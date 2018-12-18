Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 18, 2018 | 7:52am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

An aerial view shows a climber, dressed as Santa Claus, who decorates a 57-metre-high Christmas tree in a park on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows a climber, dressed as Santa Claus, who decorates a 57-metre-high Christmas tree in a park on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
An aerial view shows a climber, dressed as Santa Claus, who decorates a 57-metre-high Christmas tree in a park on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
1 / 24
A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 24
Giant waves are seen at Shore Acres State Park, in Oregon. WRIGHT AURA PHOTOGRAPHY via REUTERS

Giant waves are seen at Shore Acres State Park, in Oregon. WRIGHT AURA PHOTOGRAPHY via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Giant waves are seen at Shore Acres State Park, in Oregon. WRIGHT AURA PHOTOGRAPHY via REUTERS
Close
3 / 24
Chen Jingyang, who has been in the village for 12 years, works on his original painting as a portrait of the Chinese president Xi Jinping by him is placed on the ground at his studio in Dafen Oil Painting Village in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

Chen Jingyang, who has been in the village for 12 years, works on his original painting as a portrait of the Chinese president Xi Jinping by him is placed on the ground at his studio in Dafen Oil Painting Village in Shenzhen, Guangdong province,...more

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Chen Jingyang, who has been in the village for 12 years, works on his original painting as a portrait of the Chinese president Xi Jinping by him is placed on the ground at his studio in Dafen Oil Painting Village in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
Close
4 / 24
A woman calls up GROOVE X's new home robot LOVOT at its demonstration during the launching event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman calls up GROOVE X's new home robot LOVOT at its demonstration during the launching event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A woman calls up GROOVE X's new home robot LOVOT at its demonstration during the launching event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Steet in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Steet in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Steet in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 24
A woman reacts after a fire burnt several businesses in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman reacts after a fire burnt several businesses in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
A woman reacts after a fire burnt several businesses in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 24
Nine-year-old Juice looks at its two-month-old clone at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Nine-year-old Juice looks at its two-month-old clone at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Nine-year-old Juice looks at its two-month-old clone at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 24
Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
9 / 24
Migrant Yoniel Torres, 31, from Cuba is handcuffed after being detained by the police by a train line in a mined area of desert at the Chilean and Peruvian border in Arica, Chile. "A coyote (people trafficker) left me near (Peruvian border town) Tacna and told me to follow the old railway line," Torres said. "This is all horrible. The journey was so hard. I just came in search of a better life." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Migrant Yoniel Torres, 31, from Cuba is handcuffed after being detained by the police by a train line in a mined area of desert at the Chilean and Peruvian border in Arica, Chile. "A coyote (people trafficker) left me near (Peruvian border town)...more

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Migrant Yoniel Torres, 31, from Cuba is handcuffed after being detained by the police by a train line in a mined area of desert at the Chilean and Peruvian border in Arica, Chile. "A coyote (people trafficker) left me near (Peruvian border town) Tacna and told me to follow the old railway line," Torres said. "This is all horrible. The journey was so hard. I just came in search of a better life." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 24
A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
11 / 24
A girl carries a container of water at a coltan mine in Kamatare, Masisi territory, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A girl carries a container of water at a coltan mine in Kamatare, Masisi territory, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
A girl carries a container of water at a coltan mine in Kamatare, Masisi territory, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 24
Furniture to be moved sits in the hall outside of U.S. Congressional offices weeks before the end of the current term, as dozens of outgoing and incoming members of Congress move into and out of Washington as votes on a potential federal government shutdown loom, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Furniture to be moved sits in the hall outside of U.S. Congressional offices weeks before the end of the current term, as dozens of outgoing and incoming members of Congress move into and out of Washington as votes on a potential federal government...more

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Furniture to be moved sits in the hall outside of U.S. Congressional offices weeks before the end of the current term, as dozens of outgoing and incoming members of Congress move into and out of Washington as votes on a potential federal government shutdown loom, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 24
A man stands by an installation depicting 2019 in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man stands by an installation depicting 2019 in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
A man stands by an installation depicting 2019 in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 24
Singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses with her wax figure made by German sculptor Claus Velte at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of her waxwork in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses with her wax figure made by German sculptor Claus Velte at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of her waxwork in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses with her wax figure made by German sculptor Claus Velte at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of her waxwork in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 24
People are seen ice skating at Rockefeller Center as the rain falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

People are seen ice skating at Rockefeller Center as the rain falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
People are seen ice skating at Rockefeller Center as the rain falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
16 / 24
Students prepare for an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Students prepare for an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Students prepare for an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 24
Austria's Marcel Hirsher in action during the Men's Parallel Giant Slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Austria's Marcel Hirsher in action during the Men's Parallel Giant Slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Austria's Marcel Hirsher in action during the Men's Parallel Giant Slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
18 / 24
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, sits as she waits at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California to be processed as an asylum seeker, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, sits as she waits at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California to be processed as an asylum...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, sits as she waits at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California to be processed as an asylum seeker, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 24
Journalists stand in the newsroom of Venezuela's El Nacional newspaper after it published its last print edition on Friday, after struggling for years under government pressure and a collapsing economy, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Journalists stand in the newsroom of Venezuela's El Nacional newspaper after it published its last print edition on Friday, after struggling for years under government pressure and a collapsing economy, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Journalists stand in the newsroom of Venezuela's El Nacional newspaper after it published its last print edition on Friday, after struggling for years under government pressure and a collapsing economy, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
20 / 24
A man walks through a vegetable field on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A man walks through a vegetable field on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A man walks through a vegetable field on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
21 / 24
Forensic experts search for evidence after a bomb blast outside the Greek SKAI TV building in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Forensic experts search for evidence after a bomb blast outside the Greek SKAI TV building in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Forensic experts search for evidence after a bomb blast outside the Greek SKAI TV building in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
22 / 24
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds her daughter as she waits at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California to be processed as an asylum seeker, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds her daughter as she waits at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California to be processed as...more

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds her daughter as she waits at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California to be processed as an asylum seeker, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
23 / 24
U.S. former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey walks past a group of reporters as he arrives to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, as part of their probes into Comey's 2016 handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email use, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey walks past a group of reporters as he arrives to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, as part of their probes into Comey's 2016...more

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
U.S. former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey walks past a group of reporters as he arrives to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, as part of their probes into Comey's 2016 handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email use, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 17 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 14 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 14 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 13 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

America in 2018

America in 2018

A selection of some of our top photos from the United States this year.

The Maasai Olympics

The Maasai Olympics

Youthful morans, or warriors, compete for cash prizes in sports contests rather than hunt lions in a traditional rite of passage, at the Maasai Olympics in Kenya.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who passed away this year.

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history, according to WHO and Congo health officials.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2018.

China's first pet cloning service

China's first pet cloning service

Sinogene, China's first biotech company to provide pet cloning services, made headlines when it successfully cloned a gene-edited beagle last year. A month later, it launched commercial cloning services.

Philippines wins Miss Universe crown

Philippines wins Miss Universe crown

Catriona Gray from the Philippines is crowned Miss Universe, the fourth time the Southeast Asian country has won the international beauty pageant.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast