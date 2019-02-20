Student with Down syndrome Felippe poses for his mates during a class at the Galera do Click or "Click Crowd" photography school in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The organization Galera do Click, or Click Crowd, provides lessons to young people with Down...more

Student with Down syndrome Felippe poses for his mates during a class at the Galera do Click or "Click Crowd" photography school in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The organization Galera do Click, or Click Crowd, provides lessons to young people with Down syndrome, with the intention of providing them with work skills. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

