An Afghan man pours water to extinguish a fire at a commercial market in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
House Speaker-delegate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) raises the gavel after being elected as House Speaker as the U.S. House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin...more
A migrant rests on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, operated by German NGO Sea-Watch, off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Dancers get ready backstage before a performance of masked theatre known as Khon which was recently listed by UNESCO, the United Nations' cultural agency, as an intangible cultural heritage, along with neighboring Cambodia's version of the dance,...more
A couple walk between snowmen on Songhua River that displays 2019 snowmen as a part of annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel warms himself around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Performers, dressed in Cambodian traditional costume and Vietnamese soldier uniform, take part at a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the January 7 victory over the Khmer Rouge regime, in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) poses with a Koran for a ceremonial swearing-in picture on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor Glenn Close laughs backstage after receiving the Icon Award during the 30th Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Youth play soccer in front of the Stade Des Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Zookeeper Tony Cholerton sits amongst Squirrel Monkeys during an event to publicize the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Japan's Yukiya Sato in action during training at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A devotee has her hair cut by a female Buddhist monk during a mass female Buddhist novice monk ordination ceremony at the Songdhammakalyani monastery, Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand. Officially, only men can become monks and novices in Thailand...more
A Barbary macaques plays with leftover Christmas tree in the Tierpark Zoo in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People gather to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
A fallen tree is seen as tropical storm Pabuk approaches the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand. REUTERS/Krittapas Chaipimon
Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) poses for photos with Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA), Representative-elect Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Representative-elect Lauren Underwood (D-IL) and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) (L-R) as the...more
A puma hangs on a tree at a neighborhood near a mountainous region in Santiago, Chile. Javier Salvo/Agencia Uno/via REUTERS
Containers onboard the MSC ZOE vessel, one of the world's biggest container ships. Up to 270 containers fell off the Panamanian-flagged ship in rough weather near the German island of Borkum and floated southwest toward Dutch waters....more
A police officer wields his stick against the members of Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, outside a police station during a protest in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A visitor rides a slide in front of ice sculptures at annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
China's first domestically developed aircraft carrier with aircraft on its deck, departs the port for its fourth sea trial in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of a theater company performs Rito Inaugural during the Santiago a Mil International Theatre Festival's kick off in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
