Pictures | Thu Feb 7, 2019

Editors Choice Pictures

A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A soldier burns an illegal opium plantation near Pueblo Viejo in the Sierra Madre del Sur, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A soldier burns an illegal opium plantation near Pueblo Viejo in the Sierra Madre del Sur, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A soldier burns an illegal opium plantation near Pueblo Viejo in the Sierra Madre del Sur, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
11-year-old Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, falls asleep in the first lady's box as he sits next to U.S. first lady Melania Trump (L) and 10-year-old cancer survivor Grace Eline (2nd L) while attending U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

11-year-old Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, falls asleep in the first lady's box as he sits next to U.S. first lady Melania Trump (L) and 10-year-old cancer survivor Grace Eline (2nd L)...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
11-year-old Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, falls asleep in the first lady's box as he sits next to U.S. first lady Melania Trump (L) and 10-year-old cancer survivor Grace Eline (2nd L) while attending U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A dog is seen in a snow covered park during snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A dog is seen in a snow covered park during snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A dog is seen in a snow covered park during snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian pose on the red carpet for the amfAR gala in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian pose on the red carpet for the amfAR gala in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian pose on the red carpet for the amfAR gala in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. candidate in election for the next President of the World Bank David Malpass listens to an introduction by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. candidate in election for the next President of the World Bank David Malpass listens to an introduction by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
U.S. candidate in election for the next President of the World Bank David Malpass listens to an introduction by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Young
Fire fighters battle a fire sparked by a ruptured gas line in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Fire fighters battle a fire sparked by a ruptured gas line in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Fire fighters battle a fire sparked by a ruptured gas line in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/ Jitendra Prakash

Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/ Jitendra Prakash
A Cirque du Soleil cast member displays a place stick for a guest during preparations for the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony at the Royal Opera House in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A Cirque du Soleil cast member displays a place stick for a guest during preparations for the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony at the Royal Opera House in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A Cirque du Soleil cast member displays a place stick for a guest during preparations for the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony at the Royal Opera House in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Performers wear pig masks as they take part in a Lunar New Year night parade in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Performers wear pig masks as they take part in a Lunar New Year night parade in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Performers wear pig masks as they take part in a Lunar New Year night parade in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Performers take part in a fire dragon dance under a shower of molten iron sparks on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Performers take part in a fire dragon dance under a shower of molten iron sparks on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Performers take part in a fire dragon dance under a shower of molten iron sparks on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Fuel tank blocks the vehicular passage on Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Fuel tank blocks the vehicular passage on Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Fuel tank blocks the vehicular passage on Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A firefighter battles a fire sparked by a ruptured gas line in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter battles a fire sparked by a ruptured gas line in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A firefighter battles a fire sparked by a ruptured gas line in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives for the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives for the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives for the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Singer and songwriter Pink poses as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer and songwriter Pink poses as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Singer and songwriter Pink poses as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rescuers carry a girl on a stretcher at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Rescuers carry a girl on a stretcher at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Rescuers carry a girl on a stretcher at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is welcomed by Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini before the summit of the Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia. REUTERS/David W Cerny

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is welcomed by Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini before the summit of the Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is welcomed by Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini before the summit of the Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute to mark Queen Elizabeth's 67th anniversary of her accession to the throne, at the Tower of London in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute to mark Queen Elizabeth's 67th anniversary of her accession to the throne, at the Tower of London in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute to mark Queen Elizabeth's 67th anniversary of her accession to the throne, at the Tower of London in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I holds a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at Halki Greek Orthodox Seminary on Heybeliada, an island near Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I holds a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at Halki Greek Orthodox Seminary on Heybeliada, an island near Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I holds a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at Halki Greek Orthodox Seminary on Heybeliada, an island near Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Floating dead fish due to high levels of water fungi are seen in a Libyan lake at Wadi-Kaam, northwest Libya. REUTERS/Ayman al-Sahili

Floating dead fish due to high levels of water fungi are seen in a Libyan lake at Wadi-Kaam, northwest Libya. REUTERS/Ayman al-Sahili

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Floating dead fish due to high levels of water fungi are seen in a Libyan lake at Wadi-Kaam, northwest Libya. REUTERS/Ayman al-Sahili
Winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. poses on the podium after the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. poses on the podium after the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. poses on the podium after the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 06 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 05 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 04 2019
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the first month of 2019.

Feb 03 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Istanbul apartment collapses

Istanbul apartment collapses

At least two people were killed and six wounded after an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Istanbul, Turkey.

State of the Union

State of the Union

President Donald Trump delivers his annual address to Congress.

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

House women wear white

House women wear white

Democratic women lawmakers wear white to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in a show of unity.

Pelosi at the State of the Union

Pelosi at the State of the Union

Speaker Nancy Pelosi watches as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union Address.

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious dialogue.

Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing

Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing

The death toll from the failure of a tailings dam operated by miner Vale SA continues to rise.

New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

The New England Patriots return to Boston for their Super Bowl victory parade.

Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

View More

