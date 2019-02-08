Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wipes away tears as Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) talks about her own experience as a refugee during a news conference to call on Congress to cut funding for ICE (Immigration and Customs...more
Residents try to rescue a car pushed by the floods to a channel after heavy rains in Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Members of the Dolphin winter swimming club swim in the icy waters of the Yenisei River during their weekly bathing session, with the air temperature at about minus 28 degrees Celsius (18.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk,...more
Model Taelor Thein poses backstage ahead of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A demonstrator throws a rock at a police car during a protest against former government officials accused of misusing Petrocaribe funds and the country's inflation rate in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A police officer prepares for the execution of Wadah Refat, 28, and Mohamed Khaled, 31, who were convicted of raping a 12-year-old boy in Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic after finishing the alpine combined downhill race at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Sweden. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Demonstrators take part in a protest against former government officials accused of misusing Petrocaribe funds and the country's inflation rate in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a presidential memorandum signing for the "Women's Global Development and Prosperity" initiative in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S.,...more
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the press at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Workers weld iron sheets as they build a new ferry at a dockyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A dog is seen in a snow covered park during snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Transgender model Jessica Cortez is prepared backstage before the CHULO underwear show during the New York Fashion Week, which raised money for transgender and cisgender young women victims of violence, in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ari Ribeiro da Paz, 61, talks on his mobile inside his damaged house after heavy rains in Barra de Guaratiba, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pakistan Navy's servicemen carry national flags of participating countries during the opening ceremony of Pakistan Navy's Multinational Exercise AMAN-19, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A five-year-old girl poses with her doll as she sits in her wheelchair in the courtyard of the Aberdeen Women's Center, one year after a sexual assault that her family says left her paralysed, in Freetown, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen
Supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC) attend a campaign rally ahead of the country's presidential election in Taraba State, Nigeria. Nigeria Presidency/via Reuters
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian pose on the red carpet for the amfAR gala in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fire fighters battle a fire sparked by a ruptured gas line in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/...more
Fuel tank blocks the vehicular passage on Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Performers take part in a fire dragon dance under a shower of molten iron sparks on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
