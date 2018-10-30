Edition:
Migrants, part of a caravan from Central America en route to the United States, waves the colors of the Honduras flag as they celebrate after crossing into Mexico from Guatemala through the Suchiate River in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue following Saturday's shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Rescue workers lay out recovered belongings believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A man walks in front of the India Gate shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A general view of Lazio's eagle mascot before their match against Inter Milan at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry interacts with a child at Viaduct Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Cesar Altieri Sayoc, accused of mailing 14 pipe bombs to prominent critics of U.S. President Donald Trump, appears handcuffed in federal court to answer charges against him in an artist's sketch in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Daniel Pontet

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Migrants, travelling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, walk to Santiago Niltepec from San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A woman belonging to a shepherd community is seen adorned with a nose ornament as she sits in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects Samjiyon County. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
U.S. Custom and Border Protection agents with full riot gear take part in a drill to protect the crossing gates against people who want to cross the border illegally on the international bridge between Mexico and the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
NYPD Police officers stand outside the New York Times Building after reports of a suspicious package was found, in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A couple walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A hooded youth prepares to throw a petrol bomb during clashes with riot police as Greek students demonstrate against a draft bill changing university entrance requirements in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she attends a news conference following the Hesse state election in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, hitchhike on a truck along the highway to Santiago Niltepec from San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan drives an airport golf cart with his wife Emine Erdogan and officials during the official opening ceremony of Istanbul's new airport in Istanbul, Turkey. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
North Korea's youth soccer players warm up before a soccer game against South Korea during the 5th Ari Sports Cup in Chuncheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Portugal's Socialist party deputy Isabel Moreira paints her nails during a debate on 2019 state budget at the parliament in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A member of the Egyptian Arab Federation of Professional Wrestlers EWR attends a training at a class of the Abu Sultan High School, before a public fight in Ismailiya, northern of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Fans sign a book of condolence for Leicester City's owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four other people who died when their helicopter crashed as it left the ground after the match on Saturday, at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, Britain . REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Glenda Escobar, 33, a migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, rests on the road with her son Adonai, as they make their way to Pijijiapan from Mapastepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A relative of Palestinian man Mohammed Abu Obada, who was killed during a protest along the Gaza Strip's beachfront border with Israel, is reflected in a mirror as she mourns during his funeral in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Heaven Gaia Spring/Summer 2019 collection show by Xiong Ying during the China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
