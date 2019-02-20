Editors Choice Pictures
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, exits a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation adorned with images of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during the pushBUTTON catwalk show at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Graves that were desecrated with swastikas are seen at the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
College students hold candles during a vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into the bus carrying them in south Kashmir last week, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak...more
A Colombian police officer checks people as he patrols the trails during an anti-smuggling operation on the outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
To Gia Huy, 9, has a haircut in a North Korean leader Kim Jong Un style in a haircut salon in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People release sky lanterns to celebrate the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival, marking the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Pingxi, New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A super snow moon rises as people visit the Areios Pagos hill at the archaeological site of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hugs India s Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at an airport in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A house where an early morning fatal fire killed seven children from the same family in the community of Spryfield is seen in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. REUTERS/Ted Pritchard
A supporter runs holding an election poster of the Party of Unity and Assembly (PUR) candidate Issa Sall during his campaign in Dahra Djoloff, Louga region, Senegal. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
A general view is seen of the screening hall of the former Avenida movie theather in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a reception of German carnival societies at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits for the arrival of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Student with Down syndrome Felippe poses for his mates during a class at the Galera do Click or "Click Crowd" photography school in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The organization Galera do Click, or Click Crowd, provides lessons to young people with Down...more
A Buddhist novice prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A decorated elephant walks in the annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Yemeni girls stand in line to get free food from a local charity at a school in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at an inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA) in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Soldiers stand near the wreckage after two Hawk aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Display Team of the Indian Air Force collided in mid-air while rehearsing ahead of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India....more
Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez attends a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A supermoon is seen as people attend a national gathering to protest antisemitism and the rise of anti-Semitic attacks in the Place de la Republique in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States, in Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Massive pile-up at Daytona 500
A multi-car wreck involving 21 cars interrupts the Daytona 500.
Karl Lagerfeld's art of the runway
Grandiose catwalk concepts orchestrated by Chanel's late artistic director Karl Lagerfeld.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was his signature 2016 campaign promise.
Lantern Festival
Floating lanterns and fireworks mark the end of Lunar New Year festivities across Asia.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Meghan's royal pregnancy
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, is in New York City reportedly for a baby shower.
Jewish graves desecrated in France
Vandals defaced around 90 graves in a Jewish cemetery in eastern France with swastikas and anti-Semitic slogans shortly before planned marches nationwide against a surge in anti-Semitic attacks.
Honoring Buddha and his teachings
Buddhists monks across Southeast Asia celebrate Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day.
Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019
The artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century has died at age 85.