Editors Choice Pictures
A man transports a replica of cow on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Venezuelan girl lines up as she receives a free lunch at the Divina Providencia migrant shelter outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man bikes during a winter snow storm in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Wasinu Lazarus, 21-year-old student and first time voter, sits in a canoe in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria. When asked about his expectations from the election, Wasinu said: "I know that even my vote counts ......more
Aides gesture as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice Premier and lead trade negotiator Liu He, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin line up for a photo before the opening session of trade negotiations at the Diaoyutai...more
A member of a rescue team walks next to collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves
A Wire Fox Terrier King is pictured after winning the Best in Show group at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Migrants try to cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Former Vietnamese chemical student Pham Ngoc Canh who studied in North Korea and his North Korean wife Ri Yong Hui stand in front of their house while posing for a photo in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A Venezuelan couple rests after receiving a free lunch at the Divina Providencia migrant shelter on the outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
U.S. Marines stand their post prior to U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcoming Colombian President Ivan Duque and his wife Maria Juliana Ruiz to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Crew member of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, looks on during the hearing of an appeal on extended detention, inside a court building in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man cleans a car from snow during a snowfall in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A crane lifts a propeller to the top of a power-generating windmill turbine in a wind farm in Graincourt-Les-Havrincourt, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) takes a selfie with Dreamers, immigration rights activists and others during a news conference in support of a deal that delivers a permanent solution for Dreamers and funds for border security in congressional shutdown...more
People have a Turkish bath at a newly-opened traditional Turkish-style steam bath in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Colombian President Ivan Duque and his wife Maria Juliana Ruiz after their arrival at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A stranded passenger sleeps next to a suitcase during a strike by Belgian trade unions at Zaventem international airport near Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A member of a rescue team is seen in a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (not pictured) arrive at the airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.
Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control
A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.
The students of Parkland
Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
Mars Opportunity rover goes dark
The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.
Backstage at NYFW
Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Westminster Dog Show
King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors.