Editor's Choice Pictures
People walk during a march from the city of Aqaba south of the capital, demanding more employment opportunities, on the highway near Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
One-year-old Mia Paulet sleeps on the banks of the Rio Grande in Piedras Negras, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Yaneidi Guzman, 38, poses for a picture at her home in Caracas, Venezuela. Guzman has lost a third of her weight over the past three years as Venezuela's economic collapse made food unaffordable and she now hopes the opposition will succeed in...more
Jussie Smollett exits Cook County Department of Corrections after posting bail in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A view of buildings destroyed by war, near the old popular market known as the Souk al-Jureid, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Roger Stone, former political adviser of President Donald Trump, departs after a hearing where Stone said he had "abused" a gag order with an Instagram post that appeared to threaten District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over his...more
The monument of the late priest Henryk Jankowski is seen pulled down by activists in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Bartek Sabela via REUTERS
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for the camera with the Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Li Huaxin during a visit to Great Wall of China in Beijing, China. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS
Pigcasso, a rescued pig, paints on a canvas at the Farm Sanctuary in Franschhoek, outside Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Tree branches are seen in front of a waning gibbous moon in Harpenden, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A combination of pictures shows European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greeting 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg at a conference in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Donald Trump greets attendees at the National African American History Month Reception at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young
An image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen on a T-shirt of Vietnamese shop owner Truong Thanh Duc at his shop selling shirts with images of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of their summit in Hanoi,...more
Hayabusa 2 space probe is seen after it landed on the Ryugu asteroid, in this image taken by ONC-W1. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) - Tokyo University - Kochi University - Rikkyo University - Nagoya University - Chiba Institute of...more
Espen Bjoernstad of Norway trains for the Nordic combined at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
RB Salzburg's Patson Daka celebrates scoring their third goal against Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 second leg in Salzburg, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Traditional dancers wait to perform at the Rakhine State Investment Fair at Ngapali beach in Thandwe, Rakhine, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Rescue workers climb where a landslide occurred due to heavy rains in Los Rosales district in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris gestures during a meeting with Rev. Al Sharpton at Sylvia s Restaurant in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations by Emporio Armani during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is being held on suspicion of spying, stands in the courtroom cage after a ruling regarding extension of his detention, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Turkish military helicopters maneuver during the Turkish Army's annual winter military exercises near the eastern Turkish city of Kars, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A worker checks a film strip at a cinema house in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Fortunato Dominguez de la Cruz, 55, stands at a shelter where he guards an oyster farm at the Mecoacan lagoon near Paraiso, Mexico. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood
As many as 70 people died in a major fire that engulfed several buildings in a centuries-old neighborhood of the Bangladesh capital.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Karl Lagerfeld's final Fendi collection
The last Fendi collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld is shown at Milan Fashion Week, days after the fashion icon's death.
Chanel on the Oscars red carpet
Karl Lagerfeld's creations grace the red carpet of the Academy Awards.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Meghan's royal pregnancy
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, is in New York City reportedly for a baby shower.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was his signature 2016 campaign promise.
Best of the Brit Awards
Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.
Memorable Oscars speeches
Notable speeches from past Academy Award winners.