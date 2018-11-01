Edition:
A man uses a torch to walk through a park during cold fog at night in Athboy, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man uses a torch to walk through a park during cold fog at night in Athboy, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A man uses a torch to walk through a park during cold fog at night in Athboy, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Families of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 stand as they look at the belongings of the passengers at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Families of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 stand as they look at the belongings of the passengers at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Families of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 stand as they look at the belongings of the passengers at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., walk along the road to Huixtla, near Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Migrants, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., walk along the road to Huixtla, near Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., walk along the road to Huixtla, near Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Water shoots upward from blasts during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

Water shoots upward from blasts during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Water shoots upward from blasts during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Gorm Kallestad via REUTERS
A man prays at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue following Saturday's shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man prays at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue following Saturday's shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A man prays at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue following Saturday's shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Riot police surround referee Andres Cunha and match officials after the match between Brazil's Gremio v Argentina's River Plate in Porte Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Riot police surround referee Andres Cunha and match officials after the match between Brazil's Gremio v Argentina's River Plate in Porte Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Riot police surround referee Andres Cunha and match officials after the match between Brazil's Gremio v Argentina's River Plate in Porte Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A police officer moves a protester outside the Houses of Parliament during a demonstration against fracking, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A police officer moves a protester outside the Houses of Parliament during a demonstration against fracking, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A police officer moves a protester outside the Houses of Parliament during a demonstration against fracking, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers stand near the Statue of Unity portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia, in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Police officers stand near the Statue of Unity portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia, in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Police officers stand near the Statue of Unity portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia, in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
A child from Honduras, draped in a covering with an image of the American flag, walks ahead of his mother towards a plane deporting migrants back to Honduras from Mexico, at the Tapachula International Airport in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child from Honduras, draped in a covering with an image of the American flag, walks ahead of his mother towards a plane deporting migrants back to Honduras from Mexico, at the Tapachula International Airport in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A child from Honduras, draped in a covering with an image of the American flag, walks ahead of his mother towards a plane deporting migrants back to Honduras from Mexico, at the Tapachula International Airport in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A rescue team member finds a shoe, possibly from a passenger of Lion Air's flight JT610, at the north coast off Karawang, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta via REUTERS

A rescue team member finds a shoe, possibly from a passenger of Lion Air's flight JT610, at the north coast off Karawang, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A rescue team member finds a shoe, possibly from a passenger of Lion Air's flight JT610, at the north coast off Karawang, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta via REUTERS
A migrant woman, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, breastfeeds her baby whilst she rests in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant woman, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, breastfeeds her baby whilst she rests in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A migrant woman, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, breastfeeds her baby whilst she rests in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Brazil's new president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, watches airplanes performing near his condominium at Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Brazil's new president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, watches airplanes performing near his condominium at Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Brazil's new president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro, watches airplanes performing near his condominium at Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Medics work at the site of an explosion at an office of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the city of Arkhangelsk, Russia. REUTERS/Region 29

Medics work at the site of an explosion at an office of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the city of Arkhangelsk, Russia. REUTERS/Region 29

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Medics work at the site of an explosion at an office of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the city of Arkhangelsk, Russia. REUTERS/Region 29
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., cries while she sings and prays at a public square in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., cries while she sings and prays at a public square in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., cries while she sings and prays at a public square in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks past the Weeping Window ceramic poppies installation as she leaves the Imperial War Museum, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks past the Weeping Window ceramic poppies installation as she leaves the Imperial War Museum, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks past the Weeping Window ceramic poppies installation as she leaves the Imperial War Museum, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A rallygoer's shoes are seen during a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump in Estero, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A rallygoer's shoes are seen during a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump in Estero, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A rallygoer's shoes are seen during a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump in Estero, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with his son Hadrien while participating in Halloween festivities with his family at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with his son Hadrien while participating in Halloween festivities with his family at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with his son Hadrien while participating in Halloween festivities with his family at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Men carry a coffin during a funeral, turned into a protest, for four people who, according to the mourners, died during clashes on October 17, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Men carry a coffin during a funeral, turned into a protest, for four people who, according to the mourners, died during clashes on October 17, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Men carry a coffin during a funeral, turned into a protest, for four people who, according to the mourners, died during clashes on October 17, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Divers swim over a destroyed car off the beach of Legrena, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Divers swim over a destroyed car off the beach of Legrena, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Divers swim over a destroyed car off the beach of Legrena, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A South Korean marine in action during their regular drill on Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS

A South Korean marine in action during their regular drill on Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A South Korean marine in action during their regular drill on Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria prepare the bodies of its members, who were killed after security forces opened fire during the Shi'ite group's protests in the capital Abuja this week, before their burial in Mararaba, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria prepare the bodies of its members, who were killed after security forces opened fire during the Shi'ite group's protests in the capital Abuja this week, before their burial in Mararaba, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria prepare the bodies of its members, who were killed after security forces opened fire during the Shi'ite group's protests in the capital Abuja this week, before their burial in Mararaba, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Transgender migrant Nati Vanegas, aged 18 from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, has makeup applied whilst resting in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Transgender migrant Nati Vanegas, aged 18 from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, has makeup applied whilst resting in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Transgender migrant Nati Vanegas, aged 18 from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, has makeup applied whilst resting in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Children with their faces painted as Catrina take part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Children with their faces painted as Catrina take part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Children with their faces painted as Catrina take part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

