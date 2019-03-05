Editors Choice Pictures
A house with an X painted on it is seen across a hillside of wreckage after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Revellers from the Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A man walks past burning tires and one of the caskets of victims of anti-government protests, placed in the street by relatives and fellow demonstrators, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks behind stacks of McDonald's hamburgers and Chick-fil-A sandwiches as he welcomes members of the 2018 Division I FCS National Champion North Dakota State University football team at an event in the East Room of the...more
A car sits beneath broken branches that fell on it during a snow storm in upper Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, reacts during a rally held by his supporters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela....more
Military band members rehearse ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Revellers from Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People dressed as penguins play at a playground on the "Rosenmontag" (Rose Monday) in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Dry grass and bushes burn during sunset near the village of Ivanovka, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Rev. Jesse Jackson march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the Bloody Sunday commemorative march in Selma,...more
A reveller takes part in the Carnival festivities in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A car drives along a five-kilometre-long road, which is supervised by regional traffic services to connect the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River during winter season, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Marie Joseph Cesar reacts as she pays her respects to her late brother Mackerson Joseph, who was killed during anti-government protests, before a mass at a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Police forensics officers search the area near to where 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was killed, at the Saint Neots Play Park in Harold Hill, east London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A pair of Peregrine Falcons mate while perched on a branch along the Palisades Cliffs above the Hudson River in State Line Lookout Park in Alpine, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A student sits with her head in her hands as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Dove School of Discovery during a two-day, three-state tour promoting her 'Be Best' initiative in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Security personnel check the seats with torches at the end of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Drum Queen Raphaela Gomes from Sao Clemente samba school performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People in support of the Second Amendment Sanctuary status attend the Cibola county commission meeting in Grants, New Mexico. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Cast member Brie Larson poses at the premiere for the movie 'Captain Marvel' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chinese tourists pose for photographs as a view of the central Seoul is seen in the background shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A model receives final touches behind the scenes, before a fashion show featuring African fashion and culture, during a gala marking the launch of a book called "African Twilight: The Vanishing Rituals and Ceremonies of the African Continent" at the...more
Revellers from Mangueira samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
