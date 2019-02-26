Editors Choice Pictures
A 'firenado' is seen in Southampton, Western Australia. Thomson Brook Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade/via REUTERS
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sits in his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Demonstrators carry an injured man during a clash with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS
Children sit together near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
R. Kelly leaves Cook County jail in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A U-Bahn underground train passes by a mural by Berlin-based street art gang 'Die Dixons' (The Dixons) which features a giant reproduction of Leonardo da Vinci's artwork Mona Lisa, near East Side Gallery, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A helicopter showers flowers in honor of victims of the collapse of a dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al Assad, in Tehran, Iran. Official President website/via REUTERS
A model presents a creation by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show during the women's ready-to-wear collections at Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A construction worker comes through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, during a meeting of the Lima Group in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A bunker covered in pieces of broken mirrors by an anonymous, unknown artist is seen during sunset on the beach in Leffrinckoucke, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Jorge Ramos, anchor of Spanish-language U.S. television network Univision, talks to the media, after he and his team were released, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves as he arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman relaxes in the sun in St James's Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as 'Academicos do Baixa Augusta' (Academics of Baixa Augusta neighbourhood ), during carnival festivities in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People walk across the Tachira river on the outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A girl looks from behind the wall of a hut in an improvised camp for internally displaced people near Abs of the northwestern province of Hajja, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children look out from the windows of a school as they wait to watch the motorcade of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pass by, ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A paper mache figure depicting Queen Elizabeth running for asylum towards the EU is seen during the presentation of the floats for the upcoming Rose Monday parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mud covers the seaside near the village of Fodele following flash floods during a heavy storm on the island of Crete, Greece. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
People hold national flags and placards as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
North Korean bodyguards run along a limousine transporting North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un upon his arrival at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Editors Choice Pictures
