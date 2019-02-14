Edition:
Pictures | Thu Feb 14, 2019 | 7:45am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

A man transports a replica of cow on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A Venezuelan girl lines up as she receives a free lunch at the Divina Providencia migrant shelter outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A man bikes during a winter snow storm in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Wasinu Lazarus, 21-year-old student and first time voter, sits in a canoe in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria. When asked about his expectations from the election, Wasinu said: "I know that even my vote counts ... I know I have done my own part as a citizen of the country to elect the person that is supposed to be in the position." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Aides gesture as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice Premier and lead trade negotiator Liu He, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin line up for a photo before the opening session of trade negotiations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A member of a rescue team walks next to collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A Wire Fox Terrier King is pictured after winning the Best in Show group at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Migrants try to cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Former Vietnamese chemical student Pham Ngoc Canh who studied in North Korea and his North Korean wife Ri Yong Hui stand in front of their house while posing for a photo in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A Venezuelan couple rests after receiving a free lunch at the Divina Providencia migrant shelter on the outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
U.S. Marines stand their post prior to U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcoming Colombian President Ivan Duque and his wife Maria Juliana Ruiz to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Crew member of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, looks on during the hearing of an appeal on extended detention, inside a court building in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A man cleans a car from snow during a snowfall in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A crane lifts a propeller to the top of a power-generating windmill turbine in a wind farm in Graincourt-Les-Havrincourt, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) takes a selfie with Dreamers, immigration rights activists and others during a news conference in support of a deal that delivers a permanent solution for Dreamers and funds for border security in congressional shutdown negotiations outside the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
People have a Turkish bath at a newly-opened traditional Turkish-style steam bath in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Colombian President Ivan Duque and his wife Maria Juliana Ruiz after their arrival at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A stranded passenger sleeps next to a suitcase during a strike by Belgian trade unions at Zaventem international airport near Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A member of a rescue team is seen in a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (not pictured) arrive at the airport in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
