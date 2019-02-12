Edition:
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Snow falls in Las Vegas, Nevada. Caleb Steele via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A model prepares backstage before the Philipp Plein A/W 19 Dinner Show during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic former Texas congressman, greets supporters following an anti-Trump march in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A girl draws a track into the snow in Ditan Park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Iranians burn U.S. flags during a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran. Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A U.S. border patrol boat rescues migrants crossing the Rio Bravo towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Onlookers stand on the rooftop of a building as they look at a hotel where a fire broke out in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, is seen with students in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Palestinians check the damages after Israeli forces demolished a house in the village of Al-Walaja near Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A child performs opera during celebrations on the eight day of Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
A Naga sadhu or a Hindu holy man stands after taking a dip during the third "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A technician works on an electricity pylon as part of maintenance of high-tension electricity power lines, during sunset in Roye, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Donald, a Bichon Frise breed, is groomed during the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Worshippers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey during a religious mass to mark the day of Saint Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Protesters loot boxes from a biker during a protest against the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
A passenger train moves along the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga forest covered with snow and hoarfrost outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A man helps to push the skateboard of a man with mobility issues at the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
An Iranian woman take selfies during a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran. Vahid Ahmadi/Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A migrant from Honduras waits for permission to get into a temporary shelter in Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Krishna Das, 58, an Indian who according to local media has spent at least 10 years trying to spread messages for peace and harmony by placing placards on beaches, performs yoga after placing placards on a beach in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
People protest after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered his annual state of the nation address in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A girl looks towards her father as she writes on the wall of a Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival dedicated to goddess of education Saraswati in belief that the goddess will help devotees excel in education, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
