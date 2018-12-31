Editor's Choice Pictures
A woman sits as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A migrant, who is trying to reach the United States, jumps the border fence and crawls through barbed wire to cross illegally from Mexico into the U.S., as pictured from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Germany's Pius Paschke in action during the Men's Ski Jumping at the Four-hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
The numbers "2019" are written in the air with a sparkler near a tourist camp outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Believers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to Yemanja, goddess of the sea, during a traditional celebration ahead of New Year's eve on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Lourdes, mother and grandmother of Blanca, 37, and Norma, 18, cries during their funeral, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. According to the police, Blanca and Norma, a mother and her daughter, were kidnapped and their bodies found four days later in an...more
A migrant, part of a group of 69 migrants rescued 117 nautical miles south west of Malta by the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM), waits to be processed after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta....more
Migrant children from Central America play at a gym being used as an emergency shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Water is thrown on a horse called Mayday held by Sean McGillacuddy after racing in the 50th anniversary of the Christmas beach races in Ballyheigue, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man walks on a footbridge over the partially frozen of Dal lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Salahuddin Ahmed, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate for general election, is seen bleeding as he was stabbed on election day in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars are seen burning outside the offices of Le Parisien newspaper in Paris, France. Guilhem Poincignon/via REUTERS
Demonstrators attend an anti-government protest in central Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man walks past an installation at the Ice Moscow festival in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimmers' club, who walks into the icy waters of the Yenisei River during an event marking the New Year and Christmas season, with the...more
Members of PyroCeltica pose in front of Edinburgh Castle in advance of Edinburgh's Hogmanay torchlit procession down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Manchester United's Paul Pogba scores their second goal past Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain. Action Images via REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A Palestinian woman looks out of her shelter on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during the final against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, looks through a fence at a dead migrant who drowned trying to swim across to the United States illegally from Mexico at International...more
Emergency personnel work at the site of collapsed apartment building after a suspected gas blast in Magnitogorsk, Russia. Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief/Handout via REUTERS
A woman holds a traditional fox mask to have her photo taken at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker lights a brazier on a cold winter day at an enclosure for giraffes inside a zoo in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
The mother of Palestinian man Karam Fayyad is comforted as she mourns during his funeral in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
