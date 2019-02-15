Editors Choice Pictures
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stands during funeral services for former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS
Vehicles are stuck as Muslims perform Friday prayer on the road during the Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS
A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama reacts as ink is thrown at him by members of the opposition during parliamentary session in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Stringer
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid saves a ball from going out of bounds by jumping over actress Regina King during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Winter swimmers dressed in ballet costumes pose for a photo before diving into the icy water, during a snowfall at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. first lady Melania Trump talks with 9-year-old Josue (R) from Puerto Rico as she talks with children during a Valentine's Day visit with young patients at the Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. ...more
Climber Alex Honnold (L) with director Jimmy Chin, from the documentary "Free Solo", pose for a picture on the letter "H" in the iconic sign, in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Aides gesture as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice Premier and lead trade negotiator Liu He, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin line up for a photo before the opening session of trade negotiations at the Diaoyutai...more
Britain's Prince Harry, Captain General Royal Marines, sits in a snow cave decorated with candles and his wedding photos, during Exercise Clockwork, celebrating 50 years of cold weather military training at Bardufoss Air Station, Norway. NTB...more
Demonstrators overturn a car during a protest against the attack on a bus that killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir on Thursday, in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Cheryl Rothenberg embraces her daughters Emma and Sophia as they view a memorial on the one year anniversary of the shooting which claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Sophia is a student at the school and...more
Sediment-filled water is seen in the Great Barrier Reef, Australia. Matt Curnock/TropWater JCU/via REUTERS
Migrants refuse help from members of the Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta to go back to land as they wait to be rescued by a U.S. border patrol boat during their attempt to cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, as seen from...more
An elderly couple attends a wedding ceremony that was recreated for them by local charities on their 70th wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Filipino students dance to take part in the One Billion Rising global campaign to end violence against women and children, during the Valentine's Day celebration at St Scholastica's College in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen attends a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Indian soldiers examine the debris after an explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. REUTERS/Younis Khaliq
Carolina (C), daughter of Orfa, a migrant from Honduras, sits with friend Jefferson and younger sister Rachel on Christmas Eve inside her family's trailer in Texico, New Mexico. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova in action at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Vietnamese children play in front of images of North Korea's late leader Kim Il Sung and Vietnam's late leader Ho Chi Minh at the Vietnam-North Korea Friendship kindergarten, founded by the North Korean government in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Jose Martinez, a migrant from Honduras, carries his 2-year-old daughter Ariel, as they wait to be rescued by a U.S. border patrol boat during their attempt to cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, as seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico....more
