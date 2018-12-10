Editors Choice Pictures
A firefighter helps a boy stranded in debris following a landslide in Xuyong county, Sichuan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A car burns during clashes with police at a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, walk after disembarking a rescue boat at dawn at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman is sprayed with teargas by the riot police officer during the yellow vests protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Adarius Taylor. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Participants leave the starting line for the annual Santa Speedo Run through the Back Bay neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Riot police clash with River Plate fans celebrating the Copa Libertadores title in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested on an extradition warrant, appears at her B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing along with a translator, in a drawing in Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Jane Wolsak
A woman carries a basket of cow-dung through a frost-covered field on a foggy morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A migrant, who is part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, looks at a hole under the border wall as he tries to cross from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Giant pandas Chengjiu and Shuanghao play in the snow at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
River Plate players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Copa Libertadores final at Santiago Bernabeu, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
French CRS riot police apprehend a man in a street near Saint Lazare train station during a national day of protest by the yellow vests movement in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
River Plate fans ahead of the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Boca Juniors in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A view of the Place de la Republique as protesters wearing yellow vests gather during a national day of protest by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protester waves a French flag during clashes with police at a demonstration by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Air force officers throw their caps in the air, as they celebrate after their graduation ceremony, at the Brazilian Air Force Academy (AFA) in Pirassununga, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano for sick, abused, retired and rescued elephants in sanctuary along Thailand-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. Paul has been playing piano for elephants as a volunteer for almost ten years. REUTERS/Soe...more
U.S. President Donald Trump is joined by Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer at the Army-Navy college football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jim Young
Swimmers take part in a charity event called Polar Plunge at Sandycove beach in support of the Special Olympics in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Revellers dressed as Santa Claus take a break during the annual SantaCon event in central London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A fireman extinguishes a burning bicycle during clashes with yellow vests protesters as part of a national day of protest by the yellow vests movement in Paris, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
New CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer talks with former CDU chief and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A view of the illuminated City Palace, one of the venues for the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani, daughter of the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, is seen in Udaipur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
