A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A family photograph sits placed on the remains of a tree outside a destroyed home after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students from some of London's all girls' schools, take pictures of the 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled by State Street in the financial district of London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Crew members of the amphibious landing ship tank (LST) TCG Bayraktar (L-402) pose after a landing drill during the Blue Homeland naval exercise off the Aegean coastal town of Foca in Izmir Bay, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week....more
Giant fennel plants are seen on a hillside overlooking Gnejna Bay, outside the village of Mgarr, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Revellers from Mangueira samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Yashin, a one-year-old Himalayan bear cub, plays inside an open-air cage as he wakes up after winter hibernation while his mother still sleeps at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Cattle skull is seen on a pile of foul smelling cattle bones left behind by a bankrupt glue factory at the outskirts of Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Party members, employees of at Tidal Star Group, use mobile phones during a weekly group study in an app Xuexi Qiangguo, which literally translates as 'Study to make China strong', at their party activity room in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man looks at a damaged Bombardier Challenger 350 jet at the Eufaula Municipal Airport, after a string of tornadoes, in Eufaula, Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A Palestinian boy cries as he stands outside his family house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Nahla Mohamed Abdel Rahman, 37, a professor at faculty of applied arts, holds her three-month-old baby Younis, at their house in her first week back at work, in Cairo, Egypt. Nahla took only three months off work for her maternity leave. By Egyptian...more
Marwa Khalid, 28, washes dishes next to her son at her temporary house in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Kenya Airways workers are dispersed by riot police officers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport during a labor dispute that grounded flights near Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A cropped version of a satellite image shows a close-up of a madrasa near Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. Planet Labs Inc./via REUTERS
War-wounded Abdullah Ayed, 21 year-old man from Yemen, tries his 3D-printed prosthetic limb at the MSF-run hospital in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
The new Nissan GT-R50 is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
A person believed to be former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn (wearing blue cap) leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man sleeps on a roadside stall early morning in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Chinese tourists pose for photographs as a view of the central Seoul is seen in the background shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Delegates attend the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A migrant removes a life jacket after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat which rescued 87 migrants, at the AFM's base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
