Pictures | Mon Dec 31, 2018 | 8:22am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A woman sits as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
A migrant, who is trying to reach the United States, jumps the border fence and crawls through barbed wire to cross illegally from Mexico into the U.S., as pictured from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
Germany's Pius Paschke in action during the Men's Ski Jumping at the Four-hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
The numbers "2019" are written in the air with a sparkler near a tourist camp outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Believers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to Yemanja, goddess of the sea, during a traditional celebration ahead of New Year's eve on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
Lourdes, mother and grandmother of Blanca, 37, and Norma, 18, cries during their funeral, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. According to the police, Blanca and Norma, a mother and her daughter, were kidnapped and their bodies found four days later in an abandoned area on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
A migrant, part of a group of 69 migrants rescued 117 nautical miles south west of Malta by the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM), waits to be processed after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
Migrant children from Central America play at a gym being used as an emergency shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
Water is thrown on a horse called Mayday held by Sean McGillacuddy after racing in the 50th anniversary of the Christmas beach races in Ballyheigue, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
A man walks on a footbridge over the partially frozen of Dal lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Salahuddin Ahmed, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate for general election, is seen bleeding as he was stabbed on election day in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
Cars are seen burning outside the offices of Le Parisien newspaper in Paris, France. Guilhem Poincignon/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
Demonstrators attend an anti-government protest in central Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
A man walks past an installation at the Ice Moscow festival in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimmers' club, who walks into the icy waters of the Yenisei River during an event marking the New Year and Christmas season, with the air temperature at about minus 26 degrees Celsius (minus 14.8 degrees Fahrenheit), in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
Members of PyroCeltica pose in front of Edinburgh Castle in advance of Edinburgh's Hogmanay torchlit procession down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
Manchester United's Paul Pogba scores their second goal past Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain. Action Images via REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
A Palestinian woman looks out of her shelter on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during the final against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, looks through a fence at a dead migrant who drowned trying to swim across to the United States illegally from Mexico at International Friendship Park, in San Diego County, U.S. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
Emergency personnel work at the site of collapsed apartment building after a suspected gas blast in Magnitogorsk, Russia. Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
A woman holds a traditional fox mask to have her photo taken at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
A worker lights a brazier on a cold winter day at an enclosure for giraffes inside a zoo in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
The mother of Palestinian man Karam Fayyad is comforted as she mourns during his funeral in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
