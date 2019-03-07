U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks during a Senate Armed Subcommittee hearing on preventing sexual assault where she spoke about her experience of being sexually assaulted in the military on Capitol Hill in Washington. Earlier in the hearing,...more

U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks during a Senate Armed Subcommittee hearing on preventing sexual assault where she spoke about her experience of being sexually assaulted in the military on Capitol Hill in Washington. Earlier in the hearing, McSally said she had been raped by a superior officer and felt "horrified" by how her experiences were handled. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close