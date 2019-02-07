11-year-old Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, falls asleep in the first lady's box as he sits next to U.S. first lady Melania Trump (L) and 10-year-old cancer survivor Grace Eline (2nd L)...more

11-year-old Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, falls asleep in the first lady's box as he sits next to U.S. first lady Melania Trump (L) and 10-year-old cancer survivor Grace Eline (2nd L) while attending U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

