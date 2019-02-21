Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Women work on unicorn stuffed toys for export at a workshop in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Pink performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Sunlight hits the Horsetail Fall, turning it into a "Firefall", at Yosemite National Park, California. @davidgaiz/davidgaiz.com/via REUTERS
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Fire investigators are seen at the house where seven children died from a fatal fire in the community of Spryfield in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. REUTERS/Ted Pritchard
Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Yemeni girls stand in line to get free food from a local charity at a school in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Former British Conservative Party MPs Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston pose in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
People perform a fire dragon dance to celebrate the Chinese Lantern Festival on the last day of Lunar New Year celebrations in Meizhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gives bread to children near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
A view of a scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson reacts after falling when his shoe split during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium om Durham, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
An Israeli researcher holds a sea squirt removed from the Red Sea as part of research work a team is conducting in the Israeli resort city of Eilat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
A Venezuelan woman and her baby line up as they wait for a free lunch at the "Divina Providencia" migrant shelter on the outskirts of Cucuta, at the Colombian-Venezuelan border. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exits The Mark Hotel following her baby shower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at an inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA) in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Fortunato Dominguez de la Cruz, 55, stands at a shelter where he guards an oyster farm at the Mecoacan lagoon near Paraiso, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
A snow-covered member of the Secret Service keeps watch in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Daniel Lismore arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun attends a launch ceremony of the new flagship phone Xiaomi Mi 9 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Models present creations by Moncler Genius during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits for the arrival of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Atletico Madrid in Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during Formula One pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
A steam train passes by along a dam outside Ostashkov in Tver region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
A forerunner is seen during men's large hill ski jumping at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
