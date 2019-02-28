Edition:
A lightning bolt strikes the sea near Fort St Elmo during a storm in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A lightning bolt strikes the sea near Fort St Elmo during a storm in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, is sworn in to testify before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, is sworn in to testify before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Firefighters try to rescue a train driver who is trapped in the train remains during a collision between passenger trains in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Firefighters try to rescue a train driver who is trapped in the train remains during a collision between passenger trains in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump walk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump walk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man helps Aura Soto, 80 to cross from Venezuela to Brazil by the field, after her family picked her up in Puerto Ordaz city for migration to Brazil, at the border, in Pacaraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man helps Aura Soto, 80 to cross from Venezuela to Brazil by the field, after her family picked her up in Puerto Ordaz city for migration to Brazil, at the border, in Pacaraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Indian soldiers stand next to the wreckage of an Indian Air Force helicopter after it crashed in Budgam district in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian soldiers stand next to the wreckage of an Indian Air Force helicopter after it crashed in Budgam district in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri

Supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari celebrate in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri
U.S. President Donald Trump waves a Vietnamese flag as he is greeted by students during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump waves a Vietnamese flag as he is greeted by students during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A printed page with testimony from Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, is photographed in New York as he testifies before Congress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A printed page with testimony from Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, is photographed in New York as he testifies before Congress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/Daniel Pockett/via REUTERS

Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia. AAP Image/Daniel Pockett/via REUTERS
Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in the city of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in the city of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People shake hands through the border fence between Mexico and the United States during an inter-religious service against U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People shake hands through the border fence between Mexico and the United States during an inter-religious service against U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A member of security forces gestures as rescue workers and people gather at the scene after a fire caused deaths and injuries at the main train station in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A member of security forces gestures as rescue workers and people gather at the scene after a fire caused deaths and injuries at the main train station in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man walks while holding a painting of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man walks while holding a painting of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy participates in celebrations by supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A boy participates in celebrations by supporters of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A rat reacts while being stuck in a manhole cover in Bensheim-Auerbach, Germany. Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar via REUTERS

A rat reacts while being stuck in a manhole cover in Bensheim-Auerbach, Germany. Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar via REUTERS
A baby boy weighing 268 grams when born in August 2018, the hospital claims is the smallest baby to survive and be sent home healthy, is seen five days after his birth in Tokyo, Japan, in this undated handout photo released by Keio University School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics. Keio University School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics/via Reuters

A baby boy weighing 268 grams when born in August 2018, the hospital claims is the smallest baby to survive and be sent home healthy, is seen five days after his birth in Tokyo, Japan, in this undated handout photo released by Keio University School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics. Keio University School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics/via Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the JW Marriott hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the JW Marriott hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A fire is seen burning on Saddleworth Moor near the town of Diggle, Britain. REUTERS/Jon Super

A fire is seen burning on Saddleworth Moor near the town of Diggle, Britain. REUTERS/Jon Super
Indigenous man Cheo Alexis, who was wounded by gunshots during clashes in Venezuela, rests in a hospital in Boa Vista, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Indigenous man Cheo Alexis, who was wounded by gunshots during clashes in Venezuela, rests in a hospital in Boa Vista, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Students stand on chairs as they cheer at an oath-taking rally for the annual national entrance examinations, or "gaokao" in June, at a high school in Zhumadian, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Students stand on chairs as they cheer at an oath-taking rally for the annual national entrance examinations, or "gaokao" in June, at a high school in Zhumadian, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A U.S. border patrol vehicle drives past a prototype for U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed wall demolished to make way for a new section of actual border fencing near San Diego, California. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A U.S. border patrol vehicle drives past a prototype for U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed wall demolished to make way for a new section of actual border fencing near San Diego, California. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump talk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump talk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Leah Millis
