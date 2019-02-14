Wasinu Lazarus, 21-year-old student and first time voter, sits in a canoe in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria. When asked about his expectations from the election, Wasinu said: "I know that even my vote counts ......more

Wasinu Lazarus, 21-year-old student and first time voter, sits in a canoe in the Makoko shanty town built on stilts in a lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria. When asked about his expectations from the election, Wasinu said: "I know that even my vote counts ... I know I have done my own part as a citizen of the country to elect the person that is supposed to be in the position." REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

