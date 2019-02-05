Editor's Choice Pictures

A man dressed in traditional attire holds a drum above his head as he sings and dances during the Sonam Lhosar in Kathmandu, Nepal. Sonam Lhosar that occurs around the same time as the Chinese New Year marks the New Year of the Pig for the Tamang...more

A man dressed in traditional attire holds a drum above his head as he sings and dances during the Sonam Lhosar in Kathmandu, Nepal. Sonam Lhosar that occurs around the same time as the Chinese New Year marks the New Year of the Pig for the Tamang people, an ethnic indigenous group living in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

