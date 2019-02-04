Editor's Choice Pictures
Migrants get a ride in the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
New England Patriots' Tom Brady and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrate winning the Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New England Patriots' Sony Michel scores their first touchdown during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at the All Saints Church in Haggerston, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Pope Francis holds a candle as he arrives to lead a Holy Mass during the 23rd World Day For Consecrated Life in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Rescue workers look for survivors after a passenger train derailed near Sahadai Buzurg railway station in the eastern state of Bihar, India. REUTERS/Stringer
Jesus Vidal holds his Best New Actor award as he celebrates with director Javier Fesser and cast members after the Best Film award went to "Champions" at the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An activist covered in mud, holds a sign reading " VALE SA, Killer !" during a protest against the Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in front of the Se Cathedral in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man stands on the banks of the river Ganges before taking a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man salutes the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump en route to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Police use a water cannon during clashes with protesters on the sidelines of a demonstration by the French "yellow vests" movement against police violence in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Marshals keep watch over supporters of South Africa's radical left-wing party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ahead of the launch of the party's election manifesto in Soshanguve, near Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Johan Weber of Germany and Dmitry Koltakov of Russia compete during the final round of the FIM Ice Speedway Gladiators World Championship at the Medeo rink in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrants wait in line to catch a ride during their journey towards the United States, in Queretaro, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Devotees arrive to take a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's slalom during the Alpine Ski World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Amelia Rankin stands in flooded waters in Hermit Park, Townsville, Queensland, Australia. AAP Image/Andrew Rankin/via REUTERS
A protester poses for a portrait during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria T
