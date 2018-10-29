Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 29, 2018 | 8:13am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 24
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale celebrates with teammates including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the World Series. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale celebrates with teammates including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the World Series. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale celebrates with teammates including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the World Series. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 24
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS

Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS
Close
3 / 24
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro wins the presidential race, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro wins the presidential race, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro wins the presidential race, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
4 / 24
People have fun on a beach during sunset at Ko Kut island in Trat Province, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People have fun on a beach during sunset at Ko Kut island in Trat Province, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
People have fun on a beach during sunset at Ko Kut island in Trat Province, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 24
Mourners react during a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh, a day after 11 worshippers were shot dead at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Mourners react during a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh, a day after 11 worshippers were shot dead at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Mourners react during a memorial service at the Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Hall of the University of Pittsburgh, a day after 11 worshippers were shot dead at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 24
A caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America, en route to the United States, makes its way to San Pedro Tapanatepec from Arriaga, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America, en route to the United States, makes its way to San Pedro Tapanatepec from Arriaga, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
A caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America, en route to the United States, makes its way to San Pedro Tapanatepec from Arriaga, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 24
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exchanges a hongi during a welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exchanges a hongi during a welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exchanges a hongi during a welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a kiss on the cheek from Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow alongside Pastor Thom O'Leary after they both led prayers at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo, in Indianapolis. REUTERS/Al Drago

U.S. President Donald Trump receives a kiss on the cheek from Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow alongside Pastor Thom O'Leary after they both led prayers at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo, in Indianapolis. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a kiss on the cheek from Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow alongside Pastor Thom O'Leary after they both led prayers at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo, in Indianapolis. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
9 / 24
A man holds a child as he votes at a polling station during presidential election in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A man holds a child as he votes at a polling station during presidential election in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A man holds a child as he votes at a polling station during presidential election in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
10 / 24
Israel and Estelle, both from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, kiss while bathing in Rio Novillero in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Israel and Estelle, both from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, kiss while bathing in Rio Novillero in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Israel and Estelle, both from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, kiss while bathing in Rio Novillero in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 24
A view of the wreckage of the helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha that crashed outside the King Power Stadium following their Premier League match against West Ham. Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai tycoon, was killed along with four others. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A view of the wreckage of the helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha that crashed outside the King Power Stadium following their Premier League match against West Ham. Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai tycoon, was killed along...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
A view of the wreckage of the helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha that crashed outside the King Power Stadium following their Premier League match against West Ham. Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai tycoon, was killed along with four others. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
12 / 24
Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), gestures at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), gestures at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), gestures at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to trick or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to trick or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to trick or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 24
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal with Federico Bernardeschi and team mates against Empoli. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal with Federico Bernardeschi and team mates against Empoli. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal with Federico Bernardeschi and team mates against Empoli. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Close
15 / 24
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., waits on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala as he waits to regroup with more migrants, in Tecun Uman, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., waits on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala as he waits to regroup with more migrants, in Tecun Uman, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., waits on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala as he waits to regroup with more migrants, in Tecun Uman, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
16 / 24
A participant takes part in a Zombie Walk parade in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A participant takes part in a Zombie Walk parade in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
A participant takes part in a Zombie Walk parade in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 24
Travellers look out of the windows of a Kenyan Airways Boeing Dreamliner during a ceremony marking the first non-stop flight, direct to New York City from Nairobi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Travellers look out of the windows of a Kenyan Airways Boeing Dreamliner during a ceremony marking the first non-stop flight, direct to New York City from Nairobi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Travellers look out of the windows of a Kenyan Airways Boeing Dreamliner during a ceremony marking the first non-stop flight, direct to New York City from Nairobi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 24
A devotee dances at the shrine of Muslim Sufi saint Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, during a festival in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A devotee dances at the shrine of Muslim Sufi saint Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, during a festival in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A devotee dances at the shrine of Muslim Sufi saint Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, during a festival in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
19 / 24
A group of men part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A group of men part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A group of men part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the U.S, pull down the border gate with the intention to carry on their journey, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 24
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz and Wendell Smallwood in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz and Wendell Smallwood in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz and Wendell Smallwood in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Close
21 / 24
People shout slogans against presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro at the end of the Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

People shout slogans against presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro at the end of the Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
People shout slogans against presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro at the end of the Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
22 / 24
Police officers try to stop the march of environmental activists of Ende Gelaende (end of compound) as they protest for the preservation of the ancient forest Hambacher Forst, near the western German town of Kerpen-Buir west of Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Police officers try to stop the march of environmental activists of Ende Gelaende (end of compound) as they protest for the preservation of the ancient forest Hambacher Forst, near the western German town of Kerpen-Buir west of Cologne, Germany....more

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Police officers try to stop the march of environmental activists of Ende Gelaende (end of compound) as they protest for the preservation of the ancient forest Hambacher Forst, near the western German town of Kerpen-Buir west of Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
23 / 24
A participant runs through a foam bath during the Colour My Run charity fun run on Manoel Island in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A participant runs through a foam bath during the Colour My Run charity fun run on Manoel Island in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A participant runs through a foam bath during the Colour My Run charity fun run on Manoel Island in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Oct 26 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 26 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 25 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 24 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Boston Red Sox win World Series

Boston Red Sox win World Series

The Red Sox, after winning a franchise record and MLB best 108 games during the regular season, carry their domination all the way to the World Series.

Indonesian plane crashes into sea

Indonesian plane crashes into sea

An Indonesian aircraft with 189 people on board crashed into the sea on Monday as it tried to circle back to the capital, Jakarta, from where it had taken off minutes earlier.

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.

Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidency

Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidency

Former Army captain Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil's presidential election, riding a wave of frustration over corruption and crime that brought a dramatic swing to the right in the world's fourth-largest democracy, official results show.

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A 97-year-old woman, two brothers and a couple in their 80s were among the 11 worshipers murdered at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the U.S., officials said.

Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics

Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics

Cesar Sayoc, suspected of sending at least 14 mail bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump in the run-up to next month's national elections, was arrested in Florida and charged with five federal felonies.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in southern Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

Two decades after brutal killing, Matthew Shepard laid to rest

Two decades after brutal killing, Matthew Shepard laid to rest

Two decades after Matthew Shepard was kidnapped and killed, turning him into an inspirational symbol for the fight against violence targeting gay people, his remains were interred at the Washington National Cathedral.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Some of our top sports photos this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast