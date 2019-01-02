Edition:
United States
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot ash during an eruption, as seen from an Indonesian Naval Patrol Boat at Sunda strait in Lampung, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Pope Francis plays with a ball as members of Circus of Cuba perform during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle wave as they drive past before his swear-in ceremony, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A view of a train accident site on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark. Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A woman walks a dog with styled and dyed fur on a street in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) agent points his weapon at migrants as they prepare to cross the border fence illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A man wearing a yellow vest participates in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A banner is reflected on a polished surface as Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) speaks during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 'Message to Compatriots in Taiwan' at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
People attend the New Year's Day parade in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A man gets ready backstage before performing in the 35th Cochin Carnival, which is held annually to welcome the start of the New Year at Fort Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Fulham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Workers remove snow at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility of ENN Group in Changsha, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A follower blows smoke from a cigar on a statue of La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death), a cult figure often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, as part of a cleansing ritual in Tepito neighborhood, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A man examines voting materials at Congo's Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) tallying center in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Performers take part in a dragon dance during sunrise at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China in Huairou district of Beijing. Bu Xiangdong/Qianlong.com via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Germany's Markus Eisenbichler in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Policemen stand next to a car which plowed into pedestrians on New Year day in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Firefighters extinguish a burning car during New Year celebrations in Douai, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Marco Fois, dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A pro-independence supporter raises an umbrella with British flags as she takes part in an annual New Year's Day march in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A line is written in the air with a sparkler over a girl offering hugs for the new year in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
People attend a ceremony to celebrate the new year in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
A worker cleans up the area after New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he drives past before his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
