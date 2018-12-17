Edition:
Mount Soputan volcano spews hot ash during an eruption as seen from Silian Tiga village in South East Minahasa, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adwit B Pramono/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
1 / 24
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
2 / 24
Li Wenzu, the wife of prominent Chinese rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, has her head shaved in protest over the government's treatment of her husband in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
3 / 24
Forensic experts search for evidence after a bomb blast outside the Greek SKAI TV building in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
4 / 24
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds is tackled short of the end zone by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
5 / 24
Hamish the polar bear emerges from his frozen muddy pond searching for his red ball in the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
6 / 24
A tear gas shell fired by Indian police explodes during a protest march in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
7 / 24
Georgian police officers block opposition supporters on the road in Mukuzani, Georgia. REUTERS/David Chkhikvishvili

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
8 / 24
Snow covers the roofs of the so-called Alter Flecken, the historic core of downtown Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia near the city of Siegen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
9 / 24
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
10 / 24
The moon rises over the Dolomites alps in Gardena pass in Val Gardena, northern Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
11 / 24
The mother of a baby suspected of dying from Ebola, cries outside a hospital in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
12 / 24
Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
13 / 24
COP24 President Michal Kurtyka reacts during a final session of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
14 / 24
Daiya Seto of Japan competes in the 400m individual medley finals at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
15 / 24
Cars are seen following snowfall at a car park in Yantai, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
16 / 24
Domingo Caal, 61, grandfather of Jakelin, a 7-year-old girl who died in U.S. custody, holds his mobile phone with a picture of his granddaughter as he stands outside her house in Raxruha, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
17 / 24
A far-right supporter throws a barricade during a protest against the Marrakesh Migration Pact in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
18 / 24
Honduran migrants, part of a caravan of migrants from Central America traveling with the intention of reaching the U.S. jump over a border fence into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
19 / 24
Participants dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual race known as Run Santa Run at Fundidora Park in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
20 / 24
Newlywed Stephanie Pinheiro Cardoso and Joyce Generoso kiss after a collective wedding ceremony for 38 same-sex couples organized by "House 1", an NGO and residential shelter in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
21 / 24
A figure of Santa Claus using a parachute is seen among Christmas decorations and lights on the facade of a house in San Gwann, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
22 / 24
The Frecce Tricolori performs at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Alta Badia, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
23 / 24
A boy, part of a caravan of migrants from Central America traveling with the intention of reaching the U.S., jumps over a border fence into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
24 / 24
