Fri Dec 14, 2018

Editors Choice Pictures

A girl walks near her house destroyed in an air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Virgin Galactic s carrier airplane WhiteKnightTwo carrying space tourism rocket plane SpaceShipTwo takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
A Mandarin Duck, a native species to East Asia, nips at Mallards in The Pond in Central Park in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May take part in a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials stand guard next to the border wall after a group of migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crossed illegally from Mexico to the U.S., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits The Honourable Society of Lincoln s Inn to open the new Ashworth Centre, and re-open the recently renovated Great Hall, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
People march at the Chain Bridge during a protest against the new labour law in Budapest, Hungary. The banner reads `Free Country, Free University`. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Children look out from a window, covered with a plastic sheet to protect from cold, on a winter day in a village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
A woman walks her dog on Wall St. during a cold day in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
An Israeli soldier is comforted as he reacts at the scene of a shooting attack near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
U.S. first lady Melania Trump sits beside Nathan Simm while reading a children's Christmas story during her visit to Children's National Health System in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
A healthcare worker sprays around a baby suspected of dying of Ebola in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Rescue workers search at the wreckage after a high speed train crash in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Khadija Kamara sits next to her son Carlos, who she says hasn't been seen by staff at Freetown's Connaught Hospital in days, despite needing surgery to remove a foreign object lodged in his windpipe, in Freetown, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
The impact from a bullet is seen on a wall on the rue du Savon after the deadly shooting in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
People attend a memorial ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre on the National Memorial Day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Accused Russian agent Maria Butina pleads guilty to a single conspiracy charge in a deal with prosecutors and admitted to working with a top Russian official to infiltrate a powerful gun rights group and influence U.S. policy toward Moscow, in this courtroom sketch in U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Bill Hennessy

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
A Palestinian gestures as smoke rises during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
British actor Keira Knightley poses for the media after receiving an OBE for her services to drama and charity at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
A man is seen trapped in a restaurant grease duct in San Lorenzo, California. ALAMEDA COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE /via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
An HIV-positive and tuberculosis patient lies on a stretcher at the Jose Gregorio Hernandez hospital in the slum of Catia in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Canadas Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Cast member Jason Momoa performs a haka dance at the premiere for Aquaman in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Polar bears Felix (L) and Aurora eat fish and vegetables, attached to a Christmas tree, during an entertainment event, marking the upcoming holidays and the beginning of the Polar Night in the Arctic region, at the Royev Ruchey Zoo on the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
