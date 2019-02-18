Editors Choice Pictures
Servicemen of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's special forces unit perform as they take part in event "Winter fun" at their base in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Migrants from Honduras walk in the river as they try to cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, as seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III plane carrying humanitarian aid for Venezuela taxis after landing at Camilo Daza Airport in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Boys wear costumes and carry Libyan flags during a celebration of the eighth anniversary of the revolution, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Two female Border collies Geneva and Belka react during a training on the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Models present creations during the Roksanda catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) talks to nine year-old Alex Pringle during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Hamidou Diallo dunks over Shaquille O'Neal in the Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star weekend. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
An ethnic Tibetan woman prays at the Langmu Lamasery ahead of Sunbathing Buddha Festival, in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A souvenir of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman is pictured in a store at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan, in Mexico's state of Sinaloa. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Afghan men ride horses on the snow-covered ground on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan look out of a window near a special forces police officer during a rally for the upcoming local elections in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People are reflected in a vehicle window as a member of security forces sits next to a coffin containing the body of Egyptian military officer Abdulrahman Ali Mohammed who was killed in a clash with militants in North Sinai, during his funeral, in...more
A participant jumps on vintage skis during a traditional historical ski race in the northern Bohemian town of Smrzovka, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Participants dressed as smurfs pose during an attempt to hold the world's largest meeting of smurfs in a bid to outdo the previous record of 2,510 mostly student participants in Wales in 2009 in Lauchringen, Germany. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The float of the King of Carnival is paraded through the crowd during the 135th Carnival parade in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A family mourns the death of a man killed by suspected militants during an attack around Polo area of Maiduguri, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A soldier walks during a candle light vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into the bus carrying them in south Kashmir on Thursday, in front of India Gate war...more
A bride looks on as she and others wait to take their wedding vows during a tribal mass marriage ceremony, in which 1101 couples took part, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A model prepares backstage of the House of Holland catwalk show during London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Oscar-shaped chocolates are presented during a media preview of this year's Academy's Governors Ball in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. poses. after the women's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The head of Godzilla, a Japanese monster movie character, is seen on a building of Toho Cinema in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
