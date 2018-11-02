Edition:
Filipino families visit the graves of their departed loved ones during All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Workers hold signs outside 14th Street Park across from the Google offices after walking out as part of a global protest over workplace issues in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Oprah Winfrey takes part in a town hall meeting with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ahead of the mid-term election in Marietta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Poppies swirl inside a case housing a temporary sculpture installed to mark the centenary of the Armistice which ended the First World War, in the Canary Wharf financial district of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., walk along the road to Huixtla, near Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Fisherman Cyril Delley gives fishes to the gulls on Lac de Neuchatel near Portalban, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
West Ham's Arthur Masuaku attempts to remove a pitch invader during their match against Tottenham in London. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A South Korean marine in action during their regular drill on Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Tourists in a vintage car pass by the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Virginia Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger greets some of the horses at a rescue stables in Burkeville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A pig feeds on sandbanks which emerged amid Danube River's lowest water levels this year, in Beska, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Relatives react at the coffin of Henry Adalid Diaz, a Honduran migrant who died during a clash with Mexican police at the Mexico-Guatemala border on Sunday while traveling with other migrants on the caravan of Central Americans en route to the U.S., at his home in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTER/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Magarsa Kanaa, a 28-year-old teacher and local leader of Oromo youths, poses for a portrait in front of his house in the town of Woliso, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
Men wearing traditional costumes ride horses as they attend a wedding in Junzur, west of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Authorities place shipping containers to stop protesters near Faizabad junction after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
International Space Station (ISS) crew members Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S, Alexander Gerst of Germany and Sergey Prokopyev of Russia mark Halloween. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Miao Rong Lu, 68, swims in the sea at the Sai Wan Swimming Shed in Hong Kong. Rong Lu said she has been coming to the swimming shed for 30 years. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
People work among piles of dried crude salt at a salt lake in Zhangye, Gansu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A Voodoo believer covers his face with baby powder during celebrations in a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
A woman sells her hair at Insein hair market in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A banner encouraging tribal members to vote in the 2018 mid-term elections on the Standing Rock Reservation near Fort Yates, North Dakota. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A red wall is covered with creepers on a late autumn day in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Chief of National Search and Rescue Agency Muhammad Syaugi shows a part of the black box of Lion Air's flight JT610 airplane, on Baruna Jaya ship, in the north sea of Karawang, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
