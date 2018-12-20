Edition:
Editors Choice Pictures

Search and rescue team approaches the Soyuz MS-09 capsule, carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S., Alexander Gerst of Germany and Sergey Prokopyev of Russia, shortly after its landing in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, formerly known as Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, December 20, 2018
Immigrants participate in a naturalization ceremony to become U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Aquarist Zhao Jian Wen, 38, feeds a stingray dressed as Santa Claus during S.E.A Aquarium's Christmas festivities in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Chilean dockworkers clash with riot police during a protest against the port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal) demanding the inclusion of temporary workers in the collective bargaining, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
A modified Tesla Model X electric vehicle enters a tunnel during an unveiling event for the Boring Co. Hawthorne test tunnel in Hawthorne, California. Robyn Beck/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Workers put the finishing touches on a statue entitled 'Julia' by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa at Plaza Colon square in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Taxi drivers take part in a protest against a carpool service application launched by Kakao Corp in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, December 20, 2018
Retiring U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan delivers his farewell address in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Healthcare worker carry a coffin with a baby suspected of dying of Ebola during the funeral in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Pedro Flores looks on during the trial of accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman (R) in this courtroom sketch as they appear in Brooklyn federal court in New York. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Peter Zion, who was attacked in January by nomadic herdsmen in the central Nigerian state of Benue, speaks during an interview with Reuters at a cafe in Makurdi, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
A man stands next to his dyed donkey, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
An Israeli soldier lowers a camera down an Israeli-dug hole into a cross-border tunnel dug from Lebanon into Israel, as seen on the Israeli side of the border, near the town of Metula. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Retiring U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan arrives to deliver his farewell address in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Ivan Arostica, president of the Constitutional Court, is escorted by riot policemen as demonstrators protest against an appeal from government coalition Chile Vamos to nullify a draft law that further restricts human rights abusers from getting prison benefits, according to local media, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Motonari Otsuru, lawyer of Nissan's arrested chairman Carlos Ghosn, is surrounded by media as he leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, December 20, 2018
Mini-pigs perform during the presentation in Balashikha, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
A Chilean dockworker is detained by riot police during a protest against port operator TPS (South Pacific Terminal), to demand temporary workers be included in collective bargaining, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A trader works inside his booth as a screen displays U.S. Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell's news conference on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, rest at a temporary shelter near the U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
A mother plays with her baby, as they are heading to a nearby bus stop early cold morning in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
General view of Dubai's cranes at a construction site in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Model Masafumi is made up by make-up artist Hiroki using Pola Orbis subsidiary Acro's cosmetics during their demonstration at a department store in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
A man holding a baby wrapped in a blanket stands next to a bonfire on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
