A robot wearing a nurse costume carries medical documents at Mongkutwattana General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A soldier burns an illegal opium plantation near Pueblo Viejo in the Sierra Madre del Sur, in the southern state of Guerrero, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
11-year-old Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, falls asleep in the first lady's box as he sits next to U.S. first lady Melania Trump (L) and 10-year-old cancer survivor Grace Eline (2nd L)...more
A dog is seen in a snow covered park during snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian pose on the red carpet for the amfAR gala in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. candidate in election for the next President of the World Bank David Malpass listens to an introduction by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Young
Fire fighters battle a fire sparked by a ruptured gas line in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/...more
A Cirque du Soleil cast member displays a place stick for a guest during preparations for the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony at the Royal Opera House in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Performers wear pig masks as they take part in a Lunar New Year night parade in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Performers take part in a fire dragon dance under a shower of molten iron sparks on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Fuel tank blocks the vehicular passage on Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A firefighter battles a fire sparked by a ruptured gas line in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives for the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Singer and songwriter Pink poses as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rescuers carry a girl on a stretcher at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is welcomed by Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini before the summit of the Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group and Germany in Bratislava, Slovakia. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute to mark Queen Elizabeth's 67th anniversary of her accession to the throne, at the Tower of London in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I holds a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at Halki Greek Orthodox Seminary on Heybeliada, an island near Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Floating dead fish due to high levels of water fungi are seen in a Libyan lake at Wadi-Kaam, northwest Libya. REUTERS/Ayman al-Sahili
Winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. poses on the podium after the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
