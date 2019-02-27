Editors Choice Pictures
A fire is seen burning on Saddleworth Moor near the town of Diggle, Britain. REUTERS/Jon Super
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Indian soldiers stand next to the wreckage of an Indian Air Force helicopter after it crashed in Budgam district in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A rat reacts while being stuck in a manhole cover in Bensheim-Auerbach, Germany. Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar via REUTERS
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen departs after he testified behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Russian Yars ICBM launchers are seen stuck in traffic on the Moscow Ring Automobile Road in Moscow, Russia. Social media/via REUTERS
Students from Nguyen Du secondary school wave U.S. and Vietnam flags ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man walks while holding a painting of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in the city of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor participates in the Galaxy Lightwave experience inside the Samsung booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
The Eiffel Tower reflects on the temporary structure used for the show by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane...more
Biologists from the NGO Bicho D'agua check a humpback whale, that according to them was found dead inside a mangrove in Ilha do Marajo, Para state, Brazil. NGO Bicho D'agua//via REUTERS
Supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri
Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/Daniel Pockett/via REUTERS
A girl stands near a hut in an improvised camp for internally displaced people near Abs of the northwestern province of Hajja, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People shake hands through the border fence between Mexico and the United States during an inter-religious service against President Donald Trump's border wall, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man carrying a suitcase crosses the Tachira river on the outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People hold national flags and placards as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives to testify at a Senate Banking and Hosing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young
North Korean bodyguards run along a limousine transporting North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un upon his arrival at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier from a special 'search battalion' of the Belarus Defence Ministry takes part in the exhumation of a mass grave containing the remains of about 730 prisoners of a former Jewish ghetto, discovered at a construction site in the centre of...more
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
