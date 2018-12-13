Editors Choice Pictures
Children look out from a window, covered with a plastic sheet to protect from cold, on a winter day in a village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Palestinian gestures as smoke rises during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at the United States Court house in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People attend a memorial ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre on the National Memorial Day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers search at the wreckage after a high speed train crash in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) fighters ride in a tank near the Iraqi-Syrian border in al-Qaim, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
North Korean army soldiers, top, head to cross the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to inspect the dismantled South Korean guard post as South Korean army soldiers watch in the central section of the inter-Korean border...more
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The damaged moulding of the Spirit of Liberty (1895) by Charles-Edouard Pouzadoux is pictured behind a glass, in a gallery inside the Arc de Triomphe during its reopening day in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A boy looks on as he stands in a damaged house where a Palestinian gunman was killed by Israeli forces, near Nablus in the Israel-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Britains Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs), in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits The Honourable Society of Lincoln s Inn to open the new Ashworth Centre, and re-open the recently renovated Great Hall, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Candles burn, as activists gather at a rally, calling for the release of imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, one year after they were arrested, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw
Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Window cleaners, dressed as a dog (R) and wild boar, this year's and next year's Chinese zodiac animals, pose while cleaning the windows of Ryumeikan hotel during a promotional event to celebrate the upcoming new year in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim...more
Honduran migrant Alvin Reyes, 39, touches his newborn son Alvin, next to his wife Erly Marcial, 21, at a hospital in Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Britains Prime Minister Theresa May (UNSEEN) addresses Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs) in Committee room 14, in the Houses of Parliament, in London. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An Israeli soldier is comforted as he reacts at the scene of a shooting attack near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Steps covered in snow outside the stadium before the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympique Lyonnais in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (R) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) chat before a news conference on the death of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labour law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A paramilitary police officer cycles past the embassy of Canada in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People stand at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a zebra shark inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
French lawyers throw in the air legal codes as they attend a demonstration as part of a national profession-wide strike against planned justice reform law in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former attorney, exits the United States Court house after his sentencing, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
general view of the snowfall before the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympique Lyonnais in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
