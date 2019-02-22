Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
People walk during a march from the city of Aqaba south of the capital, demanding more employment opportunities, on the highway near Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
People walk during a march from the city of Aqaba south of the capital, demanding more employment opportunities, on the highway near Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
One-year-old Mia Paulet sleeps on the banks of the Rio Grande in Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
One-year-old Mia Paulet sleeps on the banks of the Rio Grande in Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Yaneidi Guzman, 38, poses for a picture at her home in Caracas, Venezuela. Guzman has lost a third of her weight over the past three years as Venezuela's economic collapse made food unaffordable and she now hopes the opposition will succeed in bringing urgently needed foreign aid. She is one of many Venezuelans suffering from malnutrition. "It's not that I want to be rich, or a millionaire", Guzman said. "But I do want to give my children a good future, to make sure I can take them to the doctors when they get ill... and that they eat well." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Yaneidi Guzman, 38, poses for a picture at her home in Caracas, Venezuela. Guzman has lost a third of her weight over the past three years as Venezuela's economic collapse made food unaffordable and she now hopes the opposition will succeed in bringing urgently needed foreign aid. She is one of many Venezuelans suffering from malnutrition. "It's not that I want to be rich, or a millionaire", Guzman said. "But I do want to give my children a good future, to make sure I can take them to the doctors when they get ill... and that they eat well." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jussie Smollett exits Cook County Department of Corrections after posting bail in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Jussie Smollett exits Cook County Department of Corrections after posting bail in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A view of buildings destroyed by war, near the old popular market known as the Souk al-Jureid, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
A view of buildings destroyed by war, near the old popular market known as the Souk al-Jureid, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Roger Stone, former political adviser of President Donald Trump, departs after a hearing where Stone said he had "abused" a gag order with an Instagram post that appeared to threaten District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over his criminal trial, at District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Roger Stone, former political adviser of President Donald Trump, departs after a hearing where Stone said he had "abused" a gag order with an Instagram post that appeared to threaten District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over his criminal trial, at District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The monument of the late priest Henryk Jankowski is seen pulled down by activists in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Bartek Sabela via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
The monument of the late priest Henryk Jankowski is seen pulled down by activists in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Bartek Sabela via REUTERS
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for the camera with the Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Li Huaxin during a visit to Great Wall of China in Beijing, China. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for the camera with the Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Li Huaxin during a visit to Great Wall of China in Beijing, China. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS
Pigcasso, a rescued pig, paints on a canvas at the Farm Sanctuary in Franschhoek, outside Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Pigcasso, a rescued pig, paints on a canvas at the Farm Sanctuary in Franschhoek, outside Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Tree branches are seen in front of a waning gibbous moon in Harpenden, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Tree branches are seen in front of a waning gibbous moon in Harpenden, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A combination of pictures shows European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greeting 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg at a conference in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
A combination of pictures shows European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greeting 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg at a conference in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Donald Trump greets attendees at the National African American History Month Reception at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
President Donald Trump greets attendees at the National African American History Month Reception at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young
An image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen on a T-shirt of Vietnamese shop owner Truong Thanh Duc at his shop selling shirts with images of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of their summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
An image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen on a T-shirt of Vietnamese shop owner Truong Thanh Duc at his shop selling shirts with images of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of their summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Hayabusa 2 space probe is seen after it landed on the Ryugu asteroid, in this image taken by ONC-W1. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) - Tokyo University - Kochi University - Rikkyo University - Nagoya University - Chiba Institute of Technology - Meiji University - Aizu University - National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Hayabusa 2 space probe is seen after it landed on the Ryugu asteroid, in this image taken by ONC-W1. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) - Tokyo University - Kochi University - Rikkyo University - Nagoya University - Chiba Institute of Technology - Meiji University - Aizu University - National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology/Handout via Reuters
Espen Bjoernstad of Norway trains for the Nordic combined at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Espen Bjoernstad of Norway trains for the Nordic combined at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
RB Salzburg's Patson Daka celebrates scoring their third goal against Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 second leg in Salzburg, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
RB Salzburg's Patson Daka celebrates scoring their third goal against Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 second leg in Salzburg, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Traditional dancers wait to perform at the Rakhine State Investment Fair at Ngapali beach in Thandwe, Rakhine, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Traditional dancers wait to perform at the Rakhine State Investment Fair at Ngapali beach in Thandwe, Rakhine, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Rescue workers climb where a landslide occurred due to heavy rains in Los Rosales district in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Rescue workers climb where a landslide occurred due to heavy rains in Los Rosales district in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris gestures during a meeting with Rev. Al Sharpton at Sylvia s Restaurant in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris gestures during a meeting with Rev. Al Sharpton at Sylvia s Restaurant in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations by Emporio Armani during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Models present creations by Emporio Armani during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is being held on suspicion of spying, stands in the courtroom cage after a ruling regarding extension of his detention, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is being held on suspicion of spying, stands in the courtroom cage after a ruling regarding extension of his detention, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Turkish military helicopters maneuver during the Turkish Army's annual winter military exercises near the eastern Turkish city of Kars, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Turkish military helicopters maneuver during the Turkish Army's annual winter military exercises near the eastern Turkish city of Kars, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A worker checks a film strip at a cinema house in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
A worker checks a film strip at a cinema house in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Fortunato Dominguez de la Cruz, 55, stands at a shelter where he guards an oyster farm at the Mecoacan lagoon near Paraiso, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Fortunato Dominguez de la Cruz, 55, stands at a shelter where he guards an oyster farm at the Mecoacan lagoon near Paraiso, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
