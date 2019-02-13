Editors Choice Pictures
A couple poses for a wedding photo shoot amid snowfall at the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing. China Daily via REUTERS
Migrants try to cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, departs after the trial of Mexican drug lord Guzman, known as El Chapo, at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Herding group judge Ms. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine examines a Corgi at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
General view of opposition supporters taking part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
A U.S. Air Force aircraft lands in Beirut International Airport, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Natural History Museum in London. Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool via REUTERS
Gold medalists Switzerland s Aline Danioth, Andrea Ellenberger, Wendy Holdener, Sandro Simonet, Daniel Yule and Ramon Zenhaeusern pose with their medals after the mixed alpine team event at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. ...more
A vandalized mailbox with a swastika covering a portrait of the late Holocaust survivor and renowned French politician Simone Veil is seen before its renovation in Paris. The portrait was painted by street artist Christian Guemy, also known as C215....more
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) talks with a man in the crowd as she squeezes between her Deputy Communications Director Anika Legrand-Wittich (L) and her Communications Director Trent Corbin (R) after addressing a rally of immigration...more
People react next to the dead body of a man during anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A stranded passenger sleeps next to a suitcase during a strike by Belgian trade unions at Zaventem international airport near Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A barber cuts hair by torch lights from mobile phones during electricity load-shedding in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A model prepares backstage before the Philipp Plein A/W 19 Dinner Show during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores attend a rally in support of the government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
A child performs opera during celebrations on the eight day of Chinese Lunar New Year of the Pig, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers weld an iron frame which will be used with a tractor for ploughing fields, at a workshop in an industrial area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Austria s Marco Schwarz and Italy s Simon Maurberger in action at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman and child walk through a winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A view of El Alto and the Illimani mountain, as seen from El Alto stadium in Villa Ingenio which is located more than 4000 meters above sea level and where first division soccer is played, in El Alto on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. ...more
Rafaela Requesens, sister of the detained lawmaker Juan Requesens, speaks as she takes part in a rally to commemorate the Day of the Youth and to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. Slogan displayed...more
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, is seen with students in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man cleans a car from snow during a snowfall in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
