Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at the United States Court house in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a zebra shark inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A South Korean army soldier stands guard at the South's dismantled guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS
People react after a shooting at Catholic cathedral in Campinas, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
President Donald Trump speaks next to Vice President Mike Pence (2ndL) while meeting with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstrators shout at each other opposite the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldier rests next to a road after Islamist rebel group called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked area around Mukoko village, North Kivu province of Democratic Republic of...more
Political operative Roger Stone and Alex Jones of Infowars arrive prior to the testimony of Google CEO Sundar Pichai at a House Judiciary Committee hearing 'examining Google and its Data Collection, Use and Filtering Practices' on Capitol Hill in...more
A girl stands outside her one-room home in Medina neighbourhood, Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An illegal cassiterite mine is seen during an operation conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, in national parks near Novo Progresso, southeast of Para state, Brazil....more
Miss Spain Angela Ponce, the first transgender woman to take part in the Miss Universe contest and with Miss Universe 2018 contestants visit the Government House, after their meeting with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (not pictured) to...more
Men holding placards advocating a no-deal Brexit perform right handed salutes as they demonstrate opposite the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
U.S. first lady Melania Trump is handed a young girl during the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Armed police taser a man inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rescue teams work at the scene of shooting in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
At left, Abdelqader al-Murtada and Saelem Mohammed Noman Al-Mughalles, representatives of the Ansar Allah delegation and at right, Askar Zaeil and Hadi al-Hayi representing the delegation of the Government of Yemen react at the negotiating table...more
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, cries after injuring herself when she jumped a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico....more
President Donald Trump talks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as he meets with the Senate and House Democratic leadership at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former U.S. Vice President and 2007 Nobel Peace Prize winner Al Gore reacts during his speech at this year's Nobel Peace Prize Forum, in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Heiko Junge via REUTERS
An Iraqi teacher teaches squatter children at the mobile school Bus operates by civil society in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Boys play amidst the bushes on a cold winter day on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
British Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte ahead of a meeting in the Hague, the Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
The sun comes up, silhouetting the statue of Churchill and Big Ben, in Westminster London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
President Donald Trump sits for an exclusive interview with Reuters journalists in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Spilt chocolate is seen on a road in Werl, Germany. FEUERWEHR WERL/via REUTERS
Four Russian military aircrafts, including two Tu-160 (Blackjack) bombers, one An-124 (Condor) heavy-lift cargo airplane and an IL-62 (Classic) passenger aircraft are seen in this DigitalGlobe satellite image at Simon Bolivar Airport in Maiquetia,...more
North Korean army soldiers, top, head to cross the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to inspect the dismantled South Korean guard post as South Korean army soldiers watch in the central section of the inter-Korean border...more
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko conducts a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Space (ISS) in this still image captured from NASA video. Courtesy NASA TV/via REUTERS
