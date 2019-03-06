Edition:
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A family photograph sits placed on the remains of a tree outside a destroyed home after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Alabama. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Students from some of London's all girls' schools, take pictures of the 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled by State Street in the financial district of London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Crew members of the amphibious landing ship tank (LST) TCG Bayraktar (L-402) pose after a landing drill during the Blue Homeland naval exercise off the Aegean coastal town of Foca in Izmir Bay, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Giant fennel plants are seen on a hillside overlooking Gnejna Bay, outside the village of Mgarr, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Revellers from Mangueira samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Yashin, a one-year-old Himalayan bear cub, plays inside an open-air cage as he wakes up after winter hibernation while his mother still sleeps at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Cattle skull is seen on a pile of foul smelling cattle bones left behind by a bankrupt glue factory at the outskirts of Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Party members, employees of at Tidal Star Group, use mobile phones during a weekly group study in an app Xuexi Qiangguo, which literally translates as 'Study to make China strong', at their party activity room in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A man looks at a damaged Bombardier Challenger 350 jet at the Eufaula Municipal Airport, after a string of tornadoes, in Eufaula, Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A Palestinian boy cries as he stands outside his family house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Nahla Mohamed Abdel Rahman, 37, a professor at faculty of applied arts, holds her three-month-old baby Younis, at their house in her first week back at work, in Cairo, Egypt. Nahla took only three months off work for her maternity leave. By Egyptian labor law, mothers can take between three and four months off in paid maternity leave, and up to two years in unpaid leave. REUTERS/Hayam Adel

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Marwa Khalid, 28, washes dishes next to her son at her temporary house in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Kenya Airways workers are dispersed by riot police officers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport during a labor dispute that grounded flights near Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A cropped version of a satellite image shows a close-up of a madrasa near Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. Planet Labs Inc./via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
War-wounded Abdullah Ayed, 21 year-old man from Yemen, tries his 3D-printed prosthetic limb at the MSF-run hospital in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
The new Nissan GT-R50 is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A person believed to be former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn (wearing blue cap) leaves the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A man sleeps on a roadside stall early morning in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Chinese tourists pose for photographs as a view of the central Seoul is seen in the background shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Delegates attend the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A migrant removes a life jacket after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat which rescued 87 migrants, at the AFM's base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
