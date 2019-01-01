Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Britain's Border Force carry an intercepted migrant dinghy off the Kent coast, Britain. Twitter/Susan Pilcher via REUTERS

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Brendan Esposito/via REUTERS

Marco Fois, dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A boy throws a coin as he offers prayers on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Firefighters extinguish a burning car during New Year celebrations in Douai, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Policemen stand next to a car which plowed into pedestrians on New Year day in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to reporters, after announcing she has formed an exploratory committee to run for president in 2020, outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The body of a man lies on a highway in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Floyd Mayweather knocks down Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round during their fight at Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The numbers "2019" are written in the air with a sparkler near a tourist camp outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A dachshund strolls past spectators during the annual Key West Dachshund Walk on New Year's Eve in Key West, Florida. Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

A demonstrator passes through images of Supreme Electoral Court members, as signs read, "Murderers of democracy" and "Decapitated democracy", during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales' bid for re-election in 2019, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

People attend a ceremony to celebrate the new year in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Men walk along a street on a foggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes his annual New Year address to the nation in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhael Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Pope Francis leads the Vespers and Te Deum prayer in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

People participate in the annual New Year's dip in the harbour of Copenhagen, Denmark. Bax Lindhardt/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

The numbers "2019" are written in the air with a sparkler near a tourist camp outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man walks on a footbridge over the partially frozen of Dal lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Emergency personnel work at the site of collapsed apartment building after a suspected gas blast in Magnitogorsk, Russia. Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief/Handout via REUTERS

A woman holds a traditional fox mask to have her photo taken at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A line is written in the air with a sparkler over a girl offering hugs for the new year in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

