Editors Choice Pictures
A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lightning strikes in the sky above Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS
People are seen at the rubble of the house of Palestinian assailant Asem Al-Barghouti after it was demolished by Israeli forces, in the village of Kobar near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rohingya refugee children play on a swing at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, poses for a pictures after a session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Tourists ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike at an under-construction seaport in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
U.S. President Donald Trump grabs the hand of White House senior advisor and his daughter Ivanka Trump as they participate in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Children from the Yazidi community, who were recently freed after being captured by Islamic State fighters, ride on a back of a truck near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen thanks a Capitol Police officer as he departs after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police members stand guard as lawyers protest to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks during a Senate Armed Subcommittee hearing on preventing sexual assault where she spoke about her experience of being sexually assaulted in the military on Capitol Hill in Washington. Earlier in the hearing,...more
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia....more
Head Finisher Matthew Clift works on a rocking horse at the Stevenson Brothers workshop in Bethersden, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A general view of play during the first round of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School performs with models of swords during celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Hollywood actress and social activist Susan Sarandon reacts while visiting Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Blessing Obuson from Nigeria, 19, rescued from human traffickers, poses for a portrait in a shelter on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman with a cross of ashes on her forehead attends a mass during the traditional Ash Wednesday service, at the Metropolita Cathedral in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Hawker Leong Yuet Meng, 90, of Nam Seng Noodle House, poses as she cooks noodles at her shop in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Huawei's Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou leaves her family home in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A man looks at Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from February 2019.
MORE IN PICTURES
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
China's Congress meets
Military, political and ethnic minority delegates attend China's National People's Congress.
Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama
Rescuers in Alabama dig through the remnants of homes and businesses destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including children, the deadliest such storms to strike the United States in almost six years.
Seoul shrouded in smog
Air pollution in the South Korean capital has intensified in the past few weeks.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from the Sambadromes in Rio and Sao Paulo.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
'Captain Marvel' premiere
Brie Larson poses with fans at the premiere for "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles.