Editor's Choice Pictures

Performers rehearse a re-enactment of a Chinese New Year Qing Dynasty ceremony at the Temple of Earth in Ditan Park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Employees of the Frieden Burda museum put Banksy's partially shredded artwork "Love is in the bin" in place at the museum in Baden Baden, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
A small Peruvian Air Force plane is seen after it crashed onto a street in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
A 16,70-metre long fin whale that beached itself on Sunday following heavy storms in the Bay of Biscay is removed by diggers at Sopela Beach, near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with elected officials and local association members as part of the "Great National Debate" in Evry-Courcouronnes, a Paris suburb, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra unveils an American flag from Navy ship LCC 60 that led the U.S. invasion fleet at Normandy's Utah Beach, during the 75th anniversary of the D-Day flag in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
A woman lights an incense stick on Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Binondo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez T

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play the piano in a destroyed house near their position on the front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Relatives of Palestinian man Ahmed Abu Jabal, 30, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the news media after giving an interview to Fox News at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Devotees throw turmeric powder as an offering to the shepherd god Khandoba as others carry a palanquin during 'Somvati Amavasya' at a temple in Jejuri, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Performers rest after a rehearsal of a re-enactment of a Chinese New Year Qing Dynasty ceremony at the Temple of Earth in Ditan Park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
A police officer takes pictures of migrants as they arrive in the back of a truck to a provisional shelter during their journey towards the United States, in Saltillo, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Figures of Charlie Chaplin are seen during preparations for the carnival parade in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
People perform Chinese Lion dance in Chinatown during the Chinese Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Mamy, a caretaker plays with a pair of pet lions in an enclosure built in a house on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Workers of German steel maker ThyssenKrupp AG protest in a warning strike organised by German union IG Metall for higher wages at the ThyssenKrupp steel Europe plant of Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Elin Ersson arrives for her trial at the District court in Gothenburg, Sweden. Elin Ersson grounded an aircraft preparing to deport an Afghan asylum seeker. She is charged with violations of the Aviation Act. TT News Agency/Adam Ihse via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Students raise their hands to ask a question to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her talk with students at Keio University in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
A man dressed in traditional attire holds a drum above his head as he sings and dances during the Sonam Lhosar in Kathmandu, Nepal. Sonam Lhosar that occurs around the same time as the Chinese New Year marks the New Year of the Pig for the Tamang people, an ethnic indigenous group living in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to hold a mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
A boy looks at the view outside from the window seat in a bus transporting migrants as they arrive at a provisional shelter during their journey towards the United States, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
