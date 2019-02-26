Edition:
A 'firenado' is seen in Southampton, Western Australia. Thomson Brook Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sits in his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Demonstrators carry an injured man during a clash with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Children sit together near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
R. Kelly leaves Cook County jail in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A U-Bahn underground train passes by a mural by Berlin-based street art gang 'Die Dixons' (The Dixons) which features a giant reproduction of Leonardo da Vinci's artwork Mona Lisa, near East Side Gallery, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A helicopter showers flowers in honor of victims of the collapse of a dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al Assad, in Tehran, Iran. Official President website/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show during the women's ready-to-wear collections at Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A construction worker comes through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, during a meeting of the Lima Group in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A bunker covered in pieces of broken mirrors by an anonymous, unknown artist is seen during sunset on the beach in Leffrinckoucke, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Jorge Ramos, anchor of Spanish-language U.S. television network Univision, talks to the media, after he and his team were released, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves as he arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A woman relaxes in the sun in St James's Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as 'Academicos do Baixa Augusta' (Academics of Baixa Augusta neighbourhood ), during carnival festivities in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
People walk across the Tachira river on the outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A girl looks from behind the wall of a hut in an improvised camp for internally displaced people near Abs of the northwestern province of Hajja, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Children look out from the windows of a school as they wait to watch the motorcade of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pass by, ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A paper mache figure depicting Queen Elizabeth running for asylum towards the EU is seen during the presentation of the floats for the upcoming Rose Monday parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Mud covers the seaside near the village of Fodele following flash floods during a heavy storm on the island of Crete, Greece. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People hold national flags and placards as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
North Korean bodyguards run along a limousine transporting North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un upon his arrival at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
