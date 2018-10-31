Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump place stones on a memorial to shooting victims as they stand with Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers outside the synagogue where a gunman killed eleven people and wounded six during a...more
Fishermen are seen at work in the port of Matosinhos, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Rosendo Noviega, a 38-year-old migrant from Guatemala, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds his daughter Belinda Izabel as he walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico....more
A man makes a phone call at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Rescue workers of crashed Lion Air flight JT610 carry a bag of debris off a boat at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Students walk into their classes at the teacher's house, who turned it into a makeshift free school that hosts 700 students, in Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
A model presents a creation from the Heaven Gaia Spring/Summer 2019 collection show by Xiong Ying during the China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
Druze Arabs on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights hold an anti-election protest outside a municipal polling station in Majdal Shams. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man looks at destroyed yachts which lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Fine-art handler Tom Richardson poses with a motorised wheelchair belonging to British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking ahead of an auction of items from Hawkings' personal estate at Christie's in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A participant in the march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, holds a sign opposing U.S. President Donald Trump, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Police officers stand near the Statue of Unity portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia, in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad Pro during an Apple launch event in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A staff members poses with a dog during a Wuffstock Halloween event, at the Morristown Animal Inn in Morristown, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Artisanal fishing boats moored in the harbor at Nouadhibou, Mauritania. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
Flares during the match between Wehen Wiesbaden v Hamburger SV in Wiesbaden, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A migrant woman, traveling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, pushes her son in a wheelchair as she walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A boy looks at his friends playing soccer among destroyed buildings in Al- Khaldieh area in Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A two-month old Bengal tiger cub is seen with the mother at Huachipa zoo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A migrant boy, travelling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, looks through the window of a bus as he waits to be transported to Juchitan from Santiago Niltipec, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Fans sign a book of condolence for Leicester City's owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four other people who died when their helicopter crashed as it left the ground after the match on Saturday, at the King Power Stadium, in...more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa at the Paris Masters. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A migrant woman, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, breastfeeds her baby whilst she rests in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Indonesia searches for downed airliner
Indonesia deploys divers to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as pinger locators try to zero in on its cockpit recorders and find out why an almost-new plane went down after take-off.
Children of the caravan
An estimated 2,300 children are traveling with the migrant caravan headed north to the U.S.-Mexico border, UNICEF said, adding that they needed protection and access to essential services like healthcare, clean water and sanitation.
Trump visits Pittsburgh after synagogue shooting
President Donald Trump, shrugging off thousands who protested his visit as unwelcome, offered condolences at the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 Jewish worshipers were shot to death during Sabbath prayers.
A day at an Irish fair
Ponies, chickens, antiques and trinkets for sale at the annual Maam Cross fair in Galway, Ireland.
Collecting the Great War
Two French collectors are preparing to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One by opening up to visitors their home and the 3,000 objects it contains related to the 1914-1918 conflict.
Yemeni teacher turns his home into school for 700 students
Almost 700 children come daily to the home of Yemeni teacher Adel al-Shorbagy, after he converted it into a school in the government-held city of Taiz, which has been at the center of a three-and-a-half-year civil war that has left millions on the brink of famine.
Violent storms batter Italy
Violent storms battered Italy for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, and flooding much of Venice.
Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.