Editors Choice Pictures
Search and rescue team approaches the Soyuz MS-09 capsule, carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S., Alexander Gerst of Germany and Sergey Prokopyev of Russia, shortly after its landing in a...more
Immigrants participate in a naturalization ceremony to become U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Aquarist Zhao Jian Wen, 38, feeds a stingray dressed as Santa Claus during S.E.A Aquarium's Christmas festivities in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Chilean dockworkers clash with riot police during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) demanding the inclusion of temporary workers in the collective bargaining, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A modified Tesla Model X electric vehicle enters a tunnel during an unveiling event for the Boring Co. Hawthorne test tunnel in Hawthorne, California. Robyn Beck/Pool via REUTERS
Workers put the finishing touches on a statue entitled 'Julia' by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa at Plaza Colon square in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Taxi drivers take part in a protest against a carpool service application launched by Kakao Corp in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Retiring U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan delivers his farewell address in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Healthcare worker carry a coffin with a baby suspected of dying of Ebola during the funeral in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pedro Flores looks on during the trial of accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman (R) in this courtroom sketch as they appear in Brooklyn federal court in New York. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Peter Zion, who was attacked in January by nomadic herdsmen in the central Nigerian state of Benue, speaks during an interview with Reuters at a cafe in Makurdi, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man stands next to his dyed donkey, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli soldier lowers a camera down an Israeli-dug hole into a cross-border tunnel dug from Lebanon into Israel, as seen on the Israeli side of the border, near the town of Metula. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Retiring U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan arrives to deliver his farewell address in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ivan Arostica, president of the Constitutional Court, is escorted by riot policemen as demonstrators protest against an appeal from government coalition Chile Vamos to nullify a draft law that further restricts human rights abusers from getting...more
Motonari Otsuru, lawyer of Nissan's arrested chairman Carlos Ghosn, is surrounded by media as he leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mini-pigs perform during the presentation in Balashikha, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Chilean dockworker is detained by riot police during a protest against port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal), to demand temporary workers be included in collective bargaining, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A trader works inside his booth as a screen displays U.S. Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell's news conference on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, rest at a temporary shelter near the U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A mother plays with her baby, as they are heading to a nearby bus stop early cold morning in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
General view of Dubai's cranes at a construction site in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Model Masafumi is made up by make-up artist Hiroki using Pola Orbis subsidiary Acro's cosmetics during their demonstration at a department store in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man holding a baby wrapped in a blanket stands next to a bonfire on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
