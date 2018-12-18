Editors Choice Pictures
An aerial view shows a climber, dressed as Santa Claus, who decorates a 57-metre-high Christmas tree in a park on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Giant waves are seen at Shore Acres State Park, in Oregon. WRIGHT AURA PHOTOGRAPHY via REUTERS
Chen Jingyang, who has been in the village for 12 years, works on his original painting as a portrait of the Chinese president Xi Jinping by him is placed on the ground at his studio in Dafen Oil Painting Village in Shenzhen, Guangdong province,...more
A woman calls up GROOVE X's new home robot LOVOT at its demonstration during the launching event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Steet in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman reacts after a fire burnt several businesses in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Nine-year-old Juice looks at its two-month-old clone at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Migrant Yoniel Torres, 31, from Cuba is handcuffed after being detained by the police by a train line in a mined area of desert at the Chilean and Peruvian border in Arica, Chile. "A coyote (people trafficker) left me near (Peruvian border town)...more
A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A girl carries a container of water at a coltan mine in Kamatare, Masisi territory, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Furniture to be moved sits in the hall outside of U.S. Congressional offices weeks before the end of the current term, as dozens of outgoing and incoming members of Congress move into and out of Washington as votes on a potential federal government...more
A man stands by an installation depicting 2019 in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses with her wax figure made by German sculptor Claus Velte at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of her waxwork in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People are seen ice skating at Rockefeller Center as the rain falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Students prepare for an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Austria's Marcel Hirsher in action during the Men's Parallel Giant Slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, sits as she waits at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California to be processed as an asylum...more
Journalists stand in the newsroom of Venezuela's El Nacional newspaper after it published its last print edition on Friday, after struggling for years under government pressure and a collapsing economy, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A man walks through a vegetable field on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Forensic experts search for evidence after a bomb blast outside the Greek SKAI TV building in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds her daughter as she waits at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California to be processed as...more
U.S. former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey walks past a group of reporters as he arrives to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, as part of their probes into Comey's 2016...more
