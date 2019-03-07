Edition:
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Lightning strikes in the sky above Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
People are seen at the rubble of the house of Palestinian assailant Asem Al-Barghouti after it was demolished by Israeli forces, in the village of Kobar near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Rohingya refugee children play on a swing at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, poses for a pictures after a session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Tourists ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike at an under-construction seaport in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump grabs the hand of White House senior advisor and his daughter Ivanka Trump as they participate in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Children from the Yazidi community, who were recently freed after being captured by Islamic State fighters, ride on a back of a truck near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen thanks a Capitol Police officer as he departs after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Police members stand guard as lawyers protest to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks during a Senate Armed Subcommittee hearing on preventing sexual assault where she spoke about her experience of being sexually assaulted in the military on Capitol Hill in Washington. Earlier in the hearing, McSally said she had been raped by a superior officer and felt "horrified" by how her experiences were handled. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Head Finisher Matthew Clift works on a rocking horse at the Stevenson Brothers workshop in Bethersden, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
A general view of play during the first round of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School performs with models of swords during celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Hollywood actress and social activist Susan Sarandon reacts while visiting Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Blessing Obuson from Nigeria, 19, rescued from human traffickers, poses for a portrait in a shelter on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A woman with a cross of ashes on her forehead attends a mass during the traditional Ash Wednesday service, at the Metropolita Cathedral in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Hawker Leong Yuet Meng, 90, of Nam Seng Noodle House, poses as she cooks noodles at her shop in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Huawei's Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou leaves her family home in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
