Editors Choice Pictures
A folk artist makes a shower of sparks with molten iron during a local celebration ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival, in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) drink tea in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Construction workers in the U.S. work on a new section of the border fence as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Newly-wed couples share a moment during a mass wedding ceremony in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A girl draws water from a fountain a day after the postponement of the presidential election in Kano, Nigeria. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
General view of Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat during F1 pre-season testing in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A policeman tries to put out burning garbage used to block a street as part of anti-government protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Buddhist novice prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Attendees look through augmented reality glasses at Marina Abramovic's exhibition 'The Life', the world's first large-scale performance exhibited using Mixed Reality at the Serpentine Gallery in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the crisis in Venezuela during a visit to Florida International University in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Models present creations during the Roksanda catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Migrants from Honduras try to cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, as seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
An ethnic Tibetan woman prays at the Langmu Lamasery ahead of 'Sunbathing Buddha Festival', in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Devotees pray beside an altar of Jesus Malverde at the Saint Jesus Malverde chapel in Culiacan, in Mexico's state of Sinaloa. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Thai dog groomer Sathit Suraphiphit trims a dog's fur during a fair on animal esthetics in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers cook black honey molasses, made from sugarcane, at a small factory in Mallawi, Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester wearing a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump holds a sign during a demonstration against Trump on Presidents Day near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Boys wear costumes and carry Libyan flags during a celebration of the eighth anniversary of the revolution, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Two female Border collies Geneva and Belka react during a training on the frozen Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the Carnival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The head of Godzilla, a Japanese monster movie character, is seen on a building of Toho Cinema in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Servicemen of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's special forces unit perform as they take part in event Winter fun at their base in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Afghan men ride horses on the snow-covered ground on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019
The artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century has died at age 85.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Presidents Day protests decry Trump's emergency declaration
Activists in dozens of U.S. cities protest against President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to secure funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Sinaloa, Mexico: Birthplace of 'El Chapo'
Some villagers speak fondly of the largesse of their native son, who was born in the hamlet of La Tuna and whose Sinaloa cartel provided work for marijuana and opium poppy growers.
Japanese forces train with U.S Marines in California
Members of the Japanese Ground Self- Defense Force train with the U.S. Navy and Marines at California's Camp Pendleton.
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
German town breaks record for most Smurfs
A German town breaks the world record for the largest gathering of Smurfs.
NBA All-Star weekend
Highlights from the NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.