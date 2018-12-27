Editor's Choice Pictures
Sargon Slio, 51, a farmer, walks in the damaged church of the Virgin Mary at the village of Tel Nasri, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A pack of hounds from the Members of Surrey Union Hunt look out from the kennels before taking part in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Okewood Hill, Dorking, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Saymon Claus, student of the Brazil's school of Santa Claus, has his beard cut during a ritual named "Barbas de Molho" to mark the end of Christmas season, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman holding an umbrella walks in the rain among debris after a tsunami, in Sumur, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Claudia Maquin, mother of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reacts during her daughter's...more
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Manchester United's Paul Pogba is seen after the match against Huddersfield Town in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/David Klein
Injured men receive treatment at the hospital after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Vehicles travel on a bridge over the partially frozen Hun river in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People queue to drink fresh water from a burst pipe at Uhuru Park during Christmas Day Celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (5th L) visits the National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) to oversee the test of a new Russian hypersonic missile system called Avangard, which can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, in Moscow, Russia....more
A man affected by the tsunami holds a child inside a school used as a shelter in Labuhan, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal against Atalanta at Stadio Atleti Azzurri in Bergamo, Italy. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
People prepare to release a sky lantern during Christmas festivities in Volos, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A man paddles a handmade boat across the Yamuna river on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People are evacuated after a tsunami, in Sumur, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Members of an elderly choir group sing at an event to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, in Xingtai, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Icicles are seen on a handrail along the coast at Donggang business district in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
St. Agata church is seen damaged by an earthquake, measuring magnitude 4.8, at the area north of Catania on the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A woman carries a child at an evacuation centre at Labuhan after a tsunami hit Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man rides a rickshaw on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Boxing Day hunt
Hounds and horses on the hunt during an annual Boxing Day hunt in Okewood Hill, Britain.
Trump makes surprise visit to Iraq
President Donald Trump made a surprise Christmas visit to U.S. troops in Iraq, his first trip to a conflict zone nearly two years into his presidency and days after announcing a pullout of American troops from neighboring Syria.
Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody
A crowd of mourners said goodbye to the 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl who died in U.S. custody this month, laying her to rest in a Christmas Day funeral that left her mother so crushed she could not bear to attend.
Tsunami hits Indonesia
A tsunami strikes the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide caused by an erupting volcano.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos of the year.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos from 2018.