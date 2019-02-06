Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris. This oldest fencing club in Paris, founded in 1886, is a small Salle d'Armes (weapons room) which has remained intact...more

Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris. This oldest fencing club in Paris, founded in 1886, is a small Salle d'Armes (weapons room) which has remained intact since its creation and which was bought by Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule in 1971, keeping the name, the tradition, the spirit, the honour and the teaching, just as it was in the beginning. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

