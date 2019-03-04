Edition:
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches in a photograph taken by NASA astronaut Anne McClain aboard the International Space Station. Anne McClain/NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a weapon in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
People look at flames of fire as dry grass and bushes burn near the village of Ivanovka, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
President Trump hugs American flag at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor near Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
People clear fallen trees and debris on a road following a tornado in Beauregard, Alabama. SCOTT FILLMER /via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Police forensics officers search the area near to where 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was killed, at the Saint Neots Play Park in Harold Hill, east London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Revellers from Grande Rio samba school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 04, 2019
The start of the long distance cross country ski competition Vasaloppet in Salen, Sweden. TT News Agency/Ulf Palm via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Revellers take part in a fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in Ivrea, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A security officer sits at his position inside the Great Hall of the People at the end of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures after a meeting with Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno (not pictured) in Salinas, Ecuador. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
U.S. Presidential Candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Relatives hug a Yazidi survivor boy following his release from Islamic State militants in Syria, in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Winner Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia crosses the finish line of the Tokyo Marathon. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un bids farewell to the crowd before boarding his train to depart for North Korea at Dong Dang railway station in Vietnam. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
A demonstrator holds a flare during civic protest in Podgorica, Montenegro. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
A protester wearing a yellow vest holds a cross as he walks past the Eiffel tower during a demonstration by the 'yellow vests' movement in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Women sail in a floating electric hot tub on a waterway near the River Thames and Canary Wharf, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Belarus' Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova in action during the Long Jump Women qualifying at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
An attendant serves tea for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 29th Winter Universiade at the Platinum Arena in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Black plumes of smoke rise in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A dog takes part in the 'Blocao' or dog carnival parade during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
