Editor's Choice Pictures

Cranes are seen next to workers sculpting a giant snowman by the Songhua river in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
A man affected by the tsunami holds a child inside a school used as a shelter in Labuhan, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America traveling to the U.S., is wrapped with a banner depicting the Virgin of Guadalupe in front of a riot police cordon, as migrants try to reach the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
British primatologist, ethologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall attends an interview with Reuters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Members of the Fearleaders men's cheerleading team stretch before a performance in the city hall of Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
Mapuche indigenous activists clash with riot policemen during a protest demanding justice for Camilo Catrillanca, an indigenous Mapuche man who was shot in the head during a police operation as well as for their indigenous rights and lands for their communities, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
A member of the transgender community attends a protest against the passing of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
Mahbub Uddin Khokon, a National Unity Front alliance candidate contesting in the 11th general election, shows off wounds from pellets he was hit with while out for campaigning in the district of Noakhali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zeba Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Revelers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional "Els Enfarinats" (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
Serena Williams in action during her match against Venus Williams at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Catarina Alonzo, mother of Felipe Gomez Alonzo, a 8-year-old boy detained alongside his father for illegally entering the U.S., who fell ill and died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), is seen at her home with her son Oliver in the village of Yalambojoch, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
An aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait at Way Muli village in Rajabasa, South Lampung, Indonesia. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Children enjoy a ride at a fair in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
A man paddles a handmade boat across the Yamuna river on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Members of an elderly choir group sing at an event to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, in Xingtai, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Supporters of Congolese joint opposition presidential candidate Martin Fayulu carry an election number 4 during protests over their exclusion from the presidential election in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Samuel Mambo

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Peruvian shamans holding a poster of U.S. President Donald Trump and a boa constrictor snake perform a ritual of predictions for the new year at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski makes a save against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, Britain. Action Images via REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
A man pulls a cart with barrels in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
A worker covers firecrackers with gunpowder in a makeshift fireworks factory ahead of New Year celebrations in Bocaue, Bulacan province, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
Employees of the Korea Exchange (KRX) pose in front of the final stock price index during a photo opportunity for the media at the ceremonial closing event of the 2018 stock market in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
Coal miners sit in a bus on the way to the mine "La Escondida" (The hidden one) in Villablino, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
Men remove a rock in contaminated sewage water at an area known as "the Mine," where informal workers search for scrap metal, at the largest garbage dump of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
People prepare to release a sky lantern during Christmas festivities in Volos, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
