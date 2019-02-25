Edition:
Best Actor Rami Malek, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Regina King and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali pose with their Oscars backstage at thew Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces at Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Supporters of Idrissa Seck, presidential candidate of the coalition 'Idy 2019', are seen in a 'car rapide' before his final rally campaign in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' at the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a visit at a secondary school in Asni, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Olivia Colman accepts the Best Actress award for her role in 'The Favourite' at the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Pope Francis is seen during the last day of the four-day meeting on the global sexual abuse crisis, at the Vatican. CTV via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Linda Cardellini arrives at the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
High waves crash into a restaurant on the promenade as gale force winds lash the Maltese islands, in St Julian's, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Director Peter Farrelly holds up the Oscar as he speaks on stage after 'Green Book' won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Demonstrators carry a crucifix while clashing with security forces in Urena, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
Spike Lee embraces presenter Samuel L. Jackson as he wins the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman' at the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
People attend a torchlight procession organized by the far-right Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) in Tallinn, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Participants parade during the 6th European Festival of Bell-bearing traditions in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
A relative of Palestinian teenager Yousif al-Dayyah, 15, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest on Friday, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with team mates after scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Sevilla. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow vest kneels on the Champs Elysees near the Arc de Triomphe during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement in Paris. The message reads, 'Mr Macron, What is my Future'. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
Hannah Beachler celebrates with her Oscar for Best Production Design for 'Black Panther' at the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A boy sits on a tyre in front of a billboard on the eve of Nigeria's 2019 presidential election in Daura, Katsina State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
A Cholita (Andean woman) model poses during a practice session of Rosario Aguilar fashion model school in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Opposition supporters unload humanitarian aid from a truck that was set on fire after clashes between opposition supporters and Venezuela's security forces at the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
Watford's Troy Deeney celebrates scoring their fifth goal against Cardiff City. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Rami Malek winner of the Best Actor award for 'Bohemian Raphsody' opens a bottle of champagne at the Oscars Governor Ball following the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Johann Andre Forfang in action during the men's large hill competition at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
