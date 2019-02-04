Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 4, 2019 | 8:35am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

Migrants get a ride in the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants get a ride in the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Migrants get a ride in the back of a truck during their journey towards the United States, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 24
New England Patriots' Tom Brady and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrate winning the Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

New England Patriots' Tom Brady and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrate winning the Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
New England Patriots' Tom Brady and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrate winning the Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 24
New England Patriots' Sony Michel scores their first touchdown during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New England Patriots' Sony Michel scores their first touchdown during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
New England Patriots' Sony Michel scores their first touchdown during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 24
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 24
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at the All Saints Church in Haggerston, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at the All Saints Church in Haggerston, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at the All Saints Church in Haggerston, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
5 / 24
Pope Francis holds a candle as he arrives to lead a Holy Mass during the 23rd World Day For Consecrated Life in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis holds a candle as he arrives to lead a Holy Mass during the 23rd World Day For Consecrated Life in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Pope Francis holds a candle as he arrives to lead a Holy Mass during the 23rd World Day For Consecrated Life in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
6 / 24
Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Punxsutawney Phil is introduced to the crowd on the 133rd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
7 / 24
Rescue workers look for survivors after a passenger train derailed near Sahadai Buzurg railway station in the eastern state of Bihar, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers look for survivors after a passenger train derailed near Sahadai Buzurg railway station in the eastern state of Bihar, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Rescue workers look for survivors after a passenger train derailed near Sahadai Buzurg railway station in the eastern state of Bihar, India. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 24
Jesus Vidal holds his Best New Actor award as he celebrates with director Javier Fesser and cast members after the Best Film award went to "Champions" at the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Jesus Vidal holds his Best New Actor award as he celebrates with director Javier Fesser and cast members after the Best Film award went to "Champions" at the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Jesus Vidal holds his Best New Actor award as he celebrates with director Javier Fesser and cast members after the Best Film award went to "Champions" at the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Close
9 / 24
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 24
An activist covered in mud, holds a sign reading " VALE SA, Killer !" during a protest against the Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in front of the Se Cathedral in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An activist covered in mud, holds a sign reading " VALE SA, Killer !" during a protest against the Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in front of the Se Cathedral in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
An activist covered in mud, holds a sign reading " VALE SA, Killer !" during a protest against the Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in front of the Se Cathedral in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 24
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man stands on the banks of the river Ganges before taking a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man stands on the banks of the river Ganges before taking a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man stands on the banks of the river Ganges before taking a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 24
A man salutes the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump en route to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A man salutes the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump en route to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
A man salutes the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump en route to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 24
Police use a water cannon during clashes with protesters on the sidelines of a demonstration by the French "yellow vests" movement against police violence in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Police use a water cannon during clashes with protesters on the sidelines of a demonstration by the French "yellow vests" movement against police violence in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Police use a water cannon during clashes with protesters on the sidelines of a demonstration by the French "yellow vests" movement against police violence in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
14 / 24
Marshals keep watch over supporters of South Africa's radical left-wing party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ahead of the launch of the party's election manifesto in Soshanguve, near Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Marshals keep watch over supporters of South Africa's radical left-wing party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ahead of the launch of the party's election manifesto in Soshanguve, near Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Marshals keep watch over supporters of South Africa's radical left-wing party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ahead of the launch of the party's election manifesto in Soshanguve, near Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
15 / 24
Johan Weber of Germany and Dmitry Koltakov of Russia compete during the final round of the FIM Ice Speedway Gladiators World Championship at the Medeo rink in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Johan Weber of Germany and Dmitry Koltakov of Russia compete during the final round of the FIM Ice Speedway Gladiators World Championship at the Medeo rink in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Johan Weber of Germany and Dmitry Koltakov of Russia compete during the final round of the FIM Ice Speedway Gladiators World Championship at the Medeo rink in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
16 / 24
Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 24
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 24
Migrants wait in line to catch a ride during their journey towards the United States, in Queretaro, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants wait in line to catch a ride during their journey towards the United States, in Queretaro, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Migrants wait in line to catch a ride during their journey towards the United States, in Queretaro, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
19 / 24
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
20 / 24
Devotees arrive to take a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Devotees arrive to take a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Devotees arrive to take a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 24
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's slalom during the Alpine Ski World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's slalom during the Alpine Ski World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's slalom during the Alpine Ski World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Close
22 / 24
Amelia Rankin stands in flooded waters in Hermit Park, Townsville, Queensland, Australia. AAP Image/Andrew Rankin/via REUTERS

Amelia Rankin stands in flooded waters in Hermit Park, Townsville, Queensland, Australia. AAP Image/Andrew Rankin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Amelia Rankin stands in flooded waters in Hermit Park, Townsville, Queensland, Australia. AAP Image/Andrew Rankin/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 24
A protester poses for a portrait during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria T

A protester poses for a portrait during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria T

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A protester poses for a portrait during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria T
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the first month of 2019.

Feb 03 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 01 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 31 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 30 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Super Bowl LIII

Best of Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi take the stage for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.

Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas

Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas

Tens of thousands thronged the streets in Caracas to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

America's most famous groundhog predicts spring will come early.

Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold

Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold

Two-thirds of the continental United States turns into a frozen ice box, as the so-called polar vortex of frigid arctic air spins across the U.S. Midwest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

Top sports photos of January

Top sports photos of January

Our top sports photography from the first month of 2019.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast