Filipino families visit the graves of their departed loved ones during All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Workers hold signs outside 14th Street Park across from the Google offices after walking out as part of a global protest over workplace issues in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Oprah Winfrey takes part in a town hall meeting with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ahead of the mid-term election in Marietta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Poppies swirl inside a case housing a temporary sculpture installed to mark the centenary of the Armistice which ended the First World War, in the Canary Wharf financial district of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., walk along the road to Huixtla, near Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Fisherman Cyril Delley gives fishes to the gulls on Lac de Neuchatel near Portalban, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
West Ham's Arthur Masuaku attempts to remove a pitch invader during their match against Tottenham in London. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
A South Korean marine in action during their regular drill on Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS
Tourists in a vintage car pass by the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Virginia Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger greets some of the horses at a rescue stables in Burkeville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A pig feeds on sandbanks which emerged amid Danube River's lowest water levels this year, in Beska, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives react at the coffin of Henry Adalid Diaz, a Honduran migrant who died during a clash with Mexican police at the Mexico-Guatemala border on Sunday while traveling with other migrants on the caravan of Central Americans en route to the U.S.,...more
Magarsa Kanaa, a 28-year-old teacher and local leader of Oromo youths, poses for a portrait in front of his house in the town of Woliso, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Men wearing traditional costumes ride horses as they attend a wedding in Junzur, west of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Authorities place shipping containers to stop protesters near Faizabad junction after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
International Space Station (ISS) crew members Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S, Alexander Gerst of Germany and Sergey Prokopyev of Russia mark Halloween. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS
Miao Rong Lu, 68, swims in the sea at the Sai Wan Swimming Shed in Hong Kong. Rong Lu said she has been coming to the swimming shed for 30 years. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People work among piles of dried crude salt at a salt lake in Zhangye, Gansu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Voodoo believer covers his face with baby powder during celebrations in a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman sells her hair at Insein hair market in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A banner encouraging tribal members to vote in the 2018 mid-term elections on the Standing Rock Reservation near Fort Yates, North Dakota. REUTERS/Dan Koeck
A red wall is covered with creepers on a late autumn day in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chief of National Search and Rescue Agency Muhammad Syaugi shows a part of the black box of Lion Air's flight JT610 airplane, on Baruna Jaya ship, in the north sea of Karawang, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS
