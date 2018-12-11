Edition:
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials detain a man during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, U.S., close to the border wall between the United States and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters stand next to an illuminated sign outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
A riot police water cannon releases a jet of water on kindergarten teachers as they demonstrate outside the government house requesting better work conditions in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
Lisa Duan, a visitor from China, holds a sign in support of Huawei outside of the B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is being held on an extradition warrant in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
Protesters wearing yellow vests watch French President Emmanuel Macron on a TV screen at the motorway toll booth in La Ciotat, near Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro reacts next to Rosa Weber, the President of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) before receiving a confirmation of his victory in the recent presidential election in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
A man fishes on a bank of the Yenisei River covered with snow and hoarfrost with the air temperature at about -16 degrees Celsius outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stands with her mother as she lines up for a food distribution outside a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2018
A man gestures as German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to the Intergovernmental Conference to Adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, in Marrakesh, Morocco. REUTERS/Abderrahmane Mokhtari

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
A Houthi militant secures the vicinity of United Nations offices where people demonstrated to demand for reopening of Sanaa airport in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (L), who was arrested on an extradition warrant, appears at her B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing in a drawing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jane Wolsak

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2018
A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, Getxo, near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2018
A visitor is seen walking in a traditional Arabic design lights shop in down town Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
A man carries fodder as he walks along a road in Peshawar, Pakistan . REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
A healthcare worker sprays a room during a funeral of a person who is suspected of dying of Ebola in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, December 09, 2018
A statue of the Virgin Mary wears a yellow vest in a street in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
A firefighter helps a boy stranded in debris following a landslide in Xuyong county, Sichuan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials detain a migrant woman and children, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, after they crossed illegally with other migrants from Mexico to the U.S, at International Friendship Park, in San Diego. Picture taken from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
A girl laughs while her brother cries being held by Santa Claus at the King of Prussia Mall, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, December 08, 2018
A migrant, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, disembarks a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a special address to the nation, his first public comments after four weeks of nationwide yellow vest protests, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad wave to people honouring them with a torch lit parade in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Fredrik Hagen via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
The Fearless Girl statue sits covered before it's unveiled at its new location outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) near Wall St. in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2018
Giant pandas Chengjiu and Shuanghao play in the snow at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 09, 2018
