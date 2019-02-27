Edition:
A fire is seen burning on Saddleworth Moor near the town of Diggle, Britain. REUTERS/Jon Super

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Indian soldiers stand next to the wreckage of an Indian Air Force helicopter after it crashed in Budgam district in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A rat reacts while being stuck in a manhole cover in Bensheim-Auerbach, Germany. Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen departs after he testified behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Russian Yars ICBM launchers are seen stuck in traffic on the Moscow Ring Automobile Road in Moscow, Russia. Social media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Students from Nguyen Du secondary school wave U.S. and Vietnam flags ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
A man walks while holding a painting of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in the city of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A visitor participates in the Galaxy Lightwave experience inside the Samsung booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
The Eiffel Tower reflects on the temporary structure used for the show by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Biologists from the NGO Bicho D'agua check a humpback whale, that according to them was found dead inside a mangrove in Ilha do Marajo, Para state, Brazil. NGO Bicho D'agua//via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/Daniel Pockett/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A girl stands near a hut in an improvised camp for internally displaced people near Abs of the northwestern province of Hajja, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People shake hands through the border fence between Mexico and the United States during an inter-religious service against President Donald Trump's border wall, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A man carrying a suitcase crosses the Tachira river on the outskirts of Cucuta, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People hold national flags and placards as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives to testify at a Senate Banking and Hosing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
North Korean bodyguards run along a limousine transporting North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un upon his arrival at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
A soldier from a special 'search battalion' of the Belarus Defence Ministry takes part in the exhumation of a mass grave containing the remains of about 730 prisoners of a former Jewish ghetto, discovered at a construction site in the centre of Brest, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
