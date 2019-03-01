Editors Choice Pictures
Flames are burning at the scene where a suicide car bomb exploded targeting a Mogadishu hotel in a business center in Maka Al Mukaram street in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Members of the opening committee line up during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) bunkers are pictured near the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants cheer during a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule, in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Chomper, a semi-autonomous, GPS-guided snow blower designed and built by MIT research engineer Dane Kouttron, clears snow following an overnight storm in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Venezuelan teenager Astrid Prado, 17, who is 7 months pregnant, holds her 1-year-old child Jesuanny as she observes her husband and fellow Venezuelans looking for recyclables at a garbage deposit in Pacaraima, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People stand next to the art piece 'Ninot, 2019', which depicts Spain's King Felipe, by artists Santiago Sierra and Eugenio Merino, during the International Contemporary Art (ARCO) fair in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, looks at a House o Representatives baseball game trophy at the U.S. Capitol as he arrives to testify before a closed House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...more
Rescue workers carry a miner who survived from the collapse of an illegal gold mine at Bolaang Mongondow regency in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adwit B Pramono/ via REUTERS
The mother of Palestinian teenager Mohammad Ayoub, who was killed during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, shows his picture on a mobile phone at her house in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Trey Millinax plays his ball from the mud off the 9th fairway during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
A car, trapped by flooding caused by heavy rainfall, is seen after a person was rescued from it in the Arazim Valley near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People attend the start of the open-air carnival in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A police officer holds a placard with information after Thai Airway cancelled all the flights to and from Europe at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a pistol as he attends an exhibition together with Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev before the annual expanded meeting of the Interior Ministry Board in Moscow. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via...more
Tourists are seen at Wangfujing street in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An Iraqi Security forces officer stands guard at the entrance of St. Thomas of Syriac Catholic church in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey is seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing of an appeal against his detention in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Revellers take part in the annual block party 'Loucura Suburbana' organized by the Nise da Silveira mental health institute during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Locals walk among burning rubbish piles at the main garbage dump near Cite Soleil neighbourhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Children wait for the motorcade carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to pass, in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
