival in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A group of men part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz and Wendell Smallwood in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
People shout slogans against presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro at the end of the Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police officers try to stop the march of environmental activists of Ende Gelaende (end of compound) as they protest for the preservation of the ancient forest Hambacher Forst, near the western German town of Kerpen-Buir west of Cologne, Germany....more
A participant runs through a foam bath during the Colour My Run charity fun run on Manoel Island in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Boston Red Sox win World Series
The Red Sox, after winning a franchise record and MLB best 108 games during the regular season, carry their domination all the way to the World Series.
Indonesian plane crashes into sea
An Indonesian aircraft with 189 people on board crashed into the sea on Monday as it tried to circle back to the capital, Jakarta, from where it had taken off minutes earlier.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidency
Former Army captain Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil's presidential election, riding a wave of frustration over corruption and crime that brought a dramatic swing to the right in the world's fourth-largest democracy, official results show.
Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
A 97-year-old woman, two brothers and a couple in their 80s were among the 11 worshipers murdered at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the U.S., officials said.
Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics
Cesar Sayoc, suspected of sending at least 14 mail bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump in the run-up to next month's national elections, was arrested in Florida and charged with five federal felonies.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in southern Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
Two decades after brutal killing, Matthew Shepard laid to rest
Two decades after Matthew Shepard was kidnapped and killed, turning him into an inspirational symbol for the fight against violence targeting gay people, his remains were interred at the Washington National Cathedral.
Week in sports
Some of our top sports photos this week.