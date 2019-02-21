Editor's Choice Pictures
Women work on unicorn stuffed toys for export at a workshop in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Pink performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Sunlight hits the Horsetail Fall, turning it into a "Firefall", at Yosemite National Park, California. @davidgaiz/davidgaiz.com/via REUTERS
Fire investigators are seen at the house where seven children died from a fatal fire in the community of Spryfield in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. REUTERS/Ted Pritchard
Yemeni girls stand in line to get free food from a local charity at a school in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Former British Conservative Party MPs Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston pose in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People perform a fire dragon dance to celebrate the Chinese Lantern Festival on the last day of Lunar New Year celebrations in Meizhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gives bread to children near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A view of a scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson reacts after falling when his shoe split during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium om Durham, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
An Israeli researcher holds a sea squirt removed from the Red Sea as part of research work a team is conducting in the Israeli resort city of Eilat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Venezuelan woman and her baby line up as they wait for a free lunch at the "Divina Providencia" migrant shelter on the outskirts of Cucuta, at the Colombian-Venezuelan border. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exits The Mark Hotel following her baby shower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at an inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA) in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Fortunato Dominguez de la Cruz, 55, stands at a shelter where he guards an oyster farm at the Mecoacan lagoon near Paraiso, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A snow-covered member of the Secret Service keeps watch in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Daniel Lismore arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun attends a launch ceremony of the new flagship phone Xiaomi Mi 9 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations by Moncler Genius during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits for the arrival of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Atletico Madrid in Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during Formula One pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A steam train passes by along a dam outside Ostashkov in Tver region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A forerunner is seen during men's large hill ski jumping at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
