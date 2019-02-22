Editor's Choice Pictures

Yaneidi Guzman, 38, poses for a picture at her home in Caracas, Venezuela. Guzman has lost a third of her weight over the past three years as Venezuela's economic collapse made food unaffordable and she now hopes the opposition will succeed in...more

Yaneidi Guzman, 38, poses for a picture at her home in Caracas, Venezuela. Guzman has lost a third of her weight over the past three years as Venezuela's economic collapse made food unaffordable and she now hopes the opposition will succeed in bringing urgently needed foreign aid. She is one of many Venezuelans suffering from malnutrition. "It's not that I want to be rich, or a millionaire", Guzman said. "But I do want to give my children a good future, to make sure I can take them to the doctors when they get ill... and that they eat well." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

