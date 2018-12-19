Editors Choice Pictures
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, greets head chef Stuart Jones as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in West London. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Mini-pigs perform during the presentation in Balashikha, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks at the The Boring Company unveiling event for the test tunnel of a proposed underground transportation network across Los Angeles County, in Hawthorne, California. Robyn Beck/Pool via REUTERS
Chilean dockworkers clash with riot police during a protest against port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal), to demand temporary workers be included in collective bargaining, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn passes by members of the media as he departs after his sentencing was delayed at U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Paratroopers from the Qatari armed forces take part in Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari
Miners leave shaft 7, some 1,200 meters below surface, following their shift at Germany's last active coal mine Prosper-Haniel of the RAG foundation in Bottrop, western Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Borussia Dortmund fans with flares during their match against Fortuna Dusseldorf in Dusseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Pedro Flores looks on during the trial of accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman in this courtroom sketch as they appear in Brooklyn federal court in New York. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, wait to disembark a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Residents look at houses on fire at Educandos neighborhood, a branch of the Rio Negro a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazi. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Pope Francis blesses a pregnant woman's ultrasound during the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater performance at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans during a protest against what they call disinformation by India's main opposition Congress party on a deal to buy Rafale fighter planes from a French company, in Chandigarh,...more
A man stands by an installation depicting 2019 in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Peter Zion, who was attacked in January by nomadic herdsmen in the central Nigerian state of Benue, speaks during an interview with Reuters at a cafe in Makurdi, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People hold a big European Union flag during a protest against a proposed new labor law, billed as the slave law, in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman calls up GROOVE X's new home robot LOVOT at its demonstration during the launching event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Healthcare worker carry a coffin with a baby suspected of dying of Ebola during the funeral in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People visit the Shining a light on species exhibition in the Jardin de plantes garden in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A sunflower field is seen in Lopburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Chilean dockworkers are sprayed by a riot police water truck during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) to demand that temporary workers be included in collective bargaining in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo...more
A woman, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds a Christmas tree as she walks at the temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
