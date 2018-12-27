Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Sargon Slio, 51, a farmer, walks in the damaged church of the Virgin Mary at the village of Tel Nasri, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A pack of hounds from the Members of Surrey Union Hunt look out from the kennels before taking part in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Okewood Hill, Dorking, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Saymon Claus, student of the Brazil's school of Santa Claus, has his beard cut during a ritual named "Barbas de Molho" to mark the end of Christmas season, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A woman holding an umbrella walks in the rain among debris after a tsunami, in Sumur, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Claudia Maquin, mother of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reacts during her daughter's funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Manchester United's Paul Pogba is seen after the match against Huddersfield Town in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Injured men receive treatment at the hospital after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Vehicles travel on a bridge over the partially frozen Hun river in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
People queue to drink fresh water from a burst pipe at Uhuru Park during Christmas Day Celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (5th L) visits the National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) to oversee the test of a new Russian hypersonic missile system called Avangard, which can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A man affected by the tsunami holds a child inside a school used as a shelter in Labuhan, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal against Atalanta at Stadio Atleti Azzurri in Bergamo, Italy. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
People prepare to release a sky lantern during Christmas festivities in Volos, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A man paddles a handmade boat across the Yamuna river on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
People are evacuated after a tsunami, in Sumur, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Members of an elderly choir group sing at an event to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, in Xingtai, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Icicles are seen on a handrail along the coast at Donggang business district in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
St. Agata church is seen damaged by an earthquake, measuring magnitude 4.8, at the area north of Catania on the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A woman carries a child at an evacuation centre at Labuhan after a tsunami hit Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A man rides a rickshaw on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
