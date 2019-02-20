Edition:
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, exits a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A model presents a creation adorned with images of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during the pushBUTTON catwalk show at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Graves that were desecrated with swastikas are seen at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
College students hold candles during a vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into the bus carrying them in south Kashmir last week, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A Colombian police officer checks people as he patrols the trails during an anti-smuggling operation on the outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
To Gia Huy, 9, has a haircut in a North Korean leader Kim Jong Un style in a haircut salon in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
People release sky lanterns to celebrate the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival, marking the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Pingxi, New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A super snow moon rises as people visit the Areios Pagos hill at the archaeological site of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hugs India s Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at an airport in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A house where an early morning fatal fire killed seven children from the same family in the community of Spryfield is seen in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. REUTERS/Ted Pritchard

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A supporter runs holding an election poster of the Party of Unity and Assembly (PUR) candidate Issa Sall during his campaign in Dahra Djoloff, Louga region, Senegal. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A general view is seen of the screening hall of the former Avenida movie theather in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a reception of German carnival societies at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits for the arrival of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Student with Down syndrome Felippe poses for his mates during a class at the Galera do Click or "Click Crowd" photography school in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The organization Galera do Click, or Click Crowd, provides lessons to young people with Down syndrome, with the intention of providing them with work skills. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A Buddhist novice prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
A decorated elephant walks in the annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Yemeni girls stand in line to get free food from a local charity at a school in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at an inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA) in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Soldiers stand near the wreckage after two Hawk aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Display Team of the Indian Air Force collided in mid-air while rehearsing ahead of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez attends a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A supermoon is seen as people attend a national gathering to protest antisemitism and the rise of anti-Semitic attacks in the Place de la Republique in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, in Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
