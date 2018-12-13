Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 13, 2018 | 12:25pm EST

Editors Choice Pictures

Children look out from a window, covered with a plastic sheet to protect from cold, on a winter day in a village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Children look out from a window, covered with a plastic sheet to protect from cold, on a winter day in a village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Children look out from a window, covered with a plastic sheet to protect from cold, on a winter day in a village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
1 / 28
A Palestinian gestures as smoke rises during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian gestures as smoke rises during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
A Palestinian gestures as smoke rises during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
2 / 28
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
3 / 28
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at the United States Court house in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at the United States Court house in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, arrives for his sentencing at the United States Court house in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 28
People attend a memorial ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre on the National Memorial Day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People attend a memorial ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre on the National Memorial Day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
People attend a memorial ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre on the National Memorial Day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 28
Rescue workers search at the wreckage after a high speed train crash in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Rescue workers search at the wreckage after a high speed train crash in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Rescue workers search at the wreckage after a high speed train crash in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Close
6 / 28
Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) fighters ride in a tank near the Iraqi-Syrian border in al-Qaim, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) fighters ride in a tank near the Iraqi-Syrian border in al-Qaim, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) fighters ride in a tank near the Iraqi-Syrian border in al-Qaim, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
7 / 28
North Korean army soldiers, top, head to cross the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to inspect the dismantled South Korean guard post as South Korean army soldiers watch in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS

North Korean army soldiers, top, head to cross the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to inspect the dismantled South Korean guard post as South Korean army soldiers watch in the central section of the inter-Korean border...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
North Korean army soldiers, top, head to cross the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to inspect the dismantled South Korean guard post as South Korean army soldiers watch in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 28
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 28
The damaged moulding of the Spirit of Liberty (1895) by Charles-Edouard Pouzadoux is pictured behind a glass, in a gallery inside the Arc de Triomphe during its reopening day in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The damaged moulding of the Spirit of Liberty (1895) by Charles-Edouard Pouzadoux is pictured behind a glass, in a gallery inside the Arc de Triomphe during its reopening day in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
The damaged moulding of the Spirit of Liberty (1895) by Charles-Edouard Pouzadoux is pictured behind a glass, in a gallery inside the Arc de Triomphe during its reopening day in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 28
A boy looks on as he stands in a damaged house where a Palestinian gunman was killed by Israeli forces, near Nablus in the Israel-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A boy looks on as he stands in a damaged house where a Palestinian gunman was killed by Israeli forces, near Nablus in the Israel-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
A boy looks on as he stands in a damaged house where a Palestinian gunman was killed by Israeli forces, near Nablus in the Israel-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
11 / 28
Britains Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs), in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britains Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs), in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Britains Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs), in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
12 / 28
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits The Honourable Society of Lincoln s Inn to open the new Ashworth Centre, and re-open the recently renovated Great Hall, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits The Honourable Society of Lincoln s Inn to open the new Ashworth Centre, and re-open the recently renovated Great Hall, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits The Honourable Society of Lincoln s Inn to open the new Ashworth Centre, and re-open the recently renovated Great Hall, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 28
Candles burn, as activists gather at a rally, calling for the release of imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, one year after they were arrested, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw

Candles burn, as activists gather at a rally, calling for the release of imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, one year after they were arrested, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Candles burn, as activists gather at a rally, calling for the release of imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, one year after they were arrested, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw
Close
14 / 28
Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
15 / 28
Window cleaners, dressed as a dog (R) and wild boar, this year's and next year's Chinese zodiac animals, pose while cleaning the windows of Ryumeikan hotel during a promotional event to celebrate the upcoming new year in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Window cleaners, dressed as a dog (R) and wild boar, this year's and next year's Chinese zodiac animals, pose while cleaning the windows of Ryumeikan hotel during a promotional event to celebrate the upcoming new year in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Window cleaners, dressed as a dog (R) and wild boar, this year's and next year's Chinese zodiac animals, pose while cleaning the windows of Ryumeikan hotel during a promotional event to celebrate the upcoming new year in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
16 / 28
Honduran migrant Alvin Reyes, 39, touches his newborn son Alvin, next to his wife Erly Marcial, 21, at a hospital in Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Honduran migrant Alvin Reyes, 39, touches his newborn son Alvin, next to his wife Erly Marcial, 21, at a hospital in Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Honduran migrant Alvin Reyes, 39, touches his newborn son Alvin, next to his wife Erly Marcial, 21, at a hospital in Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 28
Britains Prime Minister Theresa May (UNSEEN) addresses Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs) in Committee room 14, in the Houses of Parliament, in London. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britains Prime Minister Theresa May (UNSEEN) addresses Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs) in Committee room 14, in the Houses of Parliament, in London. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Britains Prime Minister Theresa May (UNSEEN) addresses Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs) in Committee room 14, in the Houses of Parliament, in London. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
18 / 28
An Israeli soldier is comforted as he reacts at the scene of a shooting attack near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli soldier is comforted as he reacts at the scene of a shooting attack near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
An Israeli soldier is comforted as he reacts at the scene of a shooting attack near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 28
Steps covered in snow outside the stadium before the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympique Lyonnais in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Steps covered in snow outside the stadium before the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympique Lyonnais in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Steps covered in snow outside the stadium before the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympique Lyonnais in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 28
Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (R) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) chat before a news conference on the death of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (R) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) chat before a news conference on the death of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (R) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) chat before a news conference on the death of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
21 / 28
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labour law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labour law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labour law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
22 / 28
A paramilitary police officer cycles past the embassy of Canada in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A paramilitary police officer cycles past the embassy of Canada in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
A paramilitary police officer cycles past the embassy of Canada in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
23 / 28
People stand at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

People stand at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
People stand at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
24 / 28
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a zebra shark inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a zebra shark inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a zebra shark inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
25 / 28
French lawyers throw in the air legal codes as they attend a demonstration as part of a national profession-wide strike against planned justice reform law in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French lawyers throw in the air legal codes as they attend a demonstration as part of a national profession-wide strike against planned justice reform law in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
French lawyers throw in the air legal codes as they attend a demonstration as part of a national profession-wide strike against planned justice reform law in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
26 / 28
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former attorney, exits the United States Court house after his sentencing, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former attorney, exits the United States Court house after his sentencing, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former attorney, exits the United States Court house after his sentencing, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
27 / 28
general view of the snowfall before the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympique Lyonnais in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

general view of the snowfall before the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympique Lyonnais in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
general view of the snowfall before the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympique Lyonnais in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 12 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 11 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 10 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Dec 07 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history and has so far infected at least 450 people and killed at least 270 of them, according to WHO and Congo health officials.

Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top photos of protests in the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disasters photos of the year.

Easing tensions along the Korean DMZ

Easing tensions along the Korean DMZ

South and North Korea take steps to disarm areas along the so-called demilitarized zone between the two nations, removing some landmines and guard posts and building roads.

Michael Cohen sentenced to three years prison

Michael Cohen sentenced to three years prison

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes and orchestrating hush payments to women before the 2016 election, telling the judge his "blind loyalty" led him to cover up for Trump.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast