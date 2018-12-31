Editor's Choice Pictures

Lourdes, mother and grandmother of Blanca, 37, and Norma, 18, cries during their funeral, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. According to the police, Blanca and Norma, a mother and her daughter, were kidnapped and their bodies found four days later in an...more

Lourdes, mother and grandmother of Blanca, 37, and Norma, 18, cries during their funeral, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. According to the police, Blanca and Norma, a mother and her daughter, were kidnapped and their bodies found four days later in an abandoned area on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

