Mon Feb 18, 2019

Editors Choice Pictures

Servicemen of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's special forces unit perform as they take part in event "Winter fun" at their base in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Migrants from Honduras walk in the river as they try to cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, as seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
A U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III plane carrying humanitarian aid for Venezuela taxis after landing at Camilo Daza Airport in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Boys wear costumes and carry Libyan flags during a celebration of the eighth anniversary of the revolution, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Two female Border collies Geneva and Belka react during a training on the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Models present creations during the Roksanda catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) talks to nine year-old Alex Pringle during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Hamidou Diallo dunks over Shaquille O'Neal in the Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star weekend. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
An ethnic Tibetan woman prays at the Langmu Lamasery ahead of Sunbathing Buddha Festival, in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
A souvenir of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman is pictured in a store at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan, in Mexico's state of Sinaloa. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Afghan men ride horses on the snow-covered ground on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan look out of a window near a special forces police officer during a rally for the upcoming local elections in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
People are reflected in a vehicle window as a member of security forces sits next to a coffin containing the body of Egyptian military officer Abdulrahman Ali Mohammed who was killed in a clash with militants in North Sinai, during his funeral, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
A participant jumps on vintage skis during a traditional historical ski race in the northern Bohemian town of Smrzovka, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as smurfs pose during an attempt to hold the world's largest meeting of smurfs in a bid to outdo the previous record of 2,510 mostly student participants in Wales in 2009 in Lauchringen, Germany. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
The float of the King of Carnival is paraded through the crowd during the 135th Carnival parade in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
A family mourns the death of a man killed by suspected militants during an attack around Polo area of Maiduguri, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
A soldier walks during a candle light vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into the bus carrying them in south Kashmir on Thursday, in front of India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
A bride looks on as she and others wait to take their wedding vows during a tribal mass marriage ceremony, in which 1101 couples took part, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
A model prepares backstage of the House of Holland catwalk show during London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Oscar-shaped chocolates are presented during a media preview of this year's Academy's Governors Ball in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. poses. after the women's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
The head of Godzilla, a Japanese monster movie character, is seen on a building of Toho Cinema in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
