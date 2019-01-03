Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Cabinet meeting on day 12 of the partial U.S. government shutdown at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Young
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly above a waste facility near the city of Rahat, southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Police remove members of Kerala Students Union, the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, as they take part in a protest after two women entered the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A dust storm is seen in New South Wales, Australia. BRONWYN ALDER/via REUTERS
The figure of a panda is seen behind a sign telling the public that the National Zoo is closed due to the partial government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A trader looks at price monitors as he works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An aerial view of Sirnaresmi village after being hit by landslides at Cisolok district in Sukabumi, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS
Saudi men fire weapons as they perform a traditional dance during Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Ultima Thule, a 20-mile-long space rock, in an taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft just 30 minutes before its closest approach from a range of 18,000 miles. Courtesy NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research...more
A woman walks a dog with styled and dyed fur on a street in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged car is seen at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
A visually impaired girl reads Braille that she typed using a Braille typewriter at a school for the visually impaired in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon in action with Manchester United's Phil Jones. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
A man holds his son next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, at Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The Baltic Sea flooded streets and squares in the old town near the harbour of Wismar, northern Germany. REUTERS/Oliver Denzer
People play on the frozen Houhai Lake during winter in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Pope Francis plays with a ball as members of Circus of Cuba perform during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The far side of the moon taken by the China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe. China National Space Administration/CNS via REUTERS
Dancers perform hip hop dance in the eastern city of Mukalla, Yemen. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks through a paddy field during snowfall on a cold winter morning in Pattan, north of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A view of a train accident site on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark. Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A general view of Sheikh Zayed Mosque is seen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the Qatar Open. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot ash during an eruption, as seen from a Indonesian Naval Patrol Boat at Sunda strait in Lampung, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS
