Migrant Yoniel Torres, 31, from Cuba is handcuffed after being detained by the police by a train line in a mined area of desert at the Chilean and Peruvian border in Arica, Chile. "A coyote (people trafficker) left me near (Peruvian border town)...more

Migrant Yoniel Torres, 31, from Cuba is handcuffed after being detained by the police by a train line in a mined area of desert at the Chilean and Peruvian border in Arica, Chile. "A coyote (people trafficker) left me near (Peruvian border town) Tacna and told me to follow the old railway line," Torres said. "This is all horrible. The journey was so hard. I just came in search of a better life." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close