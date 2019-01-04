Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 4, 2019 | 7:30am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

An Afghan man pours water to extinguish a fire at a commercial market in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan man pours water to extinguish a fire at a commercial market in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
An Afghan man pours water to extinguish a fire at a commercial market in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
1 / 24
House Speaker-delegate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) raises the gavel after being elected as House Speaker as the U.S. House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

House Speaker-delegate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) raises the gavel after being elected as House Speaker as the U.S. House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
House Speaker-delegate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) raises the gavel after being elected as House Speaker as the U.S. House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 24
A migrant rests on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, operated by German NGO Sea-Watch, off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant rests on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, operated by German NGO Sea-Watch, off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A migrant rests on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, operated by German NGO Sea-Watch, off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
3 / 24
Dancers get ready backstage before a performance of masked theatre known as Khon which was recently listed by UNESCO, the United Nations' cultural agency, as an intangible cultural heritage, along with neighboring Cambodia's version of the dance, known as Lakhon Khol at the Thailand Cultural Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Dancers get ready backstage before a performance of masked theatre known as Khon which was recently listed by UNESCO, the United Nations' cultural agency, as an intangible cultural heritage, along with neighboring Cambodia's version of the dance,...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Dancers get ready backstage before a performance of masked theatre known as Khon which was recently listed by UNESCO, the United Nations' cultural agency, as an intangible cultural heritage, along with neighboring Cambodia's version of the dance, known as Lakhon Khol at the Thailand Cultural Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 24
A couple walk between snowmen on Songhua River that displays 2019 snowmen as a part of annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A couple walk between snowmen on Songhua River that displays 2019 snowmen as a part of annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A couple walk between snowmen on Songhua River that displays 2019 snowmen as a part of annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 24
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel warms himself around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel warms himself around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel warms himself around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 24
Performers, dressed in Cambodian traditional costume and Vietnamese soldier uniform, take part at a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the January 7 victory over the Khmer Rouge regime, in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Performers, dressed in Cambodian traditional costume and Vietnamese soldier uniform, take part at a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the January 7 victory over the Khmer Rouge regime, in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Performers, dressed in Cambodian traditional costume and Vietnamese soldier uniform, take part at a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the January 7 victory over the Khmer Rouge regime, in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
7 / 24
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) poses with a Koran for a ceremonial swearing-in picture on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) poses with a Koran for a ceremonial swearing-in picture on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) poses with a Koran for a ceremonial swearing-in picture on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 24
Actor Glenn Close laughs backstage after receiving the Icon Award during the 30th Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Glenn Close laughs backstage after receiving the Icon Award during the 30th Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Actor Glenn Close laughs backstage after receiving the Icon Award during the 30th Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 24
Youth play soccer in front of the Stade Des Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Youth play soccer in front of the Stade Des Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Youth play soccer in front of the Stade Des Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 24
Zookeeper Tony Cholerton sits amongst Squirrel Monkeys during an event to publicize the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Zookeeper Tony Cholerton sits amongst Squirrel Monkeys during an event to publicize the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Zookeeper Tony Cholerton sits amongst Squirrel Monkeys during an event to publicize the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 24
Japan's Yukiya Sato in action during training at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Japan's Yukiya Sato in action during training at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Japan's Yukiya Sato in action during training at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
12 / 24
A devotee has her hair cut by a female Buddhist monk during a mass female Buddhist novice monk ordination ceremony at the Songdhammakalyani monastery, Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand. Officially, only men can become monks and novices in Thailand under a Buddhist order that, since 1928, has forbidden the ordination of women. A growing number of women defy generations of Thai Buddhist tradition by becoming ordained as novice monks at the unrecognized all-female monastery. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A devotee has her hair cut by a female Buddhist monk during a mass female Buddhist novice monk ordination ceremony at the Songdhammakalyani monastery, Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand. Officially, only men can become monks and novices in Thailand...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A devotee has her hair cut by a female Buddhist monk during a mass female Buddhist novice monk ordination ceremony at the Songdhammakalyani monastery, Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand. Officially, only men can become monks and novices in Thailand under a Buddhist order that, since 1928, has forbidden the ordination of women. A growing number of women defy generations of Thai Buddhist tradition by becoming ordained as novice monks at the unrecognized all-female monastery. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
13 / 24
A Barbary macaques plays with leftover Christmas tree in the Tierpark Zoo in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A Barbary macaques plays with leftover Christmas tree in the Tierpark Zoo in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A Barbary macaques plays with leftover Christmas tree in the Tierpark Zoo in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 24
People gather to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

People gather to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
People gather to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Andrey Serebryakov
Close
15 / 24
A fallen tree is seen as tropical storm Pabuk approaches the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand. REUTERS/Krittapas Chaipimon

A fallen tree is seen as tropical storm Pabuk approaches the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand. REUTERS/Krittapas Chaipimon

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A fallen tree is seen as tropical storm Pabuk approaches the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand. REUTERS/Krittapas Chaipimon
Close
16 / 24
Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) poses for photos with Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA), Representative-elect Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Representative-elect Lauren Underwood (D-IL) and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) (L-R) as the U.S. House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) poses for photos with Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA), Representative-elect Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Representative-elect Lauren Underwood (D-IL) and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) (L-R) as the...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) poses for photos with Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA), Representative-elect Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Representative-elect Lauren Underwood (D-IL) and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) (L-R) as the U.S. House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 24
A puma hangs on a tree at a neighborhood near a mountainous region in Santiago, Chile. Javier Salvo/Agencia Uno/via REUTERS

A puma hangs on a tree at a neighborhood near a mountainous region in Santiago, Chile. Javier Salvo/Agencia Uno/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A puma hangs on a tree at a neighborhood near a mountainous region in Santiago, Chile. Javier Salvo/Agencia Uno/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 24
Containers onboard the MSC ZOE vessel, one of the world's biggest container ships. Up to 270 containers fell off the Panamanian-flagged ship in rough weather near the German island of Borkum and floated southwest toward Dutch waters. Havariekommando/via REUTERS

Containers onboard the MSC ZOE vessel, one of the world's biggest container ships. Up to 270 containers fell off the Panamanian-flagged ship in rough weather near the German island of Borkum and floated southwest toward Dutch waters....more

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Containers onboard the MSC ZOE vessel, one of the world's biggest container ships. Up to 270 containers fell off the Panamanian-flagged ship in rough weather near the German island of Borkum and floated southwest toward Dutch waters. Havariekommando/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
A police officer wields his stick against the members of Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, outside a police station during a protest in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A police officer wields his stick against the members of Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, outside a police station during a protest in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A police officer wields his stick against the members of Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, outside a police station during a protest in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
20 / 24
A visitor rides a slide in front of ice sculptures at annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A visitor rides a slide in front of ice sculptures at annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A visitor rides a slide in front of ice sculptures at annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
21 / 24
China's first domestically developed aircraft carrier with aircraft on its deck, departs the port for its fourth sea trial in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

China's first domestically developed aircraft carrier with aircraft on its deck, departs the port for its fourth sea trial in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
China's first domestically developed aircraft carrier with aircraft on its deck, departs the port for its fourth sea trial in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
23 / 24
A member of a theater company performs Rito Inaugural during the Santiago a Mil International Theatre Festival's kick off in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A member of a theater company performs Rito Inaugural during the Santiago a Mil International Theatre Festival's kick off in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A member of a theater company performs Rito Inaugural during the Santiago a Mil International Theatre Festival's kick off in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 03 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 02 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 01 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 31 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Congress begins new session

Congress begins new session

The U.S. House and Senate convene for the 116th Congress.

China's city of ice

China's city of ice

Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.

With U.S. departure, Syria's Manbij braces for upheaval

With U.S. departure, Syria's Manbij braces for upheaval

With U.S. troops set to leave after President Trump's decision to withdraw them, residents fear others will rush to fill the vacuum, causing more upheaval.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Container spill off Dutch coast

Container spill off Dutch coast

One of the world's largest container ships spills 270 containers overboard, with some washing ashore on Dutch beaches.

China's space exploration

China's space exploration

A look at the Chinese space program after the country successfully landed a space probe on the far side of the moon, paving the way for a manned mission to the moon.

Indian women defy ancient temple ban

Indian women defy ancient temple ban

Conservative Hindu groups force India's southern state of Kerala to a standstill as they protest against the state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter a Hindu temple.

Death toll rises in Russian apartment blast

Death toll rises in Russian apartment blast

The death toll from a Russian apartment building that partially collapsed after an apparent gas explosion has risen in the past few days as rescuers battle blisteringly cold temperatures to recover people trapped under the rubble.

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

A selection of images taken by former Reuters photographer Desmond Boylan, who passed away this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast