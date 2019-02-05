Editor's Choice Pictures
Performers rehearse a re-enactment of a Chinese New Year Qing Dynasty ceremony at the Temple of Earth in Ditan Park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Employees of the Frieden Burda museum put Banksy's partially shredded artwork "Love is in the bin" in place at the museum in Baden Baden, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A small Peruvian Air Force plane is seen after it crashed onto a street in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A 16,70-metre long fin whale that beached itself on Sunday following heavy storms in the Bay of Biscay is removed by diggers at Sopela Beach, near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with elected officials and local association members as part of the "Great National Debate" in Evry-Courcouronnes, a Paris suburb, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra unveils an American flag from Navy ship LCC 60 that led the U.S. invasion fleet at Normandy's Utah Beach, during the 75th anniversary of the D-Day flag in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A woman lights an incense stick on Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Binondo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez T
Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play the piano in a destroyed house near their position on the front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives of Palestinian man Ahmed Abu Jabal, 30, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the news media after giving an interview to Fox News at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Devotees throw turmeric powder as an offering to the shepherd god Khandoba as others carry a palanquin during 'Somvati Amavasya' at a temple in Jejuri, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Performers rest after a rehearsal of a re-enactment of a Chinese New Year Qing Dynasty ceremony at the Temple of Earth in Ditan Park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A police officer takes pictures of migrants as they arrive in the back of a truck to a provisional shelter during their journey towards the United States, in Saltillo, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Figures of Charlie Chaplin are seen during preparations for the carnival parade in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People perform Chinese Lion dance in Chinatown during the Chinese Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mamy, a caretaker plays with a pair of pet lions in an enclosure built in a house on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Workers of German steel maker ThyssenKrupp AG protest in a warning strike organised by German union IG Metall for higher wages at the ThyssenKrupp steel Europe plant of Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Elin Ersson arrives for her trial at the District court in Gothenburg, Sweden. Elin Ersson grounded an aircraft preparing to deport an Afghan asylum seeker. She is charged with violations of the Aviation Act. TT News Agency/Adam Ihse via REUTERS
Students raise their hands to ask a question to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her talk with students at Keio University in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man dressed in traditional attire holds a drum above his head as he sings and dances during the Sonam Lhosar in Kathmandu, Nepal. Sonam Lhosar that occurs around the same time as the Chinese New Year marks the New Year of the Pig for the Tamang...more
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to hold a mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy looks at the view outside from the window seat in a bus transporting migrants as they arrive at a provisional shelter during their journey towards the United States, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini ...more
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the first month of 2019.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pope visits birthplace of Islam
Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious dialogue.
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Running on steam for the sauna marathon
Contestants from all over the world brave the cold and the heat to take part in the European sauna marathon in Otepaa, Estonia.
Best of Super Bowl LIII
The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
Super Bowl halftime show
Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi take the stage for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.
Travel chaos in China
Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas
Tens of thousands thronged the streets in Caracas to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end
America's most famous groundhog predicts spring will come early.