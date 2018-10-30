Editors Choice Pictures
Migrants, part of a caravan from Central America en route to the United States, waves the colors of the Honduras flag as they celebrate after crossing into Mexico from Guatemala through the Suchiate River in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue following Saturday's shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rescue workers lay out recovered belongings believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man walks in front of the India Gate shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A general view of Lazio's eagle mascot before their match against Inter Milan at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Britain's Prince Harry interacts with a child at Viaduct Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cesar Altieri Sayoc, accused of mailing 14 pipe bombs to prominent critics of U.S. President Donald Trump, appears handcuffed in federal court to answer charges against him in an artist's sketch in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Daniel Pontet
Migrants, travelling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, walk to Santiago Niltepec from San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman belonging to a shepherd community is seen adorned with a nose ornament as she sits in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects Samjiyon County. KCNA/via REUTERS
U.S. Custom and Border Protection agents with full riot gear take part in a drill to protect the crossing gates against people who want to cross the border illegally on the international bridge between Mexico and the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico....more
NYPD Police officers stand outside the New York Times Building after reports of a suspicious package was found, in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A couple walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
A hooded youth prepares to throw a petrol bomb during clashes with riot police as Greek students demonstrate against a draft bill changing university entrance requirements in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she attends a news conference following the Hesse state election in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, hitchhike on a truck along the highway to Santiago Niltepec from San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan drives an airport golf cart with his wife Emine Erdogan and officials during the official opening ceremony of Istanbul's new airport in Istanbul, Turkey. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Office/via REUTERS
North Korea's youth soccer players warm up before a soccer game against South Korea during the 5th Ari Sports Cup in Chuncheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Portugal's Socialist party deputy Isabel Moreira paints her nails during a debate on 2019 state budget at the parliament in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A member of the Egyptian Arab Federation of Professional Wrestlers EWR attends a training at a class of the Abu Sultan High School, before a public fight in Ismailiya, northern of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Fans sign a book of condolence for Leicester City's owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four other people who died when their helicopter crashed as it left the ground after the match on Saturday, at the King Power Stadium, in...more
Glenda Escobar, 33, a migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, rests on the road with her son Adonai, as they make their way to Pijijiapan from Mapastepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
A relative of Palestinian man Mohammed Abu Obada, who was killed during a protest along the Gaza Strip's beachfront border with Israel, is reflected in a mirror as she mourns during his funeral in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib...more
A model presents a creation from the Heaven Gaia Spring/Summer 2019 collection show by Xiong Ying during the China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
