Wed Feb 6, 2019

Editors Choice Pictures

Migrants cross a river next to an excavator working in a section of the new wall between El Paso, Texas, in the United States and Ciudad Juarez as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalezz

Migrants cross a river next to an excavator working in a section of the new wall between El Paso, Texas, in the United States and Ciudad Juarez as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalezz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Migrants cross a river next to an excavator working in a section of the new wall between El Paso, Texas, in the United States and Ciudad Juarez as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalezz
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Performers wear pig masks as they take part in a Lunar New Year night parade in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Performers wear pig masks as they take part in a Lunar New Year night parade in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Performers wear pig masks as they take part in a Lunar New Year night parade in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up six fingers during a victory parade after the Patriots won their sixth title by winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up six fingers during a victory parade after the Patriots won their sixth title by winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up six fingers during a victory parade after the Patriots won their sixth title by winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic women of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (C), remain in their seats as Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) stands and applauds in front of them as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic women of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (C), remain in their seats as Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) stands and applauds in front of them as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his second...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Democratic women of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (C), remain in their seats as Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) stands and applauds in front of them as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A soldier helps a member of a rescue team on Paraopeba River as they search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A soldier helps a member of a rescue team on Paraopeba River as they search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
A soldier helps a member of a rescue team on Paraopeba River as they search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A soldier burns an illegal opium plantation near Pueblo Viejo in the Sierra Madre del Sur, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A soldier burns an illegal opium plantation near Pueblo Viejo in the Sierra Madre del Sur, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A soldier burns an illegal opium plantation near Pueblo Viejo in the Sierra Madre del Sur, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A dog is seen in a snow covered park during snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A dog is seen in a snow covered park during snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A dog is seen in a snow covered park during snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play the piano in ? destroyed house near their position on the front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play the piano in ? destroyed house near their position on the front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces play the piano in ? destroyed house near their position on the front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Students raise their hands to ask a question to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her talk with students at Keio University in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Students raise their hands to ask a question to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her talk with students at Keio University in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Students raise their hands to ask a question to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her talk with students at Keio University in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. waves during the women's Super-G at the FIS World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. waves during the women's Super-G at the FIS World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. waves during the women's Super-G at the FIS World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Singer and songwriter Pink poses as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer and songwriter Pink poses as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Singer and songwriter Pink poses as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The snow-covered landscape is seen near Menzingen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The snow-covered landscape is seen near Menzingen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
The snow-covered landscape is seen near Menzingen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Fans cheer during a victory parade for the New England Patriots after winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fans cheer during a victory parade for the New England Patriots after winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Fans cheer during a victory parade for the New England Patriots after winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic women House members stand during a briefing with the media recognizing suffragettes before the State of Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Democratic women House members stand during a briefing with the media recognizing suffragettes before the State of Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Democratic women House members stand during a briefing with the media recognizing suffragettes before the State of Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris. This oldest fencing club in Paris, founded in 1886, is a small Salle d'Armes (weapons room) which has remained intact since its creation and which was bought by Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule in 1971, keeping the name, the tradition, the spirit, the honour and the teaching, just as it was in the beginning. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris. This oldest fencing club in Paris, founded in 1886, is a small Salle d'Armes (weapons room) which has remained intact...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris. This oldest fencing club in Paris, founded in 1886, is a small Salle d'Armes (weapons room) which has remained intact since its creation and which was bought by Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule in 1971, keeping the name, the tradition, the spirit, the honour and the teaching, just as it was in the beginning. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman lights an incense stick on Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Binondo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A woman lights an incense stick on Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Binondo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
A woman lights an incense stick on Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Binondo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Beto O'Rourke speaks to Oprah Winfrey on stage during a taping of her TV show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Beto O'Rourke speaks to Oprah Winfrey on stage during a taping of her TV show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Beto O'Rourke speaks to Oprah Winfrey on stage during a taping of her TV show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Riot police stand guard after clashes with protesters during a rally in support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro outside the University of Buenos Aires' Law School, in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Riot police stand guard after clashes with protesters during a rally in support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro outside the University of Buenos Aires' Law School, in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Riot police stand guard after clashes with protesters during a rally in support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro outside the University of Buenos Aires' Law School, in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A Boston Police officer has her lips painted the colors of the New England Patriots during their victory parade after winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Boston Police officer has her lips painted the colors of the New England Patriots during their victory parade after winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
A Boston Police officer has her lips painted the colors of the New England Patriots during their victory parade after winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actor Angelina Jolie joins in a press briefing as she visits Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Rehman Asad

Actor Angelina Jolie joins in a press briefing as she visits Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Rehman Asad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Actor Angelina Jolie joins in a press briefing as she visits Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Rehman Asad
First lady Melania Trump applauds with cancer survivor Grace Eline as she is mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump as he delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Melania Trump applauds with cancer survivor Grace Eline as she is mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump as he delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
First lady Melania Trump applauds with cancer survivor Grace Eline as she is mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump as he delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
