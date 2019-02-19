Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 19, 2019 | 8:00am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

A folk artist makes a shower of sparks with molten iron during a local celebration ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival, in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A folk artist makes a shower of sparks with molten iron during a local celebration ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival, in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A folk artist makes a shower of sparks with molten iron during a local celebration ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival, in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 24
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) drink tea in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) drink tea in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) drink tea in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 24
Construction workers in the U.S. work on a new section of the border fence as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Construction workers in the U.S. work on a new section of the border fence as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Construction workers in the U.S. work on a new section of the border fence as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
3 / 24
Newly-wed couples share a moment during a mass wedding ceremony in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Newly-wed couples share a moment during a mass wedding ceremony in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Newly-wed couples share a moment during a mass wedding ceremony in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
4 / 24
A girl draws water from a fountain a day after the postponement of the presidential election in Kano, Nigeria. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A girl draws water from a fountain a day after the postponement of the presidential election in Kano, Nigeria. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
A girl draws water from a fountain a day after the postponement of the presidential election in Kano, Nigeria. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
5 / 24
General view of Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat during F1 pre-season testing in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

General view of Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat during F1 pre-season testing in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
General view of Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat during F1 pre-season testing in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
6 / 24
A policeman tries to put out burning garbage used to block a street as part of anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A policeman tries to put out burning garbage used to block a street as part of anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
A policeman tries to put out burning garbage used to block a street as part of anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
7 / 24
A Buddhist novice prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Buddhist novice prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
A Buddhist novice prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 24
Attendees look through augmented reality glasses at Marina Abramovic's exhibition 'The Life', the world's first large-scale performance exhibited using Mixed Reality at the Serpentine Gallery in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Attendees look through augmented reality glasses at Marina Abramovic's exhibition 'The Life', the world's first large-scale performance exhibited using Mixed Reality at the Serpentine Gallery in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Attendees look through augmented reality glasses at Marina Abramovic's exhibition 'The Life', the world's first large-scale performance exhibited using Mixed Reality at the Serpentine Gallery in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
9 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the crisis in Venezuela during a visit to Florida International University in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the crisis in Venezuela during a visit to Florida International University in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the crisis in Venezuela during a visit to Florida International University in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 24
Models present creations during the Roksanda catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Models present creations during the Roksanda catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Models present creations during the Roksanda catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 24
Migrants from Honduras try to cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, as seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants from Honduras try to cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, as seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Migrants from Honduras try to cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, as seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 24
An ethnic Tibetan woman prays at the Langmu Lamasery ahead of 'Sunbathing Buddha Festival', in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

An ethnic Tibetan woman prays at the Langmu Lamasery ahead of 'Sunbathing Buddha Festival', in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
An ethnic Tibetan woman prays at the Langmu Lamasery ahead of 'Sunbathing Buddha Festival', in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 24
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 24
Devotees pray beside an altar of Jesus Malverde at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan, in Mexico's state of Sinaloa. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Devotees pray beside an altar of Jesus Malverde at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan, in Mexico's state of Sinaloa. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Devotees pray beside an altar of Jesus Malverde at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan, in Mexico's state of Sinaloa. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
15 / 24
Thai dog groomer Sathit Suraphiphit trims a dog's fur during a fair on animal esthetics in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thai dog groomer Sathit Suraphiphit trims a dog's fur during a fair on animal esthetics in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Thai dog groomer Sathit Suraphiphit trims a dog's fur during a fair on animal esthetics in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 24
Workers cook black honey molasses, made from sugarcane, at a small factory in Mallawi, Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Workers cook black honey molasses, made from sugarcane, at a small factory in Mallawi, Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Workers cook black honey molasses, made from sugarcane, at a small factory in Mallawi, Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
17 / 24
A protester wearing a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump holds a sign during a demonstration against Trump on Presidents Day near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A protester wearing a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump holds a sign during a demonstration against Trump on Presidents Day near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
A protester wearing a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump holds a sign during a demonstration against Trump on Presidents Day near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
18 / 24
Boys wear costumes and carry Libyan flags during a celebration of the eighth anniversary of the revolution, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Boys wear costumes and carry Libyan flags during a celebration of the eighth anniversary of the revolution, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Boys wear costumes and carry Libyan flags during a celebration of the eighth anniversary of the revolution, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
19 / 24
Two female Border collies Geneva and Belka react during a training on the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Two female Border collies Geneva and Belka react during a training on the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Two female Border collies Geneva and Belka react during a training on the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
20 / 24
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
21 / 24
The head of Godzilla, a Japanese monster movie character, is seen on a building of Toho Cinema in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

The head of Godzilla, a Japanese monster movie character, is seen on a building of Toho Cinema in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
The head of Godzilla, a Japanese monster movie character, is seen on a building of Toho Cinema in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Close
22 / 24
Servicemen of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's special forces unit perform as they take part in event Winter fun at their base in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Servicemen of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's special forces unit perform as they take part in event Winter fun at their base in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Servicemen of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's special forces unit perform as they take part in event Winter fun at their base in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
23 / 24
Afghan men ride horses on the snow-covered ground on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men ride horses on the snow-covered ground on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Afghan men ride horses on the snow-covered ground on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 18 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 15 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 15 2019
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 14 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019

Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019

The artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century has died at age 85.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.

Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration

Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration

Activists in dozens of U.S. cities protest against President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to secure funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'

Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'

Some villagers speak fondly of the largesse of their native son, who was born in the hamlet of La Tuna and whose Sinaloa cartel provided work for marijuana and opium poppy growers.

Japanese forces train with U.S Marines in California

Japanese forces train with U.S Marines in California

Members of the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force train with the U.S. Navy and Marines at California's Camp Pendleton.

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.

German town breaks record for most Smurfs

German town breaks record for most Smurfs

A German town breaks the world record for the largest gathering of Smurfs.

NBA All-Star weekend

NBA All-Star weekend

Highlights from the NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast