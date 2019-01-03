Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 3, 2019 | 7:47am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Cabinet meeting on day 12 of the partial U.S. government shutdown at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Cabinet meeting on day 12 of the partial U.S. government shutdown at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Cabinet meeting on day 12 of the partial U.S. government shutdown at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 24
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly above a waste facility near the city of Rahat, southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly above a waste facility near the city of Rahat, southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly above a waste facility near the city of Rahat, southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
2 / 24
Police remove members of Kerala Students Union, the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, as they take part in a protest after two women entered the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Police remove members of Kerala Students Union, the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, as they take part in a protest after two women entered the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Police remove members of Kerala Students Union, the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, as they take part in a protest after two women entered the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
3 / 24
A dust storm is seen in New South Wales, Australia. BRONWYN ALDER/via REUTERS

A dust storm is seen in New South Wales, Australia. BRONWYN ALDER/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A dust storm is seen in New South Wales, Australia. BRONWYN ALDER/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 24
The figure of a panda is seen behind a sign telling the public that the National Zoo is closed due to the partial government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The figure of a panda is seen behind a sign telling the public that the National Zoo is closed due to the partial government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
The figure of a panda is seen behind a sign telling the public that the National Zoo is closed due to the partial government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 24
A trader looks at price monitors as he works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A trader looks at price monitors as he works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A trader looks at price monitors as he works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 24
An aerial view of Sirnaresmi village after being hit by landslides at Cisolok district in Sukabumi, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS

An aerial view of Sirnaresmi village after being hit by landslides at Cisolok district in Sukabumi, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
An aerial view of Sirnaresmi village after being hit by landslides at Cisolok district in Sukabumi, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS
Close
7 / 24
Saudi men fire weapons as they perform a traditional dance during Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi men fire weapons as they perform a traditional dance during Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Saudi men fire weapons as they perform a traditional dance during Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
8 / 24
Ultima Thule, a 20-mile-long space rock, in an taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft just 30 minutes before its closest approach from a range of 18,000 miles. Courtesy NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

Ultima Thule, a 20-mile-long space rock, in an taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft just 30 minutes before its closest approach from a range of 18,000 miles. Courtesy NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Ultima Thule, a 20-mile-long space rock, in an taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft just 30 minutes before its closest approach from a range of 18,000 miles. Courtesy NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute
Close
9 / 24
A woman walks a dog with styled and dyed fur on a street in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman walks a dog with styled and dyed fur on a street in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A woman walks a dog with styled and dyed fur on a street in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 24
A damaged car is seen at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

A damaged car is seen at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A damaged car is seen at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Close
11 / 24
A visually impaired girl reads Braille that she typed using a Braille typewriter at a school for the visually impaired in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A visually impaired girl reads Braille that she typed using a Braille typewriter at a school for the visually impaired in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A visually impaired girl reads Braille that she typed using a Braille typewriter at a school for the visually impaired in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
12 / 24
Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon in action with Manchester United's Phil Jones. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon in action with Manchester United's Phil Jones. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon in action with Manchester United's Phil Jones. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Close
13 / 24
A man holds his son next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, at Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A man holds his son next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, at Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A man holds his son next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, at Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 24
The Baltic Sea flooded streets and squares in the old town near the harbour of Wismar, northern Germany. REUTERS/Oliver Denzer

The Baltic Sea flooded streets and squares in the old town near the harbour of Wismar, northern Germany. REUTERS/Oliver Denzer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
The Baltic Sea flooded streets and squares in the old town near the harbour of Wismar, northern Germany. REUTERS/Oliver Denzer
Close
15 / 24
People play on the frozen Houhai Lake during winter in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People play on the frozen Houhai Lake during winter in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
People play on the frozen Houhai Lake during winter in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
16 / 24
Pope Francis plays with a ball as members of Circus of Cuba perform during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis plays with a ball as members of Circus of Cuba perform during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Pope Francis plays with a ball as members of Circus of Cuba perform during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
17 / 24
The far side of the moon taken by the China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe. China National Space Administration/CNS via REUTERS

The far side of the moon taken by the China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe. China National Space Administration/CNS via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
The far side of the moon taken by the China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe. China National Space Administration/CNS via REUTERS
Close
18 / 24
Dancers perform hip hop dance in the eastern city of Mukalla, Yemen. REUTERS/Stringer

Dancers perform hip hop dance in the eastern city of Mukalla, Yemen. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Dancers perform hip hop dance in the eastern city of Mukalla, Yemen. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 24
A man walks through a paddy field during snowfall on a cold winter morning in Pattan, north of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man walks through a paddy field during snowfall on a cold winter morning in Pattan, north of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A man walks through a paddy field during snowfall on a cold winter morning in Pattan, north of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
20 / 24
A view of a train accident site on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark. Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

A view of a train accident site on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark. Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A view of a train accident site on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark. Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
A general view of Sheikh Zayed Mosque is seen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A general view of Sheikh Zayed Mosque is seen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A general view of Sheikh Zayed Mosque is seen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
22 / 24
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the Qatar Open. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the Qatar Open. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the Qatar Open. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Close
23 / 24
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot ash during an eruption, as seen from a Indonesian Naval Patrol Boat at Sunda strait in Lampung, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS

Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot ash during an eruption, as seen from a Indonesian Naval Patrol Boat at Sunda strait in Lampung, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot ash during an eruption, as seen from a Indonesian Naval Patrol Boat at Sunda strait in Lampung, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 02 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 01 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 31 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 28 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Indian women defy ancient temple ban

Indian women defy ancient temple ban

Conservative Hindu groups force India's southern state of Kerala to a standstill as they protest against the state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter a Hindu temple.

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

A selection of images taken by former Reuters photographer Desmond Boylan, who passed away this week.

Brazil's Bolsonaro takes office

Brazil's Bolsonaro takes office

Jair Bolsonaro rode through a crowd of supporters to take power as president of Brazil, becoming the country's first far-right leader since its return to democracy three decades ago.

Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

A selection of some of our top photos from last month.

Storms of sand

Storms of sand

Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

Murmurations of starlings dance in the sky over southern Israel.

New year offerings to the Saint of Death

New year offerings to the Saint of Death

Followers of La Santa Muerte, a cult figure in Mexico often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, leave offerings to appeal for favors and give thanks for those granted.

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. border agents launched tear gas into Mexico early on Tuesday to deter a group of migrants that one official called "a violent mob" from crossing over from Tijuana, according to a Reuters witness and the U.S. government.

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast